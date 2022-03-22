U.S. markets closed

Burning Rock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
·20 min read
In this article:
  BNR
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GUANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Business Overview and Recent Updates

  • Therapy Selection

    • Achieved 38% overall testing volume growth year-on-year during 2021 full-year, with accelerated transition towards the in-hospital segment, our strategic focus. 2021 fourth quarter testing volume growth accelerated to 33% year-on-year, from 14% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021.

    • Obtained the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for our second NGS-based companion diagnostics (CDx) kit and software.

  • Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)

    • Completed product development, based on a personalized approach.

    • Clinical datasets (non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer post-operative prognosis) reading out at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

    • Commercially launched in March 2022.

  • Pharma Services

    • Fast build-up of project backlog. The total value of new contracts we entered into during 2021 amounted to RMB183 million, approximately 5.7 times of the new contract value signed in 2020.

    • Notable new projects entered during the fourth quarter of 2021 include a CDx development collaboration with Merck for the MET inhibitor tepotinib for the mainland China market, based on our liquid biopsy OncoCompass™ Target panel.

  • Early Detection

    • 9-cancer test development on track: first clinical study (the PROMISE study, NCT04972201, with c. 2,000 patients) completed enrollment and is expected to read out in 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB147.3 million (US$23.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 11.9% increase from RMB131.7 million for the same period in 2020, or a 16.4% sequential increase from RMB126.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB86.0 million (US$13.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 0.8% decrease from RMB86.7 million for the same period in 2020, narrowing from a year-on-year decrease of 12.3% during the third quarter of 2021.

  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB51.9 million (US$8.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 25.2% increase from RMB41.5 million for the same period in 2020, driven by in-hospital testing volume growth. Both volume and revenue metrics reached a new quarterly high.

  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB9.5 million (US$1.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 165.1% increase from RMB3.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to increased testing performed for our pharma customers and growth in companion diagnostics development services.

Cost of revenues was RMB42.0 million (US$6.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 28.9% increase from RMB32.6 million for the same period in 2020, which was broadly in line with the Company’s continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB105.4 million (US$16.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gross margin was 71.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 75.3% for the same period in 2020. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 76.7% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.8% during the same period in 2020; gross margin of in-hospital business was 65.9% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 72.9% during the same period in 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB357.5 million (US$56.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 40.5% increase from RMB254.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by headcount growth to support our business expansion.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB112.7 million (US$17.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 35.1% increase from RMB83.4 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in expenditure for early cancer detection related research, and (ii) an increase in research and development personnel’s staff cost.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB103.2 million (US$16.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing an 82.3% increase from RMB56.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount to strengthen our commercial presence in the therapy selection business and build-up our early detection commercialization team.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB141.6 million (US$22.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 23.6% increase from RMB114.5 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel’s staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount and an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Net loss was RMB251.1 million (US$39.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to RMB156.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB1,502.9 million (US$235.8 million) as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB507.9 million (US$79.7 million) for 2021, representing an 18.1% increase from RMB429.9 million for 2020.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB319.4 million (US$50.1 million) for 2021, representing a 7.4% increase from RMB297.3 million for 2020.

  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB165.1 million (US$25.9 million) for 2021, representing a 40.1% increase from RMB117.9 million for 2020. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 41 as of December 31, 2021 from 29 as of December 31, 2020.

  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB23.4 million (US$3.7 million) for 2021, representing a 59.3% increase from RMB14.7 million for 2020, primarily attributable to increased testing performed for our pharma customers and growth in companion diagnostics development services.

Cost of revenues was RMB143.7 million (US$22.6 million) for 2021, representing a 23.9% increase from RMB116.0 million for 2020, which was in line with the Company’s continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB364.1 million (US$57.1 million) for 2021, representing a 16.0% increase from RMB313.9 million for 2020. Gross margin was 71.7% for 2021, compared to 73.0% for 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB1,161.2 million (US$182.2 million) for 2021, representing a 59.9% increase from RMB726.3 million for 2020.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB367.9 million (US$57.7 million) for 2021, representing a 39.4% increase from RMB263.9 million for 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in expenditure for early cancer detection related research, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB303.1 million (US$47.6 million) for 2021, representing a 79.8% increase from RMB168.6 million for 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of selling and marketing personnel.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB490.3 million (US$76.9 million) for 2021, representing a 66.9% increase from RMB293.8 million for 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.

Net loss was RMB796.7 million (US$125.0 million) for 2021, compared to RMB 407.2 million for 2020.

2022 Financial Guidance

We currently expect our full year 2022 revenues to be approximately RMB620 million (US$97.3 million), implying a 22% growth over full year 2021.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on March 22, 2022.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International:

+65 67135590

U.S.:

+1 3322089468

U.K.:

+44 2036928125

Hong Kong:

+852 30186771

China Mobile:

4008205286

China Landline:

8008208659

Conference ID:

8596728

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 9003 4211); same conference ID as shown above).

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com

Selected Operating Data

For the three months ended

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

Central Laboratory Channel:

Number of patients tested

4,680

7,252

8,644

7,989

7,716

8,155

7,808

8,235

Number of ordering physicians(1)

810

1,175

1,194

1,114

1,082

1,013

920

917

Number of ordering hospitals(2)

232

284

289

294

303

300

287

306

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

For the three months ended

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

In-hospital Channel:

Pipeline partner hospitals(1)

23

23

22

23

22

22

24

23

Contracted partner hospitals(2)

21

24

25

29

32

34

34

41

Total number of partner hospitals

44

47

47

52

54

56

58

64

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data

For the three months ended

Revenues

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel

46,141

74,607

89,899

86,695

74,561

79,999

78,817

85,976

In-hospital channel

17,123

27,588

31,704

41,457

28,994

40,502

43,714

51,906

Pharma research and development channel

4,065

4,776

2,278

3,570

3,068

6,778

4,084

9,463

Total revenues

67,329

106,971

123,881

131,722

106,623

127,279

126,615

147,345


For the three months ended

Gross profit

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel

32,434

56,556

67,804

66,588

55,212

58,681

58,387

65,985

In-hospital channel

10,126

19,269

22,410

30,218

20,070

29,426

31,111

34,194

Pharma research and development channel

2,224

2,573

1,373

2,347

1,658

2,124

2,098

5,200

Total gross profit

44,784

78,398

91,587

99,153

76,940

90,231

91,596

105,379


For the three months ended

Share-based compensation

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

(RMB in thousands)

Cost of revenues

176

183

160

277

339

406

267

492

Research and development expenses

2,072

25,314

10,572

11,843

22,404

20,825

(9,559

)

(4,033

)

Selling and marketing expenses

253

491

341

2,372

2,633

2,809

2,044

2,126

General and administrative expenses

1,665

1,639

57,805

58,057

59,382

59,369

60,803

62,126

Total share-based compensation expenses

4,166

27,627

68,878

72,549

84,758

83,409

53,555

60,711


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the three months ended

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

September
30, 2020

December
31, 2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

September
30, 2021

December
31, 2021

December
31, 2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

67,329

106,971

123,881

131,722

106,623

127,279

126,615

147,345

23,122

Cost of revenues

(22,545

)

(28,573

)

(32,294

)

(32,569

)

(29,683

)

(37,048

)

(35,019

)

(41,966

)

(6,585

)

Gross profit

44,784

78,398

91,587

99,153

76,940

90,231

91,596

105,379

16,537

Operating expenses:

Research and development expenses

(40,016

)

(71,176

)

(69,330

)

(83,418

)

(77,414

)

(108,071

)

(69,649

)

(112,724

)

(17,689

)

Selling and marketing expenses

(29,815

)

(37,992

)

(44,174

)

(56,606

)

(55,130

)

(68,058

)

(76,687

)

(103,221

)

(16,198

)

General and administrative expenses

(34,295

)

(42,272

)

(102,731

)

(114,502

)

(116,259

)

(116,130

)

(116,304

)

(141,563

)

(22,214

)

Total operating expenses

(104,126

)

(151,440

)

(216,235

)

(254,526

)

(248,803

)

(292,259

)

(262,640

)

(357,508

)

(56,101

)

Loss from operations

(59,342

)

(73,042

)

(124,648

)

(155,373

)

(171,863

)

(202,028

)

(171,044

)

(252,129

)

(39,564

)

Interest income

3,985

44

698

1,341

787

681

958

1,031

162

Interest expense

(1,178

)

1,939

(776

)

(652

)

(510

)

(565

)

(367

)

(94

)

(15

)

Other (expense) income, net

(151

)

122

(176

)

(682

)

118

433

20

(372

)

(58

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

611

(118

)

(2,228

)

(1,112

)

57

(560

)

380

(731

)

(115

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

3,503

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss before income tax

(52,572

)

(71,055

)

(127,130

)

(156,478

)

(171,411

)

(202,039

)

(170,053

)

(252,295

)

(39,590

)

Income tax (expenses) benefit

-

-

-

-

-

(1,626

)

(424

)

1,151

181

Net loss

(52,572

)

(71,055

)

(127,130

)

(156,478

)

(171,411

)

(203,665

)

(170,477

)

(251,144

)

(39,409

)

Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(52,572

)

(71,055

)

(127,130

)

(156,478

)

(171,411

)

(203,665

)

(170,477

)

(251,144

)

(39,409

)

Accretion of convertible preferred shares

(26,288

)

(38,400

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(78,860

)

(109,455

)

(127,130

)

(156,478

)

(171,411

)

(203,665

)

(170,477

)

(251,144

)

(39,409

)

Loss per share:

Ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(3.15

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted



-



(2.68



)

(1.22

)

(1.51

)



(1.65



)



(1.96



)



(1.64



)



(2.40



)



(0.38



)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

-

(2.68

)

(1.22

)

(1.51

)

(1.65

)

(1.96

)

(1.64

)

(2.40

)

