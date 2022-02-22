U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

Burning Rock Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release on March 22, 2022

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • BNR
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the U.S. market opens on March 22, 2022. Following the release, company management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on the same day to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International:

+65 67135590

U.S.:

+1 3322089468

U.K.:

+44 2036928125

Hong Kong:

+852 30186771

China Mobile:

4008205286

China Landline:

8008208659

Conference ID:

8596728

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brbiotech.com/news-events/news-releases on March 22, 2022 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


