U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.29
    +23.24 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,186.30
    +141.21 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,568.79
    +61.72 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.35
    +17.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.68 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6940
    -0.1680 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,951.03
    +133.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.08
    -10.05 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,931.93
    +1.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Buses And Coaches Global Market Report 2023

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the market are Daimler, VDL Bus and Coach, Scania, Volvo, Marcopolo, Eicher Motors Limited, TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, Solaris Bus, Coach SA, and Iveco.

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277706/?utm_source=PRN

The global buses and coaches market will grow from $42.76 billion in 2022 to $45.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The buses and coaches market is expected to grow to $60.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The buses and coaches market consists of sales of Intercity bus, double-decker bus, minibus and charter bus.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Buses and coaches are any motor vehicles, with or without a trailer for the transportation of passengers' belongings, that are designed to carry more than nine people, including the driver. Buses are pre-scheduled or shared transportation and coaches typically operate on routes chosen by the passengers or trip planners and are considered private modes of transportation.

North America was the largest region in the buses and coaches market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the buses and coaches market.

The regions covered in the buses and coaches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

The main types in the bus and coach market are diesel buses, hybrid buses, electric buses, and ethanol buses.A hybrid electric bus is a bus that combines a conventional internal combustion engine propulsion system with an electric propulsion system.

The various body-built segments include fully built, customizable These are used in general, personal, recreational, tourist, and other applications.

The increasing demand for travel by bus is expected to drive the growth of the bus and coach market over coming years.According to the Red Bus Creators, the bus sector in India is expanding at a rate of 30–40% year on year.

The Redbus organisation is exhibiting a massive 80% growth year-on-year in India itself. Therefore, the growing demand for buses drives the growth of the bus and coach market.

Fluctuating prices of metals such as iron and steel are expected to limit the growth of the bus and coach market in the coming years.The automotive industry uses various structural components for bus manufacturing, including iron, steel, and other metals, and fluctuating metal prices increase operational expenses.

According to Trade Economics, iron ore, a raw material for iron manufacturing, is $27 per metric tonne for the start of 2020.In March, the price of iron ore was $82, and in October it was $118.

The steel price in February 2020 was $507 (3370 Yuan) per metric ton, and in October it was $545 (3631 Yuan) per metric ton. Therefore, the fluctuating price of metals hinders the bus and coach market.

The autonomous bus is a key trend gaining popularity in the bus and coach market. The number of autonomous bus pilots is growing, and many manufacturers have already confirmed the introduction of autonomous bus deliveries In September 2021, Volvo Buses announced testing autonomous driver support, a new concept involving a system that assists the driver when approaching and stopping at bus stops, requiring high precision and safety.

In August 2021, Creative Bus Sales, a US-based bus dealer, acquired the US-based bus manufacturer Alliance Bus Group for a undisclosed amount.These acquisition marks a significant strategic shift for Creative, allowing us to better serve its existing customers, while offering unparalleled sales, service, and support to new clients.

Alliance Bus Group manufactures a wide variety of buses and passenger vans and offers bus training and maintenance services.

The countries in the buses and coaches market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The buses and coaches market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bus and coach market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bus and coach market share, detailed bus and coach market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bus and coach industry. This buses and coaches market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277706/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buses-and-coaches-global-market-report-2023-301753037.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTuber just called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Elon Musk Shares Update And Mind-Blowing Tesla Cybertruck Video

    The eight-second video, which has already been viewed more than 15.5 million times in a few hours on Twitter, confirms that the vehicle is intended to be futuristic.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown pauses production, deliveries

    Lordstown had set a target to deliver 50 vehicles in 2022 and more in 2023 out of the planned first batch of 500 units when commercial production started in September. The company did not make it clear when it would resume production and deliveries.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Flight Attendant, Pilots Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Hyundai Reveals New EV Price, Rolls Out Its First US-Made Cars

    The competition for electric vehicle production in the U.S. is growing as EV makers open more assembly plants and produce and sell more EVs. Tesla is by far the leading producer of electric vehicles having set a record with 1.37 million EVs produced in 2022. The EV manufacturer's assembly plants in Austin, Texas, and Fremont, Calif., have the combined production capacity of 900,000.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Should you buy an annuity for your retirement?

    Annuities are a popular retirement income vehicle with many insurance agents, registered representatives and financial advisers. Here are some of the pros and cons of annuities for retirement planning. Annuity contracts offer the ability to annuitize the contract into a stream of guaranteed lifetime income.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Well Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Alibaba Posts First Profit Growth Since 2020 as Cuts Take Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s profit surged a better-than-anticipated 69% after China’s e-commerce leader reined in spending and narrowed losses abroad, taking steps to make up for anemic growth in a Covid-struck home market.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin S