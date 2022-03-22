Burning Rock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
GUANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2021.
2021 Business Overview and Recent Updates
Therapy Selection
Achieved 38% overall testing volume growth year-on-year during 2021 full-year, with accelerated transition towards the in-hospital segment, our strategic focus. 2021 fourth quarter testing volume growth accelerated to 33% year-on-year, from 14% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021.
Obtained the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for our second NGS-based companion diagnostics (CDx) kit and software.
Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
Completed product development, based on a personalized approach.
Clinical datasets (non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer post-operative prognosis) reading out at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
Commercially launched in March 2022.
Pharma Services
Fast build-up of project backlog. The total value of new contracts we entered into during 2021 amounted to RMB183 million, approximately 5.7 times of the new contract value signed in 2020.
Notable new projects entered during the fourth quarter of 2021 include a CDx development collaboration with Merck for the MET inhibitor tepotinib for the mainland China market, based on our liquid biopsy OncoCompass™ Target panel.
Early Detection
9-cancer test development on track: first clinical study (the PROMISE study, NCT04972201, with c. 2,000 patients) completed enrollment and is expected to read out in 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB147.3 million (US$23.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 11.9% increase from RMB131.7 million for the same period in 2020, or a 16.4% sequential increase from RMB126.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB86.0 million (US$13.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 0.8% decrease from RMB86.7 million for the same period in 2020, narrowing from a year-on-year decrease of 12.3% during the third quarter of 2021.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB51.9 million (US$8.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 25.2% increase from RMB41.5 million for the same period in 2020, driven by in-hospital testing volume growth. Both volume and revenue metrics reached a new quarterly high.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB9.5 million (US$1.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 165.1% increase from RMB3.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to increased testing performed for our pharma customers and growth in companion diagnostics development services.
Cost of revenues was RMB42.0 million (US$6.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 28.9% increase from RMB32.6 million for the same period in 2020, which was broadly in line with the Company’s continued business growth.
Gross profit was RMB105.4 million (US$16.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gross margin was 71.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 75.3% for the same period in 2020. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 76.7% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.8% during the same period in 2020; gross margin of in-hospital business was 65.9% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 72.9% during the same period in 2020.
Operating expenses were RMB357.5 million (US$56.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 40.5% increase from RMB254.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by headcount growth to support our business expansion.
Research and development expenses were RMB112.7 million (US$17.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 35.1% increase from RMB83.4 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in expenditure for early cancer detection related research, and (ii) an increase in research and development personnel’s staff cost.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB103.2 million (US$16.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing an 82.3% increase from RMB56.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount to strengthen our commercial presence in the therapy selection business and build-up our early detection commercialization team.
General and administrative expenses were RMB141.6 million (US$22.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 23.6% increase from RMB114.5 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel’s staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount and an increase in share-based compensation expenses.
Net loss was RMB251.1 million (US$39.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to RMB156.5 million for the same period in 2020.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB1,502.9 million (US$235.8 million) as of December 31, 2021.
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB507.9 million (US$79.7 million) for 2021, representing an 18.1% increase from RMB429.9 million for 2020.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB319.4 million (US$50.1 million) for 2021, representing a 7.4% increase from RMB297.3 million for 2020.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB165.1 million (US$25.9 million) for 2021, representing a 40.1% increase from RMB117.9 million for 2020. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 41 as of December 31, 2021 from 29 as of December 31, 2020.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB23.4 million (US$3.7 million) for 2021, representing a 59.3% increase from RMB14.7 million for 2020, primarily attributable to increased testing performed for our pharma customers and growth in companion diagnostics development services.
Cost of revenues was RMB143.7 million (US$22.6 million) for 2021, representing a 23.9% increase from RMB116.0 million for 2020, which was in line with the Company’s continued business growth.
Gross profit was RMB364.1 million (US$57.1 million) for 2021, representing a 16.0% increase from RMB313.9 million for 2020. Gross margin was 71.7% for 2021, compared to 73.0% for 2020.
Operating expenses were RMB1,161.2 million (US$182.2 million) for 2021, representing a 59.9% increase from RMB726.3 million for 2020.
Research and development expenses were RMB367.9 million (US$57.7 million) for 2021, representing a 39.4% increase from RMB263.9 million for 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in expenditure for early cancer detection related research, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB303.1 million (US$47.6 million) for 2021, representing a 79.8% increase from RMB168.6 million for 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of selling and marketing personnel.
General and administrative expenses were RMB490.3 million (US$76.9 million) for 2021, representing a 66.9% increase from RMB293.8 million for 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.
