U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.00
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,060.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,655.25
    +30.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.90
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.08
    +0.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.70
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8720
    +2.6640 (+2.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,347.13
    +263.18 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.93
    +5.08 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,301.86
    +163.18 (+0.62%)
     

Burning Rock provides an update on 2022 revenue guidance

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
·3 min read
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it expects the Company’s full-year revenue growth for 2022 to be approximately 10% compared to that of 2021. This represents an upward revision compared with the Company’s previous guidance on the full-year revenue growth of 5% as announced on November 15, 2022 in its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

The upward revision of revenue guidance was primarily driven by a better fourth quarter performance compared to the Company’s estimation underlying its previous guidance back in November. The Company currently expects its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 to drop single digit compared to the corresponding period in 2021, with revenues from its central-lab and in-hospital segments dropping double digit, due to severe Covid-related disruptions, while revenues from its pharma service segment achieving continued strong growth, growing at triple digit compared to the same period in 2021.

Burning Rock expects to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results in March 2023.

Burning Rock has not completed the preparation of its financial statements for the fourth quarter or full year 2022. The revenue estimate presented in this press release for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 are preliminary and unaudited and are thus inherently uncertain and subject to change as the Company completes its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Burning Rock is in the process of completing its customary year-end close and review procedures as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, and there can be no assurance that final results for this period will not differ from these estimates.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


Recommended Stories

  • Infosys Ranked in the Top 3 IT Services Brands in the World; Among the Top 150 Most Valued Brands

    Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report. Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.

  • What Is Wealth Management and How Can It Affect You?

    You've probably heard of wealth management. You might not have realized how much it can help your life.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Stocks moving after the close: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba, Roblox

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Dave Briggs and Seana Smith check out several trending stocks following mixed market closings after Tuesday's bell.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net increase of 1.85% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. […]

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 10%-Plus Yields That Can Make You Richer in 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 10% to 12.8%, can fatten your pocketbook in the new year.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th

    RYAM, BUD and KALA made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on January 17, 2022.

  • BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged

    The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure. At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote. The decision follows the BOJ's surprise move last month to double the yield band, a tweak that analysts say has failed to correct market distortions caused by its heavy bond buying.