Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Business Updates
Early Detection
Technology foundation manuscript was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering (article link here). The results demonstrate that our proprietary technology of deep methylation sequencing, aided by a machine-learning classifier of methylation patterns, enables ultrasensitive detection of circulating tumor DNA.
We continued to conduct an early-access program (over 2,000 volunteers tested) to prepare for operational readiness of our 6-cancer early detection product.
2022 commercialization is well on track. We are entering into contract signing stage with 6 hospitals where our 6-cancer test will be offered at the health check-up departments of those hospitals.
New products for early-stage cancer patients
Development of minimal residual disease (MRD) products is on track. Products are targeted to be launched in 2022. Lung-cancer data read-out is likely to take place in the first half of 2022. Clinical trials on colon, esophageal and other cancers are also under planning.
Pharma Services
Biopharma service contracts backlog grew rapidly. Total value of the contracts entered into during the first half of 2021 amounted to RMB98.2 million, three times the amount in full-year 2020.
We are jointly developing, together with IMPACT Therapeutics, companion diagnostics (CDx) for a targeted oncology drug, Senaparib, (IMP4297), a PARP inhibitor, for the treatment of prostate cancer globally. Senaparib’s pivotal clinical study under the FDA pathway is in progress. This project uses our Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory in California, US.
Therapy Selection
Continued to strategically focus on the in-hospital channel. The volume of in-hospital NGS-based test kits grew 70% year-over-year to over 10,000 tests in the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB127.3 million (US$19.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 19.0% increase from RMB107.0 million for the same period in 2020, or a 19.4% sequential increase from RMB106.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB80.0 million (US$12.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 7.2% increase from RMB74.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to the year-over-year volume growth of the central laboratory business. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel was 8,155 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 12.5% increase from 7,252 for the same period in 2020.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB40.5 million (US$6.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 46.8% increase from RMB27.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to the year-on-year volume growth of 70% of the in-hospital business. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 34 as of June 30, 2021 from 32 as of March 31, 2020 and 24 as of June 30, 2020.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 41.9% increase from RMB4.8 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to the building of pipeline of pharmaceutical projects.
Cost of revenues was RMB37.0 million (US$5.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 29.7% increase from RMB28.6 million for the same period in 2020, which was generally in line with the Company’s continued business growth.
Gross profit was RMB90.2 million (US$14.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 15.1% increase from RMB78.4 million for the same period in 2020. Gross margin was 70.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 73.3% for the same period in 2020.
Operating expenses were RMB292.3 million (US$45.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 93% increase from RMB151.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by headcount growth and increase in other costs to support business expansion.
Research and development expenses were RMB108.1 million (US$16.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 51.8% increase from RMB71.2 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in research and development personnel’s staff cost and other costs incurred in research and development projects.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB68.1 million (US$10.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 79.1% increase from RMB38.0 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of sales and marketing personnel.
General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB116.1 million (US$18.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from RMB42.3 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel’s staff cost and share-based compensation expenses.
Net loss was RMB203.7 million (US$31.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to RMB71.1 million for the same period in 2020.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB1,918.8 million (US$297.2 million) as of June 30, 2021.
Appointment of VP of Regulatory Affairs (US and Europe) and Quality Assurance
Dr. Sharon Liang joined Burning Rock as the VP of Regulatory Affairs (US and Europe) and Quality Assurance in late June this year. She is a human genetics expert with nearly two decades of experience in molecular cancer diagnostic medical device product development and regulatory in academia, government and industry. She was the US FDA committee member for the US President’s Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) Project leading Bioinformatics group. She led and contributed to the development of many molecular diagnostic devices approved by the FDA, including the first NGS sequencer, first NGS Oncopanel, first NGS tumor profiling assay, first Direct-to-Consumer test, first microarray genetic tests, and companion diagnostics. Before joining Burning Rock, Dr. Liang worked at GRAIL, a cancer early detection diagnostic company, primarily responsible for regulatory strategy and execution.
