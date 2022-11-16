Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Recent Business Updates
Corporate
Listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") by way of a direct listing on November 1, 2022, while Burning Rock’s ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, with those ADSs being fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the LSE.
Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
In-hospital strategy continues to drive growth uplift despite negative Covid impact. In-hospital volumes grew 24% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022.
MRD volumes continue to ramp up following commercial launch in March 2022, with approximately 700 tests completed in the third quarter of 2022, more than doubling the volumes in the second quarter of 2022.
Early Detection
PROMISE study (2,035 participants) for 9-cancer test results presented at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in September 2022. Overall sensitivity achieved 83.7% for 9 cancers at specificity of 98.3%, with methylation contributing majority of positive detections compared to protein and mutation. Tissue origin prediction accuracy achieved 90.9% for the top 2 organs.
Commercialization of our blood-based, 6-cancer early detection test gaining initial traction, with product onboarding completed at a few hospitals.
Pharma Services
The total value of new contracts we entered into from January to September 2022 amounted to RMB198 million, representing approximately 38% increase from the same period of 2021.
Starting to work with BeiGene on initial clinical studies using our personalized MRD test brPROPHETTM .
New companion diagnostics (CDx) development announced with Eli Lilly and Company in China, for the RET inhibitor selpercatinib.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB154.6 million (US$21.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 22.1% increase from RMB126.6 million for the same period in 2021.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB90.0 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 14.2% increase from RMB78.8 million for the same period in 2021, driven by revenue increase from monitoring packages that consist of multiple tests per package.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB49.6 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 13.5% increase from RMB43.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to in-hosiptal sales volume growth in Shanghai and Beijing as COVID impact lessened in the third quarter of 2022.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 267.4% increase from RMB4.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.
Cost of revenues was RMB46.0 million (US$6.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 31.5% increase from RMB35.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in testing and selling volume as well as rental expense and renovation depreciation in relation to our new laboratory that commenced use in January 2022.
Gross profit was RMB108.6 million (US$15.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 18.6% increase from RMB91.6 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 70.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which decreased from 72.3% for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increased income from monitoring packages, offset by an increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory.
Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB117.0 million (US$16.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 25.8% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 73.4% for the same period in 2021.
Operating expenses were RMB343.2 million (US$48.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 30.7% increase from RMB262.6 million for the same period in 2021.
Research and development expenses were RMB109.4 million (US$15.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 57.2% increase from RMB69.6 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in clinical program expenses for early cancer detection; and (ii) an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation, offset in part by a decrease in staff cost due to organizational restructuring.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB90.3 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 17.7% increase from RMB76.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount; (ii) an increase in conference fee and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation. Sequentially, selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter decreased by 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022, as our sales reorganization and operating efficiency improvement initiative started to generate initial results. We will continue to focus on improving operating efficiency going forward.
General and administrative expenses were RMB143.5 million (US$20.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 23.4% increase from RMB116.3 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for a new building; (ii) an increase in allowance for credit loss in relation to accounts receivables; and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation.
Net loss was RMB231.5 million (US$32.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB170.5 million for the same period in 2021.
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB135.5 million (US$19.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB133.4 million for the same period in 2021. The balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB1,014.0 million (US$142.5 million) as of September 30, 2022.
Revised 2022 Financial Guidance
We believe that we have achieved strong, above-industry growth in the first nine months of 2022, generating revenues of RMB421 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of 2021. This is below the implied full-year growth rate of our initial guidance at the beginning of the year, primarily due to an out-sized Covid impact in Shanghai in the second quarter and to a lesser extent, Covid-related disruptions in other regions of China from time to time. We have observed another significant wave of Covid cases sweeping through many large cities in China since the start of October, particularly in Guangzhou, which is one of our key markets and where our central lab is located. We are taking a cautious view now and project a drop in revenues in the fourth quarter compard to the same period last year, which was a strong quarter and relatively free of large Covid impacts. We therefore revise our 2022 full-year revenue guidance to a growth of approxiately 5% compared to 2021.
Transition of Chief Operating Officer to Chief Scientific Officer
Effective November 2022, Shannon Chuai, our chief operating officer, is taking on a new role of chief scientific officer of Burning Rock. In her new role, Shannon will lead key projects of our pipeline development, provide senior oversight on our early cancer detection clinical programs and our engagement on product registration with the NMPA and other medical regulatory bodies. Shannon continues to serve as a director on our board. The company's respective business units will report directly to our CEO, Yusheng Han.
