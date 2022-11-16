U.S. markets closed

Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
·22 min read
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Recent Business Updates

  • Corporate

    • Listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") by way of a direct listing on November 1, 2022, while Burning Rock’s ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, with those ADSs being fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the LSE.

  • Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)

    • In-hospital strategy continues to drive growth uplift despite negative Covid impact. In-hospital volumes grew 24% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022.

    • MRD volumes continue to ramp up following commercial launch in March 2022, with approximately 700 tests completed in the third quarter of 2022, more than doubling the volumes in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Early Detection

    • PROMISE study (2,035 participants) for 9-cancer test results presented at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in September 2022. Overall sensitivity achieved 83.7% for 9 cancers at specificity of 98.3%, with methylation contributing majority of positive detections compared to protein and mutation. Tissue origin prediction accuracy achieved 90.9% for the top 2 organs.

    • Commercialization of our blood-based, 6-cancer early detection test gaining initial traction, with product onboarding completed at a few hospitals.

  • Pharma Services

    • The total value of new contracts we entered into from January to September 2022 amounted to RMB198 million, representing approximately 38% increase from the same period of 2021.

    • Starting to work with BeiGene on initial clinical studies using our personalized MRD test brPROPHETTM .

    • New companion diagnostics (CDx) development announced with Eli Lilly and Company in China, for the RET inhibitor selpercatinib.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB154.6 million (US$21.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 22.1% increase from RMB126.6 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB90.0 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 14.2% increase from RMB78.8 million for the same period in 2021, driven by revenue increase from monitoring packages that consist of multiple tests per package.

  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB49.6 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 13.5% increase from RMB43.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to in-hosiptal sales volume growth in Shanghai and Beijing as COVID impact lessened in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 267.4% increase from RMB4.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB46.0 million (US$6.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 31.5% increase from RMB35.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in testing and selling volume as well as rental expense and renovation depreciation in relation to our new laboratory that commenced use in January 2022.

Gross profit was RMB108.6 million (US$15.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 18.6% increase from RMB91.6 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 70.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which decreased from 72.3% for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increased income from monitoring packages, offset by an increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB117.0 million (US$16.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 25.8% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 73.4% for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB343.2 million (US$48.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 30.7% increase from RMB262.6 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB109.4 million (US$15.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 57.2% increase from RMB69.6 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in clinical program expenses for early cancer detection; and (ii) an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation, offset in part by a decrease in staff cost due to organizational restructuring.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB90.3 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 17.7% increase from RMB76.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount; (ii) an increase in conference fee and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation. Sequentially, selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter decreased by 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022, as our sales reorganization and operating efficiency improvement initiative started to generate initial results. We will continue to focus on improving operating efficiency going forward.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB143.5 million (US$20.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 23.4% increase from RMB116.3 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for a new building; (ii) an increase in allowance for credit loss in relation to accounts receivables; and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation.

Net loss was RMB231.5 million (US$32.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB170.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB135.5 million (US$19.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB133.4 million for the same period in 2021. The balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB1,014.0 million (US$142.5 million) as of September 30, 2022.

Revised 2022 Financial Guidance

We believe that we have achieved strong, above-industry growth in the first nine months of 2022, generating revenues of RMB421 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of 2021. This is below the implied full-year growth rate of our initial guidance at the beginning of the year, primarily due to an out-sized Covid impact in Shanghai in the second quarter and to a lesser extent, Covid-related disruptions in other regions of China from time to time. We have observed another significant wave of Covid cases sweeping through many large cities in China since the start of October, particularly in Guangzhou, which is one of our key markets and where our central lab is located. We are taking a cautious view now and project a drop in revenues in the fourth quarter compard to the same period last year, which was a strong quarter and relatively free of large Covid impacts. We therefore revise our 2022 full-year revenue guidance to a growth of approxiately 5% compared to 2021.

Transition of Chief Operating Officer to Chief Scientific Officer

Effective November 2022, Shannon Chuai, our chief operating officer, is taking on a new role of chief scientific officer of Burning Rock. In her new role, Shannon will lead key projects of our pipeline development, provide senior oversight on our early cancer detection clinical programs and our engagement on product registration with the NMPA and other medical regulatory bodies. Shannon continues to serve as a director on our board. The company's respective business units will report directly to our CEO, Yusheng Han.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Hong Kong time) on November 16, 2022.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI96c581babaf44021ab6c34af9f7ce42b.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.brbiotech.com or through link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8fj2edsi.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the same link above.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR; LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com

Selected Operating Data

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September
30, 2021

 

December
31, 2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2022

Central Laboratory Channel:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of patients tested

 

7,716

 

8,155

 

7,808

 

8,235

 

7,743

 

8,060

 

7,989

Number of ordering physicians(1)

 

1,082

 

1,013

 

920

 

917

 

994

 

767

 

897

Number of ordering hospitals(2)

 

303

 

300

 

287

 

306

 

318

 

264

 

257


(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.