2021 Financial Guidance
For the third quarter of this year, COVID-related travel restrictions in multiple major cities in China will impact our central-laboratory testing volumes and, to a lesser extent, the growth of our in-hospital testing volumes. The relatively stronger growth expected for in-hospital testing will also be driven by the industry structural shift from central-laboratory towards in-hospital testing. We believe that we are well-positioned in the in-hospital segment, and we view the revenues from in-hospital as higher quality, given our product and competitive advantages, leading to stickier revenues. As the testing mix of our therapy selection business transitions towards the in-hospital segment, our blended average sales price will decline, due to lower prices of IVD testing kits that we supply to hospitals in the in-hospital segment, compared with prices of LDT testing service that we charge to patients in the central-laboratory segment. This will result, during this transition period, in a lower revenue growth rate compared with volume growth rate, for our therapy selection business. As such, the Company adjusts its 2021 full-year revenue guidance to approximately RMB500 million.
Conference Call Information
Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on August 31, 2021.
Details of the conference call are as follows:
International:
+65 67135090
U.S.:
+1 8456750437
U.K.:
+44 2036214779
Hong Kong:
+852 30186771
China Mobile:
4006208038
China Landline:
8008190121
Conference ID:
2309539
A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Selected Operating Data
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Central Laboratory Channel:
Number of patients tested
4,680
7,252
8,644
7,989
7,716
8,155
Number of ordering physicians(1)
810
1,175
1,194
1,114
1,082
1,013
Number of ordering hospitals(2)
232
284
289
294
303
300
_____________________
(1)
Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2)
Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
As of
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
In-hospital Channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals(1)
23
23
22
23
22
22
Contracted partner hospitals(2)
21
24
25
29
32
34
Total number of partner hospitals
44
47
47
52
54
56
____________________
(1)
Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2)
Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended
Revenues
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
46,141
74,607
89,899
86,695
74,561
79,999
In-hospital channel
17,123
27,588
31,704
41,457
28,994
40,502
Pharma research and development channel
4,065
4,776
2,278
3,570
3,068
6,778
Total revenues
67,329
106,971
123,881
131,722
106,623
127,279
For the three months ended
Gross profit
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
32,434
56,556
67,804
66,588
55,212
58,681
In-hospital channel
10,126
19,269
22,410
30,218
20,070
29,426
Pharma research and development channel
2,224
2,573
1,373
2,347
1,658
2,124
Total gross profit
44,784
78,398
91,587
99,153
76,940
90,231
For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30，
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues
176
183
160
277
339
406
Research and development expenses
2,072
25,314
10,572
11,843
22,404
20,825
Selling and marketing expenses
253
491
341
2,372
2,633
2,809
General and administrative expenses
1,665
1,639
57,805
58,057
59,382
59,369
Total share-based compensation expenses
4,166
27,627
68,878
72,549
84,758
83,409
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
67,329
106,971
123,881
131,722
106,623
127,279
19,713
Cost of revenues
(22,545)
(28,573)
(32,294)
(32,569)
(29,683)
(37,048)
(5,738)
Gross profit
44,784
78,398
91,587
99,153
76,940
90,231
13,975
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(40,016)
(71,176)
(69,330)
(83,418)
(77,414)
(108,071)
(16,738)
Selling and marketing expenses
(29,815)
(37,992)
(44,174)
(56,606)
(55,130)
(68,058)
(10,541)
General and administrative expenses
(34,295)
(42,272)
(102,731)
(114,502)
(116,259)
(116,130)
(17,986)
Total operating expenses
(104,126)
(151,440)
(216,235)
(254,526)
(248,803)
(292,259)
(45,265)
Loss from operations
(59,342)
(73,042)
(124,648)
(155,373)
(171,863)
(202,028)
(31,290)
Interest income
3,985
44
698
1,341
787
681
105
Interest expense
(1,178)
1,939
(776)
(652)
(510)
(565)
(88)
Other (expense) income, net
(151)
122
(176)
(682)
118
433
67
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
611
(118)
(2,228)
(1,112)
57
(560)
(87)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
3,503
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss before income tax
(52,572)
(71,055)
(127,130)
(156,478)
(171,411)
(202,039)
(31,293)
Income tax expenses
-
-
-
-
-
(1,626)
(252)
Net loss
(52,572)
(71,055)
(127,130)
(156,478)
(171,411)
(203,665)
(31,545)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(52,572)
(71,055)
(127,130)
(156,478)
(171,411)
(203,665)
(31,545)
Accretion of convertible preferred shares
(26,288)
(38,400)
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(78,860)
(109,455)
(127,130)
(156,478)
(171,411)
(203,665)
(31,545)
Loss per share:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(3.15)
-
-
-
-
-
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
(2.68)
