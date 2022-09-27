U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

BUSCAR COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Buscar Company
·3 min read

Beverly Hills, California, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jose Kreidler as the new President and a member of the Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Jose Kreidler as our new President. He will be a great asset for our company with over two decades of extensive experience in different levels of management and investment banking, representing clients from a wide range of industries worldwide. His area of expertise includes deal sourcing, mergers, and acquisitions, financial modeling, risk management analysis, underwriting, etc.”, said Alex Dekhtyar, Chief Executive Officer of Buscar Company. “Mr. Kreidler’s unparalleled work ethic and knowledge of finance and the public market, as well as his excellent negotiation skills will be invaluable as we proceed to seek to acquire additional mining projects through mergers or acquisitions. Besides that, Mr. Kreidler’s initiative is to take the lead as a Head of Communication Strategy at Buscar Company, and he will be appointed as the main person of contact with our shareholders and investors.”

Mr. Kreidler is an active member of the business community across the U.S. belonging to organizations such as the Association for Corporate Growth, and Latino DealMakers, and was a member of the New America Alliance and the National Society of Hispanic MBAs. He holds an MBA in Finance and Information Systems from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Economics from Tulane University.

ABOUT BUSCAR COMPANY: The Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to ten gold mining claims at Treasure Canyon located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired thirty additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, the Company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development, or production, general economic conditions, and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Buscar Company
Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO
833.539.4777
eondiscovery.com


