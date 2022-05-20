Burswood Car Rentals is Offering Car Hire in Perth at Affordable Prices

Perth, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perth, Western Australia -

Burswood Car Rentals, a car hire company at Perth, WA, Australia, is happy to announce that they offer some of the most competitive pricing for car rentals in Perth and surrounding areas. Perth is the capital of Western Australia with a vast combination of bars and restaurants, beaches, and open roads going through a rolling countryside. There are also a lot of award-winning wineries that visitors may want to check out. Thus, whether visitors are in Perth for business or pleasure, a reliable car to easily go to different places is essential.

Meanwhile, in addition to the affordable car rental prices, Burswood Car Rentals also has the lowest rental bond in Perth and there are no rental stickers on their cars. And they offer different types of vehicles for rent, such as economy cars, midsize cars, luxury SUVs, 8 seater cars, utes/ vans/ trailers, and luxury cars.

Their economy car range is understandably very popular as it offers decent-sized but affordable cars. They are focused on providing clients with a top quality car for rent, ensuring value for money and friendly customer service for each transaction. There are also no damage excesses, which means that clients can get to enjoy their vacation, worry-free. For instance, they offer the Hyundai i20, which is a supermini hatchback that is solidly built and boasts of a 5 Star ANCAP Rating.

They also offer midsize luxury sedans for rent, such as the Toyota Corolla 4 door auto sedan. This particular car is the best midsize in its class with superb driving, free Apple carplay, forward collision alert, lane keep assist cruise control, and sensors.

Meanwhile, they also offer 8 seater cars, such as the Toyota Tarago, which has been designed, tested, and made to comply with Toyota’s strict Global Outstanding Assessment (GOA) safety program.

In the large sedan class, they offer the brand new Toyota Camry Hybrid 4 door sedan, which offers a very spacious interior, including a very large boot. It has an impressive power and fuel economy, and it is a car designed for the whole family.

Also available from Burswood Car Rentals is the Toyota RAV4 544 door SUV, which is considered to be the best SUV in its class. It offers a truly spacious cabin plus an exceptional ride with advanced features like Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and cruise control.

There is also the Toyota Hilux 1T utility vehicle with one tonne trayback with an amply spacious cabin and the Toyota suspension system that ensures a smooth ride.

With regards to luxury cars, there is the Audi A3 with auto braking system, front and rear parking sensors, and cruise control; the Audio A4 with side assist, Audi presense city and presense rear sports leather seats; and the Audi Q2 sporty SUV with Audi presense with autominous braking and pedestrian detection.

The Burswood Car Rental Perth City Office has been in service for more than 35 years. It is strategically located just a stone’s throw away from the Crown Resort Casino and the Perth CBD. Their fleet of rental cars include the very latest models, ranging from economy size cars to full-size cars, utes, and minibuses. They pride themselves in providing the most reliable, easiest, most efficient, and most affordable car rentals in Perth. Furthermore, they are open every day of the year. And the security of customers and their passengers will be better with Burswood Car Rentals because none of the vehicles they offer for rent have rental stickers. It has been noted that thieves typically target rental cars, which means that no stickers will mean less risk for the client and the passengers of car. They also provide corporate car hire services. They specialise in group and inbound travel bookings that are custom-fitted the client’s car rental requirements. And they also offer car hire tourist packs, and road maps of Perth and country districts, featuring hotel accommodations and restaurants including discounts. They also provide child and baby seat restraints upon request.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40jHTdNHKzw

Those who are interested in learning more about the car rental services available through Burswood Car Rentals can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They also have a Victoria Park location at 54 Shepperton Rd, Victoria Park WA 6100, Australia.