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR; LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
Selected Operating Data
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
Central Laboratory Channel:
Number of patients tested
7,716
8,155
7,808
8,235
7,743
8,060
7,989
Number of ordering physicians(1)
1,082
1,013
920
917
994
767
897
Number of ordering hospitals(2)
303
300
287
306
318
264
257
As of
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
In-hospital Channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals(1)
22
22
24
23
24
25
22
Contracted partner hospitals(2)
32
34
34
41
41
43
47
Total number of partnerhospitals
54
56
58
64
65
68
69
Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended
Revenues
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
74,561
79,999
78,817
85,976
74,211
78,597
89,992
In-hospital channel
28,994
40,502
43,714
51,906
48,957
34,177
49,636
Pharma research and development channel
3,068
6,778
4,084
9,463
12,356
18,072
15,003
Total revenues
106,623
127,279
126,615
147,345
135,524
130,846
154,631
For the three months ended
Gross profit
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
55,212
58,681
58,387
65,985
50,574
57,575
69,991
In-hospital channel
20,070
29,426
31,111
34,194
33,396
20,012
31,593
Pharma research and development channel
1,658
2,124
2,098
5,200
3,610
5,015
7,010
Total gross profit
76,940
90,231
91,596
105,379
87,580
82,602
108,594
For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues
339
406
267
492
365
441
481
Research and development expenses
22,404
20,825
(9,559)
(4,033)
12,299
11,923
13,978
Selling and marketing expenses
2,633
2,809
2,044
2,126
1,774
2,158
2,346
General and administrative expenses
59,382
59,369
60,803
62,126
65,715
62,615
61,041
Total share-based compensation expenses
84,758
83,409
53,555
60,711
80,153
77,137
77,846
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
106,623
127,279
126,615
147,345
135,524
130,846
154,631
21,738
Cost of revenues
(29,683)
(37,048)
(35,019)
(41,966)
(47,944)
(48,244)
(46,037)
(6,471)
Gross profit
76,940
90,231
91,596
105,379
87,580
82,602
108,594
15,267
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(77,414)
(108,071)
(69,649)
(112,724)
(119,496)
(92,112)
(109,433)
(15,384)
Selling and marketing expenses
(55,130)
(68,058)
(76,687)
(103,221)
(89,211)
(105,634)
(90,275)
(12,691)
General and administrative expenses
(116,259)
(116,130)
(116,304)
(141,563)
(141,733)
(150,316)
(143,530)
(20,177)
Total operating expenses
(248,803)
(292,259)
(262,640)
(357,508)
(350,440)
(348,062)
(343,238)
(48,252)
Loss from operations
(171,863)
(202,028)
(171,044)
(252,129)
(262,860)
(265,460)
(234,644)
(32,985)
Interest income
787
681
958
1,031
1,832
2,685
2,001
281
Interest expenses
(510)
(565)
(367)
(94)
119
(29)
12
2
Other income (expense), net
118
433
20
(372)
298
127
(189)
(27)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
57
(560)
380
(731)
(777)
624
1,337
188
Loss before income tax
(171,411)
(202,039)
(170,053)
(252,295)
(261,388)
(262,053)
(231,483)
(32,541)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
-
(1,626)
(424)
1,151
-
(84)
-
-
Net loss
(171,411)
(203,665)
(170,477)
(251,144)
(261,388)
(262,137)
(231,483)
(32,541)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(171,411)
(203,665)
(170,477)
(251,144)
(261,388)
(262,137)
(231,483)
(32,541)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(171,411)
(203,665)
(170,477)
(251,144)
(261,388)
(262,137)
(231,483)
(32,541)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(1.65)
(1.96)
(1.64)
(2.40)
(2.50)
(2.50)
(2.23)
(0.31)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(1.65)
(1.96)
(1.64)
(2.40)
(2.50)
(2.50)
(2.23)
(0.31)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
86,721,263
86,764,260
86,908,975
87,128,297
87,179,752
87,532,539
86,585,322
86,585,322
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
14,080
(34,980)
6,146
(24,726)
(3,065)
29,715
20,646
2,902
Total comprehensive loss
(157,331)
(238,645)
(164,331)
(275,870)
(264,453)
(232,422)
(210,837)
(29,639)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(157,331)
(238,645)
(164,331)
(275,870)
(264,453)
(232,422)
(210,837)
(29,639)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
360,517
421,001
59,183
Cost of revenues
(101,750)
(142,225)
(19,993)
Gross profit
258,767
278,776
39,190
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(255,134)
(321,041)
(45,131)
Selling and marketing expenses
(199,875)
(285,120)
(40,082)
General and administrative expenses
(348,693)
(435,579)
(61,233)
Total operating expenses
(803,702)
(1,041,740)
(146,446)
Loss from operations
(544,935)
(762,964)
(107,256)
Interest income
2,426
6,518
916
Interest expenses
(1,442)
102
14
Other income, net
571
236
33
Foreign exchange loss, net
(123)
1,184
166
Loss before income tax
(543,503)
(754,924)
(106,127)
Income tax expenses
(2,050)
(84)
(12)
Net loss
(545,553)
(755,008)
