Burt’s Bees’ new ranch-flavored lip balm sells out in one day

Just a day after Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch announced their collaboration to make ranch-flavored lip balm, the item sold out on the company websites.

The idea originated as an April Fool’s joke on social media in 2022, when the companies posted an image of a then-fictional lip balm to their Instagrams.

But on Wednesday, they revealed the idea was becoming a reality, and customers were given access to purchase limited-edition four-packs of the lip balm. They contained “classic flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot.”

The products, which were being sold for $11.99, sold out by Thursday, but there is now an option to join a wait list.

“NOT FOR CONSUMPTION. Obviously,” read the description on Burt’s Bees website.

The odd product drew mixed initial reviews.

“I was so excited to get the text message about this drop!! i got it in 5 minutes bc i didnt want it to sell out and i LOVE ranch,” read one review.

“If I could rate these zero stars, I would. This is an awful idea,” stated another.

The timing of the product’s release was aimed coincide with the climax of the NFL season, or “wing eating season,” CC Ciafone of Hidden Valley Ranch said in a press release Wednesday.