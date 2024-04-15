Burton D. Morgan Foundation awards more than $1.1 million to area organizations

The Burton D. Morgan Foundation has awarded $1.1 million organizations in Northeast Ohio to support entrepreneurs of all ages and stages.

The following organizations received grants to educate and support adult entrepreneurs:

  • Bounce Innovation Hub - $2,000 for operating support;

  • Community Initiatives - $20,000 to support the Entrepreneurship Funders Network;

  • Cuyahoga Community College Foundation - $1,000 for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program;

  • Downtown Akron Partnership - $1,000 for operating support;

  • Entrepreneurs’ Organization of Cleveland - $20,000 for a Strategic Alliance Partnership;

  • Greater Akron Chamber Foundation - $20,000 to support the success of the regional business community;

  • Hudson Library & Historical Society - $60,000 for the Burton D. Morgan Center for Entrepreneurship;

  • Kent State University Foundation - $20,000 for Ohio Employee Ownership Center programming for second stage businesses;

  • Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network – up to $57,600 for the EDGE Summer Fellows program;

  • SEA Change Incorporated - $40,000 for the Northeast Ohio Social Enterprise Accelerator Program;

  • The Well Community Development Corporation - $87,000 for Akron Food Works; and

  • Venture for America – up to $100,000 to support VFA's Northeast Ohio program.

The Morgan Foundation also made grants to the following organizations to support entrepreneurs on college campuses:

  • Kent State University Foundation - $20,000 to support hackathons;

  • The University of Akron Foundation - $3,500 to connect NEOLaunchNET ventures to needed legal services; and

  • Youngstown State University Foundation - $10,000 to support entrepreneurship programming.

In addition, VentureWell received $20,000 for support of conferences focused on collegiate entrepreneurship.

Following an experimental pilot program in 2021, Morgan Foundation is providing universities and other nonprofit organizations with Morgan Startup Grant funds to educate entrepreneurs and support the launch and development of early-stage businesses. These microgrants, which are often less than $500, have been successful at spurring business momentum. A total of $200,000 was distributed to these nine organizations for the Morgan Startup Grants program:

  • Ashland University;

  • Baldwin Wallace University;

  • BRITE;

  • Case Western Reserve University;

  • Cleveland State University Foundation;

  • Cuyahoga Community College Foundation;

  • John Carroll University;

  • Kent State University Foundation; and

  • SEA Change Incorporated.

The foundation supports youth entrepreneurship primarily through YIPPEE Exchange, a market-based approach to philanthropy in which educators decide what we fund using a points-based system. Community Initiatives received a grant of up to $150,000 to support YIPPEE. Additional grants made to support young entrepreneurs include:

  • University School - $180,750 to support the 2024 Enspire conference;

  • VentureLab - $20,000 for the Spark Startup Mentorship Program; and

  • Woodridge Local School System - $50,000 for the EntrepreNEW program.

Morgan Foundation also made a grant of $5,000 to Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America in honor of its founder, Burt Morgan, on the anniversary of his passing.

"We are thrilled to announce grants awarded in the first quarter, which mark a significant step forward in Morgan Foundation’s commitment to strengthening free enterprise and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio," said President and CEO Daniel Hampu. "These partnerships, both new and existing, underscore our dedication to supporting ventures at every stage, from startups to second stage businesses, and empowering entrepreneurs of all ages through dynamic, educational programming aligned with our strategic vision."

A complete list of grants awarded can be found by visiting the foundation’s website at http://www.bdmorganfdn.org/grants-awarded.

