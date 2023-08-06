Bursa Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:BURSA) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.15

The board of Bursa Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:BURSA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.15 per share on the 29th of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is around the industry average.

Bursa Malaysia Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. At the time of the last dividend payment, Bursa Malaysia Berhad was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 124% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 10.5%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 89% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.18 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.265. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Bursa Malaysia Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bursa Malaysia Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