(1.22)
(1.51)
(1.65)
(1.96)
(0.30)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
(2.68)
(1.22)
(1.51)
(1.65)
(1.96)
(0.30)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
25,031,575
-
-
-
-
-
-
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
23,461,319
86,479,686
86,511,799
86,721,263
86,764,260
86,764,260
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
11,422
(2,336)
(91,093)
(94,881)
14,080
(34,980)
(5,418)
Total comprehensive loss
(41,150)
(73,391)
(218,223)
(251,359)
(157,331)
(238,645)
(36,963)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(41,150)
(73,391)
(218,223)
(251,359)
(157,331)
(238,645)
(36,963)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
174,300
233,902
36,226
Cost of revenues
(51,118)
(66,731)
(10,336)
Gross profit
123,182
167,171
25,890
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(111,192)
(185,485)
(28,728)
Selling and marketing expenses
(67,807)
(123,188)
(19,079)
General and administrative expenses
(76,567)
(232,389)
(35,992)
Total operating expenses
(255,566)
(541,062)
(83,799)
Loss from operations
(132,384)
(373,891)
(57,909)
Interest income
4,029
1,468
227
Interest expense
761
(1,075)
(166)
Other (expense) income, net
(29)
551
85
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
493
(503)
(78)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
3,503
-
-
Loss before income tax
(123,627)
(373,450)
(57,841)
Income tax expenses
-
(1,626)
(252)
Net loss
(123,627)
(375,076)
(58,093)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(123,627)
(375,076)
(58,093)
Accretion of convertible preferred shares
(64,688)
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(188,315)
(375,076)
(58,093)
Loss per share:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(5.73)
(3.60)
(0.56)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(5.73)
(3.60)
(0.56)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
15,540,502
86,742,880
86,742,880
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
9,086
(20,900)
(3,237)
Total comprehensive loss
(114,541)
(395,976)
(61,330)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(114,541)
(395,976)
(61,330)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,895,308
1,852,927
286,982
Restricted cash
29,898
30,338
4,699
Short-term investment
362,132
35,531
5,503
Accounts receivable
88,218
78,141
12,103
Contract assets
22,534
28,345
4,390
Amounts due from related parties
212
628
97
Inventories
68,021
114,434
17,724
Prepayments and other current assets
57,329
76,157
11,795
Total current assets
2,523,652
2,216,501
343,293
Non-current assets:
Equity method investment
1,417
1,261
195
Property and equipment, net
111,481
198,324
30,716
Operating Right-of-use assets
-
89,307
13,832
Intangible assets, net
3,457
4,882
756
Other non-current assets
23,021
29,284
4,536
Total non-current assets
139,376
323,058
50,035
TOTAL ASSETS
2,663,028
2,539,559
393,328
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
35,482
47,983
7,432
Deferred revenue
74,402
101,517
15,723
Capital lease obligations, current
4,816
-
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
83,648
79,773
12,356
Customer deposits
1,120
1,042
161
Short-term borrowing
7,370
7,370
1,141
Current portion of long-term borrowings
34,695
30,118
4,665
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
-
32,789
5,078
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
-
2,169
336
Total current liabilities
241,533
302,761
46,892
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred government grants
263
-
-
Operating lease liabilities
-
63,132
9,778
Other non-current liabilities
228
226
35
Total non-current liabilities
491
63,358
9,813
TOTAL LIABILITIES
242,024
366,119
56,705
Class A ordinary shares
116
116
18
Class B ordinary shares
21
21
3
Treasury stock
-
(4,270
)
(661
)
Additional paid-in capital
4,006,616
4,173,154
646,339
Accumulated deficits
(1,418,160
)
(1,807,092
)
(279,883
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(167,589
)
(188,489
)
(29,193
)
Total shareholders’ equity
2,421,004
2,173,440
336,623
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,663,028
2,539,559
393,328
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
61,124
(118,998
)
(18,433
)
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
296,102
(67,577
)
(10,463
)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
1,845,953
(8,961
)
(1,388
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,487
)
(34,085
)
(5,279
)
Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,201,692
(229,621
)
(35,563
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
364,544
2,112,886
327,244
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
2,566,236
1,883,265
291,681
For the six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
54,168
(232,143
)
(35,952
)
Net cash generated (used in) investing activities
292,489
220,752
34,188
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
2,118,181
(13,123
)
(2,032
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,154
(17,427
)
(2,699
)
Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,467,992
(41,941
)
(6,495
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
98,244
1,925,206
298,176
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
2,566,236
1,883,265
291,681