U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,239.88
    +66.77 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,348.30
    +403.06 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,849.10
    +267.88 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.80
    +16.08 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.00
    -9.01 (-8.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    -42.90 (-2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1350
    -0.0050 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    +0.0067 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2140
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,146.04
    +204.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.67
    +9.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.02
    -35.45 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Buses ready to evacuate civilians from Sumy, Ukraine - Red Cross

·1 min read

GENEVA, March 15 (Reuters) - More than 70 buses are ready in the besieged city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine to evacuate civilians who have gathered ahead of a "safe passage" operation which the Red Cross hopes to start on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"People have assembled, we hope it will go ahead as planned," Watson, spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Reuters in Geneva. "We are hoping at the very least to start this operation today."

Earlier Watson told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that the ICRC and Ukrainian Red Cross were hoping to organise the evacuation of two convoys of some 30 buses to a safe area. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress on Wednesday

    Zelenskyy will update the House and Senate on the brutal Russian invasion of his nation just days after Congress sent roughly $14 billion in lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday

    "The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," they wrote on Monday. Zelenskiy has sought to drum up support for Ukraine with video briefings of foreign audiences that have included the U.S. Congress and the British parliament.

  • Russia seeks 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin foe Navalny

    The Russian authorities are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin's most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible. Navalny, who is already serving 2 1/2 years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court. Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

  • Kyiv mayor says he is worried he is a target of the Russian military

    Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Sunday said he is worried that he is a target of the Russian military after a second mayor was abducted by Moscow's forces.Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" if he is worried that he is a target of Russian forces, Klitschko said, "Yes, of course."He emphasized that every individual in Ukraine is a target, including mayors."Right now, it's every Ukrainian is target, every Ukrainian. And...

  • Putin ‘out of control’ and potential use of nuclear weapons a concern, says Michael Gove

    Russian leader capable of ‘terrible violence’ and has already committed war crimes, says minister

  • Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block

    Instagram access in Russia was cut from Monday in response to Meta's decision last week to allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders". Facebook was already banned over what Moscow said were restrictions on access to Russian media there.

  • We need no-fly zone for Ukraine

    Commentary: The West must stand up to Putin and his regime by establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine now.

  • Elon Musk asks again to fight Putin for Ukraine – in even more bizarre tweets

    SpaceX founder jokes that Russian space agency chief is a ‘tough negotiator’ and tells Putin to ‘bring his bear’

  • New US sanctions target more in Putin's power structure

    New U.S. sanctions Tuesday targeted more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power structure, including senior Russian military officials and the leader of Kremlin-allied Belarus. A judge and an investigator in Russia's prosecution of two outspoken critics of alleged corruption and rights abuses are also a focus of the sanctions.

  • Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

    Dolly Parton says she's pulling out of the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees because she doesn't feel she's "earned that right.""I really do not want votes to be split because of me," the legendary "Jolene" country music singer wrote to her more than 5 million Twitter followers on Monday, "so I must respectfully bow out."Saying she was "extremely flattered and grateful" to have been among the nominees for this year's Hall of Fame...

  • Inside Russia's war of annihilation on Ukraine's port cities

    Putin is determined to capture Ukraine's ports, but as regional mayors are arrested and shells rain down, cities like Mariupol and Mykolaiv are fighting back, and finding heroes.

  • Martial arts experts stop shooting at sushi restaurant by fighting off gunman

    ‘You see it on the news, or you see it on TV or the movies and stuff, but you never see it actually in life, and it is crazy that nobody got hurt’

  • RWE needs to divest brown coal to become fully green - Enkraft

    Activist shareholder Enkraft on Tuesday said RWE would have to divest its brown coal division to fully transform and decarbonise its business, adding the company was too hesitant in mapping out such a step. RWE earlier reported final results for 2021, which showed a 25% increase in both adjusted net profit as well as generation from brown coal, or lignite, which is among the most CO2 intense energy sources. "Given the significantly elevated price of electricity RWE's very solid 2021 results come expected," Enkraft said, adding a separation from lignite was "the only way for RWE to become green in the foreseeable future".

  • Suspected killer Harvey Marcelin

    NYPD detectives escorted Harvey Marcelin out of the 75th Precinct station house and into a car. Marcelin, 83, said, "I need a lawyer." Already a convicted killer on lifetime parole, Marcelin is accused of killing a woman and cutting up her body.

  • Proud Boys leader had plans to ‘storm’ government buildings on 6 January

    Enrique Tarrio possessed document titled ‘1776 Returns’, with details to invade and occupy seven buildings, New York Times says Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks to the media following his release from jail in Washington, on 14 January. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters The former leader of the Proud Boys, a violent far-right nationalist group whose members were prominent in the January 6 riot, was found in possession of comprehensive plans to “surveil and storm” government buildings, p

  • 'You cannot stop the flow of our medicine to Russia': Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

    "Today we are announcing that effective immediately Pfizer will donate all profits of our Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine," a company statement said.

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia

  • Why Denison Mines, Energy Fuels, and Ur-Energy Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Uranium prices are at decade highs, but investors in uranium stocks are worried about something else.

  • EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

    The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia. The sanctions, which come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later on Tuesday, also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector".

  • Fed Chair Powell 'not in a rush' to hike interest rates, market strategist says

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy ahead of the March FOMC meeting this week.