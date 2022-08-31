U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNR
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Business Updates

  • Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)

    In-hospital and MRD driving growth uplift, but patient volumes negatively impacted by Covid related restrictions.

    • For the in-hospital channel, we experienced severe Covid related impact in Shanghai and to a lesser extent in Beijing. However, other regions combined grew over 60% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022 in terms of testing volume;

    • For the central-lab channel, new product sales contributed 7% of the central laboratory segmental revenues in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Early Detection

    • PROMISE study (2,035 participants) for 9-cancer test completed, reading out at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in September;

    • PREVENT study, China’s first multi-cancer prospective interventional study, involving 12,500 participants, launched in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Pharma Services

    • Continued revenue growth, with 166.6% revenue growth year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022. Pharma service contract backlog continues to build rapidly;

    • The total value of new contracts we entered into amounted to RMB158 million from January to July 2022, representing approximately 49% increase from the same period of 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB130.8 million (US$19.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 2.8% increase from RMB127.3 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB78.6 million (US$11.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 1.8% decrease from RMB80.0 million for the same period in 2021. Covid related negative impact was partially offset by growth from newly launched products. Sequentially, central laboratory revenues increased by 5.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by new product launches.

  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB34.2 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 15.6% decrease from RMB40.5 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to severe declines in testing volume in Shanghai due to Covid-19 lockdown, and to a lesser extent, declines in testing volume in Beijing; other regions outside of Shanghai and Beijing showed strong growth.

  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB18.1 million (US$2.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 166.6% increase from RMB6.8 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to the increased services performed for our pharma customers as we executed our contracted pharma service projects.

Cost of revenues was RMB48.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 30.2% increase from RMB37.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to the increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory and inventory write downs.

Gross profit was RMB82.6 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 8.5% decrease from RMB90.2 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 63.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which decreased from 70.9% for the same period in 2021, primarily due to increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory and inventory write downs.

Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB90.9 million (US$13.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 0.3% increase from RMB90.7 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 71.2% for the same period in 2021 primarily due to a 0.7% decrease of gross margin resulting from increase of RMB0.9 million in inventory write down.

Operating expenses were RMB348.1 million (US$52.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 19.1% increase from RMB292.3 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB92.1 million (US$13.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 14.8% decrease from RMB108.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in research and development project cost and a decrease in share-based compensation.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB105.6 million (US$15.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 55.2% increase from RMB68.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount; (ii) an increase in marketing related expenditures, such as entertainment expense, conference fee and marketing expense and (iii) an increase in amortized expense on modification for Employee Share Incentive Plan. Sequentially, headcount cost, excluding one-off items such as organizational restructuring expenses, decreased in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB150.3 million (US$22.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 29.4% increase from RMB116.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for new office space; (ii) an increase in amortized expense on modification for Employee Share Incentive Plan.

Net loss was RMB262.1 million (US$39.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to RMB203.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB109.3 million (US$16.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to RMB119.0 million for the same period in 2021. The balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB1,153.1 million (US$172.1 million) as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance

Second quarter business volumes have been significantly impacted by Covid related restrictions, with severe volume drops in Shanghai and Beijing; however, pharma service revenues, new products and the in-hospital business outside of Shanghai and Beijing have shown strong growth momentum. Burning Rock therefore retains its full year 2022 revenue guidance of approximately RMB620 million (US$92.6 million) for now, and would like to highlight the risks of further Covid related impact in the second half of 2022 which is beyond the Company's control and inherently difficult to forecast.

Share Repurchases

Further to the Company's announcement on June 21, 2022 of a US$10 million share repurchase program, we are pleased to announce that the repurchase program has been completed in full. The Company has repurchased a total of 3,023,138 Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs under the share repurchase program. The repurchased shares will be retained as treasury shares and have not been taken out of the calculation of loss per share for the second quarter 2022 financial results.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong time) on August 31, 2022.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1f6043e15b804286b8c6f5db40d78456.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.brbiotech.com or through link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/57gam4s5.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the same link above.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


Selected Operating Data

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

Central Laboratory Channel:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of patients tested

7,716

 

8,155

 

7,808

 

8,235

 

7,743

 

8,060

 

Number of ordering physicians(1)

1,082

 

1,013

 

920

 

917

 

994

 

767

 

Number of ordering hospitals(2)

303

 

300

 

287

 

306

 

318

 

264

 

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

In-hospital Channel:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pipeline partner hospitals(1)

22

 

22

 

24

 

23

 

24

 

25

 

Contracted partner hospitals(2)

32

 

34

 

34

 

41

 

41

 

43

 

Total number of partner hospitals

54

 

56

 

58

 

64

 

65

 

68

 

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.


Selected Financial Data

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

Revenues

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel

 

74,561

 

79,999

 

78,817

 

85,976

 

74,211

 

78,597

 

In-hospital channel

 

28,994

 

40,502

 

43,714

 

51,906

 

48,957

 

34,177

 

Pharma research and development channel

 

3,068

 

6,778

 

4,084

 

9,463

 

12,356

 

18,072

 

Total revenues

 

106,623

 

127,279

 

126,615

 

147,345

 

135,524

 

130,846

 


 

 

For the three months ended

 

Gross profit

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel

55,212

 

58,681

 

58,387

 

65,985

 

50,574

 

57,575

 

In-hospital channel

20,070

 

29,426

 

31,111

 

34,194

 

33,396

 

20,012

 

Pharma research and development channel

1,658

 

2,124

 

2,098

 

5,200

 

3,610

 

5,015

 

Total gross profit

76,940

 

90,231

 

91,596

 

105,379

 

87,580

 

82,602

 


 

 

For the three months ended

 

Share-based compensation expenses

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Cost of revenues

339

 

406

 

267

 

 

492

 

 

365

 

441

 

Research and development expenses

22,404

 

20,825

 

(9,559

)

 

(4,033

)

 

12,299

 

11,923

 

Selling and marketing expenses

2,633

 

2,809

 

2,044

 

 

2,126

 

 

1,774

 

2,158

 

General and administrative expenses

59,382

 

59,369

 

60,803

 

 

62,126

 

 

65,715

 

62,615

 

Total share-based compensation expenses

84,758

 

83,409

 

53,555

 

 

60,711

 

 

80,153

 

77,137

 


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

106,623

 

 

127,279

 

 

126,615

 

 

147,345

 

 

135,524

 

 

130,846

 

 

19,534

 

Cost of revenues

(29,683

)

 

(37,048

)

 

(35,019

)

 

(41,966

)

 

(47,944

)

 

(48,244

)

 

(7,203

)

Gross profit

76,940

 

 

90,231

 

 

91,596

 

 

105,379

 

 

87,580

 

 

82,602

 

 

12,331

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

(77,414

)

 

(108,071

)

 

(69,649

)

 

(112,724

)

 

(119,496

)

 

(92,112

)

 

(13,752

)

Selling and marketing expenses

(55,130

)

 

(68,058

)

 

(76,687

)

 

(103,221

)

 

(89,211

)

 

(105,634

)

 

(15,771

)

General and administrative expenses

(116,259

)

 

(116,130

)

 

(116,304

)

 

(141,563

)

 

(141,733

)

 

(150,316

)

 

(22,442

)

Total operating expenses

(248,803

)

 

(292,259

)

 

(262,640

)

 

(357,508

)

 

(350,440

)

 

(348,062

)

 

(51,965

)

Loss from operations 

(171,863

)

 

(202,028

)

 

(171,044

)

 

(252,129

)

 

(262,860

)

 

(265,460

)

 

(39,634

)

Interest income

787

 

 

681

 

 

958

 

 

1,031

 

 

1,832

 

 

2,685

 

 

401

 

Interest expenses

(510

)

 

(565

)

 

(367

)

 

(94

)

 

119

 

 

(29

)

 

(4

)

Other income (expense), net

118

 

 

433

 

 

20

 

 

(372

)

 

298

 

 

127

 

 

19

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

57

 

 

(560

)

 

380

 

 

(731

)

 

(777

)

 

624

 

 

93

 

Loss before income tax

(171,411

)

 

(202,039

)

 

(170,053

)

 

(252,295

)

 

(261,388

)

 

(262,053

)

 

(39,125

)

Income tax (expenses) benefits

-

 

 

(1,626

)

 

(424

)

 

1,151

 

 

-

 

 

(84

)

 

(13

)

Net loss

(171,411

)

 

(203,665

)

 

(170,477

)

 

(251,144

)

 

(261,388

)

 

(262,137

)

 

(39,138

)

Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(171,411

)

 

(203,665

)

 

(170,477

)

 

(251,144

)

 

(261,388

)

 

(262,137

)

 

(39,138

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(171,411

)

 

(203,665

)

 

(170,477

)

 

(251,144

)

 

(261,388

)

 

(262,137

)

 

(39,138

)

Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(1.65

)

 

(1.96

)

 

(1.64

)

 

(2.40

)

 

(2.50

)

 

(2.50

)

 

(0.37

)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(1.65

)

 

(1.96

)

 

(1.64

)

 

(2.40

)

 

(2.50

)

 

(2.50

)

 

(0.37

)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

86,721,263

 

 

86,764,260

 

 

86,908,975

 

 

87,128,297

 

 

87,179,752

 

 

87,532,539

 

 

87,532,539

 

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

14,080

 

 

(34,980

)

 

6,146

 

 

(24,726

)

 

(3,065

)

 

29,715

 

 

4,436

 

Total comprehensive loss

(157,331

)

 

(238,645

)

 

(164,331

)

 

(275,870

)

 

(264,453

)

 

(232,422

)

 

(34,702

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(157,331

)

 

(238,645

)

 

(164,331

)

 

(275,870

)

 

(264,453

)

 

(232,422

)

 

(34,702

)


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

 

For the six months ended

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

233,902

 

 

266,370

 

 

39,768

 

Cost of revenues

(66,731

)

 

(96,188

)

 

(14,361

)

Gross profit

167,171

 

 

170,182

 

 

25,407

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

(185,485

)

 

(211,608

)

 

(31,592

)

Selling and marketing expenses

(123,188

)

 

(194,845

)

 

(29,090

)

General and administrative expenses

(232,389

)

 

(292,049

)

 

(43,602

)

Total operating expenses

(541,062

)

 

(698,502

)

 

(104,284

)

Loss from operations 

(373,891

)

 

(528,320

)

 

(78,877

)

Interest income

1,468

 

 

4,517

 

 

674

 

Interest expenses

(1,075

)

 

90

 

 

13

 

Other income, net

551

 

 

425

 

 

63

 

Foreign exchange loss, net

(503

)

 

(153

)

 

(23

)

Loss before income tax

(373,450

)

 

(523,441

)

 

(78,150

)

Income tax expenses

(1,626

)

 

(84

)

 

(13

)

Net loss

(375,076

)

 

(523,525

)

 

(78,163

)

Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(375,076

)

 

(523,525

)

 

(78,163

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(375,076

)

 

(523,525

)

 

(78,163

)

Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(3.60

)

 

(5.00

)

 

(0.75

)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

(3.60

)

 

(5.00

)

 

(0.75

)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

86,742,880

 

 

87,357,120

 

 

87,357,120

 

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

 

17,324,848

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(20,900

)

 

26,650

 

 

3,979

 

Total comprehensive loss

(395,976

)

 

(496,875

)

 

(74,184

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

(395,976

)

 

(496,875

)

 

(74,184

)


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 

As of

 

December 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

1,431,317

 

1,148,597

 

171,481

Restricted cash

7,795

 

4,453

 

665

Short-term investments

63,757

 

-

 

-

Accounts receivable, net

92,197

 

100,960

 

15,073

Contract assets, net

42,391

 

44,593

 

6,657

Inventories, net

123,210

 

129,637

 

19,355

Prepayments and other current assets, net

60,279

 

34,845

 

5,205

Total current assets

1,820,946

 

1,463,085

 

218,436

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Equity method investment

910

 

733

 

109

Convertible note receivable

-

 

5,000

 

746

Property and equipment, net

325,438

 

301,249

 

44,975

Operating right-of-use assets

81,007

 

66,655

 

9,951

Intangible assets, net

5,150

 

3,354

 

500

Other non-current assets

45,136

 

21,198

 

3,165

Total non-current assets

457,641

 

398,189

 

59,446

TOTAL ASSETS

2,278,587

 

