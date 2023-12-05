The Will-Burt Company acquires Clark Masts Systems Limited in England

ORRVILLE − The Will-Burt Company, a leader in the design, manufacture and sale of mobile telescoping mast, tower, and integrated trailer systems, acquired Clark Masts Systems LTD.

Clark is known for its fast-erecting, high-quality and innovative field and vehicle deployed telescopic pneumatic mast systems, according to a news release.

“We are pleased to add the high-performance Clark Mast range of mobile pneumatic telescopic mast products to the Will-Burt portfolio,” stated Richard Lewin, CEO and president of The Will-Burt Co., in the release. “The Clark Mast brand is well-known around the world for delivering high-quality products backed by exemplary service. The Will-Burt and Clark organizations have great mutual respect for one another and similar cultural beliefs that we expect will deliver increased value to our customers.”

The Will-Burt Company has acquired Clark Masts Systems LTD.

Clark Masts, first introduced in 1954 by Alec Clark, are lightweight, quick-erecting field masts that are versatile with commercial and defense variations. Clark also offers a value range of larger telescopic pneumatic masts that can be vehicle or field mounted and will complement the existing Will-Burt range of pneumatic masts.

Simon Bennett, managing director of Clark Masts said, “I am delighted that we were able to bring these two great companies together. We have worked as friendly competitors for years and we have a mutual admiration for one another. It pleases me to know that the Clark brand will continue as part of the Will-Burt Company portfolio of world-class elevation products.”

Clark production operations will continue to be located on the Isle of Wight, England, and Bennett will assume the role of general manager of the operation.

The business financial and accounting functions will be merged with Will-Burt UK located in Alton, Hampshire, England.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: The Will-Burt Company acquires Clark Masts Systems in England