U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0116 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2492
    +0.0168 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3480
    +0.2950 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,243.67
    +263.49 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Burrell Communications Group Mourns One of Its Finest

·3 min read

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With profound sadness, Burrell Communications Group announces the sudden and untimely passing of one of the agency's cornerstones. Linda Jefferson, senior vice president of Group Media Services, passed away last week after a short illness.

Linda Jefferson, Burrell Communications Group.
Linda Jefferson, Burrell Communications Group.

Jefferson began her career with Burrell in 1984, and in her nearly 40-year tenure firmly established herself as a principal of the agency. "Linda was the consummate media maven, colleague, mentor and friend. We are very fortunate to have had her as a member of the Burrell family," said Fay Ferguson, co-CEO. "She was widely respected by our clients and her peers across the advertising community as a trusted authority," added McGhee Osse, co-CEO. "Linda helped to establish the science of targeted media, as well as its effective implementation, but more than that she was just a good person and one of our finest. We are heartbroken by this loss."

Jefferson was highly regarded for her insightful perspectives on Black American touchpoints, the ever-evolving media landscape and new and emerging media, specializing in branded integrations, partnerships and analytics. Her distinctive professional accomplishments and acumen throughout her career promoted not only a greater understanding of the Black consumer market, but also helped fuel its growth.

She spearheaded the development of integrated communications strategies at Burrell, and led strategic communications planning and buying on Burrell's Comcast, American Red Cross, Procter & Gamble, McDonald's, General Mills, Toyota and Cocoa-Cola accounts, to name a few. Linda was also a proud member of the agency's Culture Team.

Prior to joining Burrell, Jefferson was an international media planner at Tatham-Laird & Kudner (Chicago) with responsibility for global banking and real estate clients. She began her career at J. Walter Thompson advertising in 1978, where she was an assistant media planner and then an international media planner on the Kemper Insurance, McDonnell Douglas Corp., Northern Trust Company and Parker Pens business.

Jefferson's personal and professional contributions to Burrell's success are immeasurable. She was the recipient of EBONY magazine's 2004 Advertising Agency Award for "Outstanding Women in Marketing and Communications," and was featured in ESSENCE magazine's 2007 Media Influencer campaign. She further was named one of the Chicago Defender's 2012 "Women of Excellence," and was recognized by Black Enterprise magazine from 2012-2016 as one of the "Top Executives in Marketing & Advertising." In 2013, Jefferson received the MAXX Lifetime Achievement Award from Target Market News.

Jefferson served on the board of the internationally acclaimed Chicago Children's Choir and was a founding board member of the Chicago-based advertising organization TAP (Targeted Advertising Professionals). She attended Loyola University of Chicago and Northern Illinois University where she majored in Biological Sciences with a minor in Chemistry.

Memorial Services and a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 17th at Cosmopolitan Community Church, 5249 S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago. The wake will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

About Burrell Communications Group
Founded in 1971, Burrell Communications Group was established to forge an authentic and respectful relationship with the Black consumer. Upon founder Tom Burrell's retirement in 2004, Fay Ferguson and McGhee Osse became co-CEOs. Under their leadership the agency has continued to thrive, creating impactful campaigns for blue-chip clients such as Toyota, Comcast/Xfinity, McDonald's, P&G, Coca-Cola and Walmart, among others. For more information, please visit www.burrell.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Burrell Communications)
(PRNewsfoto/Burrell Communications)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burrell-communications-group-mourns-one-of-its-finest-301549616.html

SOURCE Burrell Communications

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan shareholders vote disapproval of CEO Dimon's special payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -In an unusual rebuke for Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, shareholders on Tuesday clearly disapproved of the special $52.6 million stock option award directors gave him last year to stay on the job for at least five more years. In an advisory say-on-pay referendum, only 31% of votes cast endorsed JPMorgan executive payments for 2021, according to a preliminary count announced at the company's annual meeting. Because of the special award this year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended "no" votes on pay.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • JPMorgan Chase shareholders reject options bonus for CEO Jamie Dimon

    Thirty-one percent of shareholders participating in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s annual meeting supported a $52.6 million options award to CEO Jamie Dimon in his 2021 compensation package, according to a transcript of the event on Tuesday. Dimon drew the bonus on top of his regular pay to bring home total compensation of $84.4 million, roughly double from 2020. The shareholder vote was a formality since Dimon has already received the pay. While compensation packages have been approved by more than 90%

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe billionaire investor ended his long-runnin

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to Proc

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Skids On Earnings Miss, Target Earnings Due

    Walmart stock fell as earnings fell short and the company lowered Q2 guidance. with Target on tap Wednesday.

  • Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's hit with 'deceptive ads' lawsuit

    A new federal lawsuit from a McDonald’s and Wendy’s customer claims the two fast food chains are falsely advertising the size of their beef patties and sandwich toppings.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Microsoft, Goldman Sachs up the stakes in the battle for top talent

    Microsoft and Goldman Sachs are the latest corporate titans to up their game in the battle for talent.

  • Netflix is laying off 150 workers — 70 from its animation division

    The cuts follow the company's disclosure last month that its revenue growth has slowed and its subscriber numbers fell for one of the first times ever.