Net loss was RMB796.7 million (US$125.0 million) for 2021, compared to RMB 407.2 million for 2020.
2022 Financial Guidance
We currently expect our full year 2022 revenues to be approximately RMB620 million (US$97.3 million), implying a 22% growth over full year 2021.
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
Selected Operating Data
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
Central Laboratory Channel:
Number of patients tested
4,680
7,252
8,644
7,989
7,716
8,155
7,808
8,235
Number of ordering physicians(1)
810
1,175
1,194
1,114
1,082
1,013
920
917
Number of ordering hospitals(2)
232
284
289
294
303
300
287
306
(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
In-hospital Channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals(1)
23
23
22
23
22
22
24
23
Contracted partner hospitals(2)
21
24
25
29
32
34
34
41
Total number of partner hospitals
44
47
47
52
54
56
58
64
(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended
Revenues
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
46,141
74,607
89,899
86,695
74,561
79,999
78,817
85,976
In-hospital channel
17,123
27,588
31,704
41,457
28,994
40,502
43,714
51,906
Pharma research and development channel
4,065
4,776
2,278
3,570
3,068
6,778
4,084
9,463
Total revenues
67,329
106,971
123,881
131,722
106,623
127,279
126,615
147,345
For the three months ended
Gross profit
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
32,434
56,556
67,804
66,588
55,212
58,681
58,387
65,985
In-hospital channel
10,126
19,269
22,410
30,218
20,070
29,426
31,111
34,194
Pharma research and development channel
2,224
2,573
1,373
2,347
1,658
2,124
2,098
5,200
Total gross profit
44,784
78,398
91,587
99,153
76,940
90,231
91,596
105,379
For the three months ended
Share-based compensation
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues
176
183
160
277
339
406
267
492
Research and development expenses
2,072
25,314
10,572
11,843
22,404
20,825
(9,559
)
(4,033
)
Selling and marketing expenses
253
491
341
2,372
2,633
2,809
2,044
2,126
General and administrative expenses
1,665
1,639
57,805
58,057
59,382
59,369
60,803
62,126
Total share-based compensation expenses
4,166
27,627
68,878
72,549
84,758
83,409
53,555
60,711
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
December
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
67,329
106,971
123,881
131,722
106,623
127,279
126,615
147,345
23,122
Cost of revenues
(22,545
)
(28,573
)
(32,294
)
(32,569
)
(29,683
)
(37,048
)
(35,019
)
(41,966
)
(6,585
)
Gross profit
44,784
78,398
91,587
99,153
76,940
90,231
91,596
105,379
16,537
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(40,016
)
(71,176
)
(69,330
)
(83,418
)
(77,414
)
(108,071
)
(69,649
)
(112,724
)
(17,689
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(29,815
)
(37,992
)
(44,174
)
(56,606
)
(55,130
)
(68,058
)
(76,687
)
(103,221
)
(16,198
)
General and administrative expenses
(34,295
)
(42,272
)
(102,731
)
(114,502
)
(116,259
)
(116,130
)
(116,304
)
(141,563
)
(22,214
)
Total operating expenses
(104,126
)
(151,440
)
(216,235
)
(254,526
)
(248,803
)
(292,259
)
(262,640
)
(357,508
)
(56,101
)
Loss from operations
(59,342
)
(73,042
)
(124,648
)
(155,373
)
(171,863
)
(202,028
)
(171,044
)
(252,129
)
(39,564
)
Interest income
3,985
44
698
1,341
787
681
958
1,031
162
Interest expense
(1,178
)
1,939
(776
)
(652
)
(510
)
(565
)
(367
)
(94
)
(15
)
Other (expense) income, net
(151
)
122
(176
)
(682
)
118
433
20
(372
)
(58
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
611
(118
)
(2,228
)
(1,112
)
57
(560
)
380
(731
)
(115
)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
3,503
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss before income tax
(52,572
)
(71,055
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(202,039
)
(170,053
)
(252,295
)
(39,590
)
Income tax (expenses) benefit
-
-
-
-
-
(1,626
)
(424
)
1,151
181
Net loss
(52,572
)
(71,055
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(203,665
)
(170,477
)
(251,144
)
(39,409
)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(52,572
)
(71,055
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(203,665
)
(170,477
)
(251,144
)
(39,409
)
Accretion of convertible preferred shares
(26,288
)
(38,400
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(78,860
)
(109,455
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(203,665
)
(170,477
)
(251,144
)
(39,409
)
Loss per share:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(3.15
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(1.22
)
(1.51
)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
(2.68
)
(1.22
)
(1.51
)
(1.65
)
(1.96
)
(1.64
)
(2.40
)
(0.38
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
25,031,575
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
86,479,686
86,511,799
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
11,422
(2,336
)
(91,093
)
(94,881
)
14,080
(34,980
)
6,146
(24,726
)
(3,880
)
Total comprehensive loss
(41,150
)
(73,391
)
(218,223