 

 

As of

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September
30, 2021

 

December
31, 2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2022

In-hospital Channel:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pipeline partner hospitals(1)

 

22

 

22

 

24

 

23

 

24

 

25

 

22

Contracted partner hospitals(2)

 

32

 

34

 

34

 

41

 

41

 

43

 

47

Total number of partnerhospitals

 

54

 

56

 

58

 

64

 

65

 

68

 

69


(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.


Selected Financial Data

 

 

For the three months ended

Revenues

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September
30, 2021

 

December
31, 2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2022

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel

 

74,561

 

79,999

 

78,817

 

85,976

 

74,211

 

78,597

 

89,992

In-hospital channel

 

28,994

 

40,502

 

43,714

 

51,906

 

48,957

 

34,177

 

49,636

Pharma research and development channel

 

3,068

 

6,778

 

4,084

 

9,463

 

12,356

 

18,072

 

15,003

Total revenues

 

106,623

 

127,279

 

126,615

 

147,345

 

135,524

 

130,846

 

154,631


 

 

For the three months ended

Gross profit

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September
30, 2021

 

December
31,2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2022

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel

 

55,212

 

58,681

 

58,387

 

65,985

 

50,574

 

57,575

 

69,991

In-hospital channel

 

20,070

 

29,426

 

31,111

 

34,194

 

33,396

 

20,012

 

31,593

Pharma research and development channel

 

1,658

 

2,124

 

2,098

 

5,200

 

3,610

 

5,015

 

7,010

Total gross profit

 

76,940

 

90,231

 

91,596

 

105,379

 

87,580

 

82,602

 

108,594


 

 

For the three months ended

Share-based compensation expenses

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September
30, 2021

 

December
31,2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2022

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Cost of revenues

 

339

 

406

 

267

 

492

 

365

 

441

 

481

Research and development expenses

 

22,404

 

20,825

 

(9,559)

 

(4,033)

 

12,299

 

11,923

 

13,978

Selling and marketing expenses

 

2,633

 

2,809

 

2,044

 

2,126

 

1,774

 

2,158

 

2,346

General and administrative expenses

 

59,382

 

59,369

 

60,803

 

62,126

 

65,715

 

62,615

 

61,041

Total share-based compensation expenses

 

84,758

 

83,409

 

53,555

 

60,711

 

80,153

 

77,137

 

77,846


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September
30, 2021

 

December
31,2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2022

 

September
30, 2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Revenues

 

106,623

 

127,279

 

126,615

 

147,345

 

135,524

 

130,846

 

154,631

 

21,738

Cost of revenues

 

(29,683)

 

(37,048)

 

(35,019)

 

(41,966)

 

(47,944)

 

(48,244)

 

(46,037)

 

(6,471)

Gross profit

 

76,940

 

90,231

 

91,596

 

105,379

 

87,580

 

82,602

 

108,594

 

15,267

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

(77,414)

 

(108,071)

 

(69,649)

 

(112,724)

 

(119,496)

 

(92,112)

 

(109,433)

 

(15,384)

Selling and marketing expenses

 

(55,130)

 

(68,058)

 

(76,687)

 

(103,221)

 

(89,211)

 

(105,634)

 

(90,275)

 

(12,691)

General and administrative expenses

 

(116,259)

 

(116,130)

 

(116,304)

 

(141,563)

 

(141,733)

 

(150,316)

 

(143,530)

 

(20,177)

Total operating expenses

 

(248,803)

 

(292,259)

 

(262,640)

 

(357,508)

 

(350,440)

 

(348,062)

 

(343,238)

 

(48,252)

Loss from operations

 

(171,863)

 

(202,028)

 

(171,044)

 

(252,129)

 

(262,860)

 

(265,460)

 

(234,644)

 

(32,985)

Interest income

 

787

 

681

 

958

 

1,031

 

1,832

 

2,685

 

2,001

 

281

Interest expenses

 

(510)

 

