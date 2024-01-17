Burt's Bees, Hidden Valley Ranch launch lip balm inspired by basket of hot chicken wings

Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch have teamed up to turn the flavors from a basket of wings into lip balm.

If you're someone who loves wings and lip balm, you're in luck.

That's because Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch have teamed up to combine all the flavors of a basket of wings into a line of lip balms, available only for a limited time, according to a news release from the companies.

Beginning Jan. 17, fans can buy a limited-edition four-pack of Burt's Bees lip balms that feature flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery and Fresh Carrot. The items are only available while supplies last.

"As we inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year, we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt's Bees for this never-been-done-before collab - and our first foray into the beauty category," said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch, in the news release.

Burt's Bees, Hidden Valley lip balm: How did the idea come about?

The collaboration started when "fans responded so enthusiastically" to an April Fools social media post in 2022 featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm, according to Mariah Eckhardt, general manager at Burt's Bees.

The four-pack of lip balm will be available to purchase on the Burt's Bees website for $11.99 while supplies last, according to the news release. Customers can get free shipping on launch day (Jan. 17) by using the code BBXHVR.