(106,139)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(545,553)
(755,008)
(106,139)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(545,553)
(755,008)
(106,139)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(5.24)
(7.23)
(1.02)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(5.24)
(7.23)
(1.02)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
86,798,854
87,097,027
87,097,027
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(14,754)
47,296
6,649
Total comprehensive loss
(560,307)
(707,712)
(99,490)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(560,307)
(707,712)
(99,490)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,431,317
1,009,790
141,954
Restricted cash
7,795
4,216
593
Short-term investments
63,757
-
-
Accounts receivable, net
92,197
102,385
14,393
Contract assets, net
42,391
46,591
6,550
Inventories, net
123,210
150,428
21,147
Prepayments and other current assets, net
60,279
41,220
5,794
Total current assets
1,820,946
1,354,630
190,431
Non-current assets:
Equity method investment
910
644
91
Convertible note receivable
-
5,000
703
Property and equipment, net
325,438
288,499
40,556
Operating right-of-use assets
81,007
58,379
8,207
Intangible assets, net
5,150
2,774
390
Other non-current assets
45,136
21,369
3,004
Total non-current assets
457,641
376,665
52,951
TOTAL ASSETS
2,278,587
1,731,295
243,382
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
63,080
71,045
9,988
Deferred revenue
142,871
168,260
23,654
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
127,892
82,512
11,600
Customer deposits
972
403
57
Short-term borrowing
2,370
-
-
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
34,999
38,632
5,431
Other current liabilities
-
2,557
359
Total current liabilities
372,184
363,409
51,089
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
49,316
22,865
3,214
Other non-current liabilities
11,776
46,079
6,478
Total non-current liabilities
61,092
68,944
9,692
TOTAL LIABILITIES
433,276
432,353
60,781
Shareholders’ equity:
Class A ordinary shares
116
117
16
Class B ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
4,280,956
4,499,491
632,528
Treasury stock
-
(57,193)
(8,040)
Accumulated deficits
(2,228,713)
(2,983,721)
(419,445)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(207,069)
(159,773)
(22,461)
Total shareholders’ equity
1,845,311
1,298,942
182,601
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,278,587
1,731,295
243,382
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
For the three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in operating activities
(133,394)
(135,467)
(19,042)
Net cash used in investing activities
(72,085)
(20,148)
(2,832)
Net cash used in financing activities
(32,995)
(2,671)
(375)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,919
19,242
2,703
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(233,555)
(139,044)
(19,546)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
1,883,265
1,153,050
162,093
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
1,649,710
1,014,006
142,547
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in operating activities
(365,537)
(389,101)
(54,700)
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
148,667
(2,430)
(339)
Net cash used in financing activities
(46,118)
(76,164)
(10,707)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(12,508)
42,589
5,986
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(275,496)
(425,106)
(59,760)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
1,925,206
1,439,112
202,307
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
1,649,710
1,014,006
142,547
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
September
(RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
Central laboratory channel
55,212
58,681
58,387
65,985
50,574
57,575
69,991
In-hospital channel
20,070
29,426
31,111
34,194
33,396
20,012
31,593
Pharma research and development channel
1,658
2,124
2,098
5,200
3,610
5,015
7,010
Total gross profit
76,940
90,231
91,596
105,379
87,580
82,602
108,594
Add: depreciation and amortization:
Central laboratory channel
117
284
1,254
995
2,553
2,545
3,138
In-hospital channel
79
113
109
130
93
1,428
2,479
Pharma research and development channel
10
40
19
856
2,493
4,327
2,805
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
206
437
1,382
1,981
5,139
8,300
8,422
Non-GAAP gross profit：
Central laboratory channel
55,329
58,965
59,641
66,980
53,127
60,120
73,129
In-hospital channel
20,149
29,539
31,220
34,324
33,489
21,440
34,072
Pharma research and development channel
1,668
2,164
2,117
6,056
6,103
9,342
9,815
Total non-GAAP gross profit
77,146
90,668
92,978
107,360
92,719
90,902
117,016
Non-GAAP gross margin：
Central laboratory channel
74.2%
73.7%
75.7%
77.9%
71.6%
76.5%
81.3%
In-hospital channel
69.5%
72.9%
71.4%
66.1%
68.4%
62.7%
68.6%
Pharma research and development channel
54.4%
31.9%
51.8%
64.0%
49.4%
51.7%
65.4%
Total non-GAAP gross margin
72.4%
71.2%
73.4%
72.9%
68.4%
69.5%
75.7%