(565)

 

(367)

 

(94)

 

119

 

(29)

 

12

 

2

Other income (expense), net

 

118

 

433

 

20

 

(372)

 

298

 

127

 

(189)

 

(27)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

 

57

 

(560)

 

380

 

(731)

 

(777)

 

624

 

1,337

 

188

Loss before income tax

 

(171,411)

 

(202,039)

 

(170,053)

 

(252,295)

 

(261,388)

 

(262,053)

 

(231,483)

 

(32,541)

Income tax (expenses) benefits

 

-

 

(1,626)

 

(424)

 

1,151

 

-

 

(84)

 

-

 

-

Net loss

 

(171,411)

 

(203,665)

 

(170,477)

 

(251,144)

 

(261,388)

 

(262,137)

 

(231,483)

 

(32,541)

Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

 

(171,411)

 

(203,665)

 

(170,477)

 

(251,144)

 

(261,388)

 

(262,137)

 

(231,483)

 

(32,541)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

(171,411)

 

(203,665)

 

(170,477)

 

(251,144)

 

(261,388)

 

(262,137)

 

(231,483)

 

(32,541)

Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

(1.65)

 

(1.96)

 

(1.64)

 

(2.40)

 

(2.50)

 

(2.50)

 

(2.23)

 

(0.31)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

(1.65)

 

(1.96)

 

(1.64)

 

(2.40)

 

(2.50)

 

(2.50)

 

(2.23)

 

(0.31)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

86,721,263

 

86,764,260

 

86,908,975

 

87,128,297

 

87,179,752

 

87,532,539

 

86,585,322

 

86,585,322

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

14,080

 

(34,980)

 

6,146

 

(24,726)

 

(3,065)

 

29,715

 

20,646

 

2,902

Total comprehensive loss

 

(157,331)

 

(238,645)

 

(164,331)

 

(275,870)

 

(264,453)

 

(232,422)

 

(210,837)

 

(29,639)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

 

(157,331)

 

(238,645)

 

(164,331)

 

(275,870)

 

(264,453)

 

(232,422)

 

(210,837)

 

(29,639)


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

 

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Revenues

 

360,517

 

421,001

 

59,183

Cost of revenues

 

(101,750)

 

(142,225)

 

(19,993)

Gross profit

 

258,767

 

278,776

 

39,190

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

(255,134)

 

(321,041)

 

(45,131)

Selling and marketing expenses

 

(199,875)

 

(285,120)

 

(40,082)

General and administrative expenses

 

(348,693)

 

(435,579)

 

(61,233)

Total operating expenses

 

(803,702)

 

(1,041,740)

 

(146,446)

Loss from operations

 

(544,935)

 

(762,964)

 

(107,256)

Interest income

 

2,426

 

6,518

 

916

Interest expenses

 

(1,442)

 

102

 

14

Other income, net

 

571

 

236

 

33

Foreign exchange loss, net

 

(123)

 

1,184

 

166

Loss before income tax

 

(543,503)

 

(754,924)

 

(106,127)

Income tax expenses

 

(2,050)

 

(84)

 

(12)

Net loss

 

(545,553)

 

(755,008)

 

(106,139)

Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

 

(545,553)

 

(755,008)

 

(106,139)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

(545,553)

 

(755,008)

 

(106,139)

Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

(5.24)

 

(7.23)

 

(1.02)

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

(5.24)

 

(7.23)

 

(1.02)

Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

86,798,854

 

87,097,027

 

87,097,027

Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

 

17,324,848

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

(14,754)

 

47,296

 

6,649

Total comprehensive loss

 

(560,307)

 

(707,712)

 

(99,490)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders

 

(560,307)

 

(707,712)

 

(99,490)


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

1,431,317

 

1,009,790

 

141,954

Restricted cash

 

7,795

 

4,216

 

593

Short-term investments

 

63,757

 

-

 

-

Accounts receivable, net

 

92,197

 

102,385

 

14,393

Contract assets, net

 

42,391

 

46,591

 

6,550

Inventories, net

 

123,210

 

150,428

 

21,147

Prepayments and other current assets, net

 

60,279

 

41,220

 

5,794

Total current assets

 

1,820,946

 

1,354,630

 

190,431

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity method investment

 

910

 

644

 

91

Convertible note receivable

 

-

 

5,000

 

703

Property and equipment, net

 

325,438

 

288,499

 

40,556

Operating right-of-use assets

 

81,007

 

58,379

 

