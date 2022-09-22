Bus Infotainment System Market 2026, Provision Of Smartphone Support Features With In-vehicle Infotainment System to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bus infotainment system market size is expected to grow by USD 232.14 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The provision of smartphone support features with the in-vehicle infotainment system, integration of infotainment with other systems, and growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bus Infotainment System Market 2022-2026

However, integration of infotainment systems may lead to driver distractions, the threat of data security breaches, and high customer expectations increase the complexity of infotainment systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Bus Infotainment System Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

Bus Infotainment System Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bus infotainment system market report covers the following areas:

Bus Infotainment System Market size

Bus Infotainment System Market trends

Bus Infotainment System Market industry analysis

Bus Infotainment System Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bus Infotainment System Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bus Infotainment System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ACTIA Group

Axinom GmbH

Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions.

Continental AG

Integrabus

LUMINATOR

Micro Star Intl Co Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Bus Infotainment System Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist bus infotainment system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bus infotainment system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bus infotainment system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bus infotainment system market vendors

Bus Infotainment System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 232.14 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACTIA Group, Axinom GmbH, Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions., Continental AG, Integrabus, LUMINATOR, Micro Star Intl Co Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Transit buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Transfer buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACTIA Group

10.4 Axinom GmbH

10.5 Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions.

10.6 Continental AG

10.7 Integrabus

10.8 LUMINATOR

10.9 Micro Star Intl Co Ltd.

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11 VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

