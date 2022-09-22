U.S. markets closed

Bus Infotainment System Market 2026, Provision Of Smartphone Support Features With In-vehicle Infotainment System to Boost Growth - Technavio

0
·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bus infotainment system market size is expected to grow by USD 232.14 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The provision of smartphone support features with the in-vehicle infotainment system, integration of infotainment with other systems, and growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bus Infotainment System Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bus Infotainment System Market 2022-2026

However, integration of infotainment systems may lead to driver distractions, the threat of data security breaches, and high customer expectations increase the complexity of infotainment systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Bus Infotainment System Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Bus Infotainment System Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bus infotainment system market report covers the following areas:

  • Bus Infotainment System Market size

  • Bus Infotainment System Market trends

  • Bus Infotainment System Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advertisement as a new revenue source for many OEMs through in-vehicle infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the bus infotainment system market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Bus Infotainment System Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bus Infotainment System Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bus Infotainment System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • ACTIA Group

  • Axinom GmbH

  • Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions.

  • Continental AG

  • Integrabus

  • LUMINATOR

  • Micro Star Intl Co Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Bus Infotainment System Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bus infotainment system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bus infotainment system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bus infotainment system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bus infotainment system market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive telematics market share is expected to increase by USD 109.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22%.

Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers market share is expected to increase by USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.37%.

Bus Infotainment System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 232.14 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.99

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 80%

Key consumer countries

China, India, Japan, Russia, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACTIA Group, Axinom GmbH, Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions., Continental AG, Integrabus, LUMINATOR, Micro Star Intl Co Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Transit buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transfer buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ACTIA Group

  • 10.4 Axinom GmbH

  • 10.5 Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions.

  • 10.6 Continental AG

  • 10.7 Integrabus

  • 10.8 LUMINATOR

  • 10.9 Micro Star Intl Co Ltd.

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bus-infotainment-system-market-2026-provision-of-smartphone-support-features-with-in-vehicle-infotainment-system-to-boost-growth---technavio-301628716.html

SOURCE Technavio