(0.38

)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

Ordinary shares - basic and diluted

25,031,575

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted



-



23,461,319

86,479,686

86,511,799



86,721,263



86,764,260



86,908,975



87,128,297



87,128,297

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted



-



17,324,848

17,324,848

17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

11,422

(2,336

)

(91,093

)

(94,881

)

14,080

(34,980

)

6,146

(24,726

)

(3,880

)

Total comprehensive loss

(41,150

)

(73,391

)

(218,223

)

(251,359

)

(157,331

)

(238,645

)

(164,331

)

(275,870

)

(43,289

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(41,150

)

(73,391

)

(218,223

)

(251,359

)

(157,331

)

(238,645

)

(164,331

)

(275,870

)

(43,289

)


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the year ended

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

429,903

507,862

79,694

Cost of revenues

(115,981

)

(143,716

)

(22,553

)

Gross profit

313,922

364,146

57,141

Operating expenses:

Research and development expenses

(263,940

)

(367,858

)

(57,725

)

Selling and marketing expenses

(168,587

)

(303,096

)

(47,562

)

General and administrative expenses

(293,800

)

(490,256

)

(76,932

)

Total operating expenses

(726,327

)

(1,161,210

)

(182,219

)

Loss from operations

(412,405

)

(797,064

)

(125,078

)

Interest income

6,068

3,457

542

Interest expense

(667

)

(1,536

)

(241

)

Other (expense) income, net

(887

)

199

31

Foreign exchange loss, net

(2,847

)

(854

)

(134

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

3,503

-

-

Loss before income tax

(407,235

)

(795,798

)

(124,880

)

Income tax expenses

-

(899

)

(141

)

Net loss

(407,235

)

(796,697

)

(125,021

)

Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(407,235

)

(796,697

)

(125,021

)

Accretion of convertible preferred shares

(64,688

)

-

-

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(471,923

)

(796,697

)

(125,021

)

Loss per share:

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(6.88

)

(7.65

)

(1.20

)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(6.88

)

(7.65

)

(1.20

)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

51,309,631

86,883,011

86,883,011

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

17,324,848

17,324,848

17,324,848

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:

Foreign currency translation adjustments
Foreign currency translation adjustments

(176,888

)

(39,480

)

(6,195

)

Total comprehensive loss

(584,123

)

(836,177

)

(131,216

)

Total comprehensivelossattributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(584,123

)

(836,177

)

(131,216

)


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

1,895,308

1,431,317

224,605

Restricted cash

29,898

7,795

1,223

Short-term investments

362,132

63,757

10,005

Accounts receivable, net

88,218

92,197

14,468

Contract assets, net

22,534

42,391

6,652

Amounts due from related parties

212

-

-

Inventories

68,021

123,210

19,335

Prepayments and other current assets, net

57,329

60,279

9,460

Total current assets

2,523,652

1,820,946

285,748

Non-current assets:

Equity method investment

1,417

910

143

Property and equipment, net

111,481

325,438

51,068

Operating right-of-use assets

-

81,007

12,712

Intangible assets, net

3,457

5,150

808

Other non-current assets

23,021

45,136

7,083

Total non-current assets

139,376

457,641

71,814

TOTAL ASSETS

2,663,028

2,278,587

357,562


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

As of

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

US$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

35,482

63,080

9,899

Deferred revenue

74,402

142,871

22,420

Capital lease obligations, current

4,816

-

-

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

83,648

127,892

20,070

Customer deposits

1,120

972

153

Short-term borrowings

7,370

2,370

372

Current portion of long-term borrowings

34,695

-

-

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

-

34,999

5,492

Total current liabilities

241,533

372,184

58,406

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred government grants

263

-

-

Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

-

49,316

7,739

Other non-current liabilities

228

11,776

1,848

Total non-current liabilities

491

61,092

9,587

TOTAL LIABILITIES

242,024

433,276

67,993

Shareholders’ equity:

Class A ordinary shares

116

116

18

Class B ordinary shares

21

21

3

Additional paid-in capital

4,006,616

4,280,956

671,775

Accumulated deficits

(1,418,160

)

(2,228,713

)

(349,733

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(167,589

)

(207,069

)

(32,494

)

Total shareholders’ equity

2,421,004

1,845,311

289,569

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

2,663,028

2,278,587

357,562


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the three months ended

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities

(90,659

)

(112,349

)

(17,628

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(36,428

)

(66,970

)

(10,508

)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

68,477

(6,781

)

(1,065

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(78,013

)

(24,498

)

(3,844

)

Net decrease cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(136,623

)

(210,598

)

(33,045

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

2,061,829

1,649,710

258,873

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

1,925,206

1,439,112

225,828


For the year ended

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities

(73,543

)

(477,886

)

(74,993

)

Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

(109,312

)

81,697

12,823

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

2,165,719

(52,899

)

(8,301

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(155,902

)

(37,006

)

(5,808

)

Net increase (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,826,962

(486,094

)

(76,279

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

98,244

1,925,206

302,107

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

1,925,206

1,439,112

225,828