1,861,274

 

277,882


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

 

As of

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

63,080

 

 

56,495

 

 

8,434

 

Deferred revenue

142,871

 

 

163,093

 

 

24,349

 

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

127,892

 

 

98,435

 

 

14,696

 

Customer deposits

972

 

 

1,052

 

 

157

 

Short-term borrowing

2,370

 

 

2,370

 

 

354

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

34,999

 

 

38,005

 

 

5,674

 

Total current liabilities

372,184

 

 

359,450

 

 

53,664

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

49,316

 

 

32,349

 

 

4,830

 

Other non-current liabilities

11,776

 

 

37,242

 

 

5,560

 

Total non-current liabilities

61,092

 

 

69,591

 

 

10,390

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

433,276

 

 

429,041

 

 

64,054

 



Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares

116

 

 

116

 

 

18

 

Class B ordinary shares

21

 

 

21

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

4,280,956

 

 

4,431,603

 

 

661,621

 

Contra equity-prepayment for equity forward

-

 

 

(66,850

)

 

(9,980

)

Accumulated deficits

(2,228,713

)

 

(2,752,238

)

 

(410,898

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(207,069

)

 

(180,419

)

 

(26,936

)

Total shareholders’ equity

1,845,311

 

 

1,432,233

 

 

213,828

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

2,278,587

 

 

1,861,274

 

 

277,882

 


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

For the three months ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities

(118,998

)

 

(109,274

)

 

(16,318

)

Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(67,577

)

 

30,729

 

 

4,590

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,961

)

 

(69,559

)

 

(10,384

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(34,085

)

 

26,279

 

 

3,924

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(229,621

)

 

(121,825

)

 

(18,188

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

2,112,886

 

 

1,274,875

 

 

190,334

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

1,883,265

 

 

1,153,050

 

 

172,146

 

 

 

 

 


 

For the six months ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities

(232,143

)

 

(253,634

)

 

(37,871

)

Net cash generated from investing activities

220,752

 

 

17,718

 

 

2,649

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(13,123

)

 

(73,493

)

 

(10,971

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(17,427

)

 

23,347

 

 

3,485

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(41,941

)

 

(286,062

)

 

(42,708

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

1,925,206

 

 

1,439,112

 

 

214,854

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

1,883,265

 

 

1,153,050

 

 

172,146

 

 

 

 

 

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Gross profit:

 

Central laboratory channel

55,212

 

58,681

 

58,387

 

65,985

 

50,574

 

57,575

 

 

In-hospital channel

20,070

 

29,426

 

31,111

 

34,194

 

33,396

 

20,012

 

 

Pharma research and development channel

1,658

 

2,124

 

2,098

 

5,200

 

3,610

 

5,015

 

 

Total gross profit

76,940

 

90,231

 

91,596

 

105,379

 

87,580

 

82,602

 

 

Add: depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central laboratory channel

117

 

284

 

1,254

 

995

 

2,553

 

2,545

 

 

In-hospital channel

79

 

113

 

109

 

130

 

93

 

1,428

 

 

Pharma research and development channel

10

 

40

 

19

 

856

 

2,493

 

4,327

 

 

Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

206

 

437

 

1,382

 

1,981

 

5,139

 

8,300

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit：

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central laboratory channel

55,329

 

58,965

 

59,641

 

66,980

 

53,127

 

60,120

 

 

In-hospital channel

20,149

 

29,539

 

31,220

 

34,324

 

33,489

 

21,440

 

 

Pharma research and development channel

1,668

 

2,164

 

2,117

 

6,056

 

6,103

 

9,342

 

 

Total non-GAAP gross profit

77,146

 

90,668

 

92,978

 

107,360

 

92,719

 

90,902

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin：

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central laboratory channel

74.2

%

73.7

%

75.7

%

77.9

%

71.6

%

76.5

%

 

In-hospital channel

69.5

%

72.9

%

71.4

%

66.1

%

68.4

%

62.7

%

 

Pharma research and development channel

54.4

%

31.9

%

51.8

%

64.0

%

49.4

%

51.7

%

 

Total non-GAAP gross margin

72.4

%

71.2

%

73.4

%

72.9

%

68.4

%

69.5

%

 