)
(251,359
)
(157,331
)
(238,645
)
(164,331
)
(275,870
)
(43,289
)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(41,150
)
(73,391
)
(218,223
)
(251,359
)
(157,331
)
(238,645
)
(164,331
)
(275,870
)
(43,289
)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
429,903
507,862
79,694
Cost of revenues
(115,981
)
(143,716
)
(22,553
)
Gross profit
313,922
364,146
57,141
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(263,940
)
(367,858
)
(57,725
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(168,587
)
(303,096
)
(47,562
)
General and administrative expenses
(293,800
)
(490,256
)
(76,932
)
Total operating expenses
(726,327
)
(1,161,210
)
(182,219
)
Loss from operations
(412,405
)
(797,064
)
(125,078
)
Interest income
6,068
3,457
542
Interest expense
(667
)
(1,536
)
(241
)
Other (expense) income, net
(887
)
199
31
Foreign exchange loss, net
(2,847
)
(854
)
(134
)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
3,503
-
-
Loss before income tax
(407,235
)
(795,798
)
(124,880
)
Income tax expenses
-
(899
)
(141
)
Net loss
(407,235
)
(796,697
)
(125,021
)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(407,235
)
(796,697
)
(125,021
)
Accretion of convertible preferred shares
(64,688
)
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(471,923
)
(796,697
)
(125,021
)
Loss per share:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(6.88
)
(7.65
)
(1.20
)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(6.88
)
(7.65
)
(1.20
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
51,309,631
86,883,011
86,883,011
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(176,888
)
(39,480
)
(6,195
)
Total comprehensive loss
(584,123
)
(836,177
)
(131,216
)
Total comprehensivelossattributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(584,123
)
(836,177
)
(131,216
)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,895,308
1,431,317
224,605
Restricted cash
29,898
7,795
1,223
Short-term investments
362,132
63,757
10,005
Accounts receivable, net
88,218
92,197
14,468
Contract assets, net
22,534
42,391
6,652
Amounts due from related parties
212
-
-
Inventories
68,021
123,210
19,335
Prepayments and other current assets, net
57,329
60,279
9,460
Total current assets
2,523,652
1,820,946
285,748
Non-current assets:
Equity method investment
1,417
910
143
Property and equipment, net
111,481
325,438
51,068
Operating right-of-use assets
-
81,007
12,712
Intangible assets, net
3,457
5,150
808
Other non-current assets
23,021
45,136
7,083
Total non-current assets
139,376
457,641
71,814
TOTAL ASSETS
2,663,028
2,278,587
357,562
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
35,482
63,080
9,899
Deferred revenue
74,402
142,871
22,420
Capital lease obligations, current
4,816
-
-
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
83,648
127,892
20,070
Customer deposits
1,120
972
153
Short-term borrowings
7,370
2,370
372
Current portion of long-term borrowings
34,695
-
-
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
-
34,999
5,492
Total current liabilities
241,533
372,184
58,406
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred government grants
263
-
-
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
-
49,316
7,739
Other non-current liabilities
228
11,776
1,848
Total non-current liabilities
491
61,092
9,587
TOTAL LIABILITIES
242,024
433,276
67,993
Shareholders’ equity:
Class A ordinary shares
116
116
18
Class B ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
4,006,616
4,280,956
671,775
Accumulated deficits
(1,418,160
)
(2,228,713
)
(349,733
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(167,589
)
(207,069
)
(32,494
)
Total shareholders’ equity
2,421,004
1,845,311
289,569
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,663,028
2,278,587
357,562
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in operating activities
(90,659
)
(112,349
)
(17,628
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(36,428
)
(66,970
)
(10,508
)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
68,477
(6,781
)
(1,065
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(78,013
)
(24,498
)
(3,844
)
Net decrease cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(136,623
)
(210,598
)
(33,045
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
2,061,829
1,649,710
258,873
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
1,925,206
1,439,112
225,828
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in operating activities
(73,543
)
(477,886
)
(74,993
)
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
(109,312
)
81,697
12,823
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
2,165,719
(52,899
)
(8,301
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(155,902
)
(37,006
)
(5,808
)
Net increase (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,826,962
(486,094
)
(76,279
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
98,244
1,925,206
302,107
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
1,925,206
1,439,112
225,828