8,207

Intangible assets, net

 

5,150

 

2,774

 

390

Other non-current assets

 

45,136

 

21,369

 

3,004

Total non-current assets

 

457,641

 

376,665

 

52,951

TOTAL ASSETS

 

2,278,587

 

1,731,295

 

243,382


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

63,080

 

71,045

 

9,988

Deferred revenue

 

142,871

 

168,260

 

23,654

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

 

127,892

 

82,512

 

11,600

Customer deposits

 

972

 

403

 

57

Short-term borrowing

 

2,370

 

-

 

-

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

34,999

 

38,632

 

5,431

Other current liabilities

 

-

 

2,557

 

359

Total current liabilities

 

372,184

 

363,409

 

51,089

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

49,316

 

22,865

 

3,214

Other non-current liabilities

 

11,776

 

46,079

 

6,478

Total non-current liabilities

 

61,092

 

68,944

 

9,692

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

433,276

 

432,353

 

60,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares

 

116

 

117

 

16

Class B ordinary shares

 

21

 

21

 

3

Additional paid-in capital

 

4,280,956

 

4,499,491

 

632,528

Treasury stock

 

-

 

(57,193)

 

(8,040)

Accumulated deficits

 

(2,228,713)

 

(2,983,721)

 

(419,445)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(207,069)

 

(159,773)

 

(22,461)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

1,845,311

 

1,298,942

 

182,601

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

2,278,587

 

1,731,295

 

243,382


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(133,394)

 

(135,467)

 

(19,042)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(72,085)

 

(20,148)

 

(2,832)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(32,995)

 

(2,671)

 

(375)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

4,919

 

19,242

 

2,703

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(233,555)

 

(139,044)

 

(19,546)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

 

1,883,265

 

1,153,050

 

162,093

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

 

1,649,710

 

1,014,006

 

142,547


 

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(365,537)

 

(389,101)

 

(54,700)

Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

 

148,667

 

(2,430)

 

(339)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(46,118)

 

(76,164)

 

(10,707)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(12,508)

 

42,589

 

5,986

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(275,496)

 

(425,106)

 

(59,760)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

 

1,925,206

 

1,439,112

 

202,307

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

 

1,649,710

 

1,014,006

 

142,547


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September
30, 2021

 

December
31,2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2022

 

 

(RMB in thousands)

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

Central laboratory channel

 

55,212

 

58,681

 

58,387

 

65,985

 

50,574

 

57,575

 

69,991

In-hospital channel

 

20,070

 

29,426

 

31,111

 

34,194

 

33,396

 

20,012

 

31,593

Pharma research and development channel

 

1,658

 

2,124

 

2,098

 

5,200

 

3,610

 

5,015

 

7,010

Total gross profit

 

76,940

 

90,231

 

91,596

 

105,379

 

87,580

 

82,602

 

108,594

Add: depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central laboratory channel

 

117

 

284

 

1,254

 

995

 

2,553

 

2,545

 

3,138

In-hospital channel

 

79

 

113

 

109

 

130

 

93

 

1,428

 

2,479

Pharma research and development channel

 

10

 

40

 

19

 

856

 

2,493

 

4,327

 

2,805

Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

 

206

 

437

 

1,382

 

1,981

 

5,139

 

8,300

 

8,422

Non-GAAP gross profit：

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central laboratory channel

 

55,329

 

58,965

 

59,641

 

66,980

 

53,127

 

60,120

 

73,129

In-hospital channel

 

20,149

 

29,539

 

31,220

 

34,324

 

33,489

 

21,440

 

34,072

Pharma research and development channel

 

1,668

 

2,164

 

2,117

 

6,056

 

6,103

 

9,342

 

9,815

Total non-GAAP gross profit

 

77,146

 

90,668

 

92,978

 

107,360

 

92,719

 

90,902

 

117,016

Non-GAAP gross margin：

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central laboratory channel

 

74.2%

 

73.7%

 

75.7%

 

77.9%

 

71.6%

 

76.5%

 

81.3%

In-hospital channel

 

69.5%

 

72.9%

 

71.4%

 

66.1%

 

68.4%

 

62.7%

 

68.6%

Pharma research and development channel

 

54.4%

 

31.9%

 

51.8%

 

64.0%

 

49.4%

 

51.7%

 

65.4%

Total non-GAAP gross margin

 

72.4%

 

71.2%

 

73.4%

 

72.9%

 

68.4%

 

69.5%

 

75.7%


