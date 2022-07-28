U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.67
    -9.94 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,165.86
    -31.73 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,962.49
    -69.93 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.42
    +8.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.64
    +1.38 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    +30.50 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    +1.13 (+6.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0046 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0580 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5780
    -1.9840 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,128.22
    +1,742.96 (+8.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.95
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.15
    -1.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Bush's Announces Re-Opening of 'World's Most Beautiful Bean Museum'

·3 min read

The revitalized Bush's Visitor Center Museum celebrates Bush's rich history and all things beans through an engaging, educational experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Family-owned Bush's Beans announces the grand re-opening of its newly revitalized Bush's Visitor Center Museum in Dandridge, Tenn. Housed in the original Bush's general store, the new bean-tastic museum maintains the familiar, historical feel – now with new innovative, digital experiences.

The Bush’s Visitor Center features an interactive museum dedicated to beans, a General Store for shopping and the Bush’s Family Café filled with southern comfort food!
The Bush’s Visitor Center features an interactive museum dedicated to beans, a General Store for shopping and the Bush’s Family Café filled with southern comfort food!

 

At the new museum, guests can learn more about the beautiful bean through:

  • An interactive digital shelf set that features the vast array of Bush's products, allowing visitors to interact with the display by clicking on a product of their choosing to learn more about the ingredients, delicious recipes and more.

  • A reimagined bean scale where visitors can stand on the scale and get their weight in beans alongside equality examples such as Duke's weight in beans.

  • A refreshed theatre experience featuring a virtual plant tour highlighting the manufacturing process.

  • Additional interactive social experiences and rich company history.

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the Bush's Visitor Center Museum serves as a fun, educational space for visitors both near and far. From nutrition and versatility to sourcing and sustainability, the new museum aims to achieve the same goal it set out to accomplish when it originally opened in 2010: spread the good bean word.

"I am proud to see my family's legacy of spreading bean goodness portrayed in a fun and interactive way at the new Bush's Visitor Center Museum," said Drew Everett, Bush's Chairman and fourth-generation member of the Bush family. "As a family-owned business, we are thrilled to be able to share our history and welcome our visitors to Chestnut Hill to experience bean goodness first-hand."

The Bush's Visitor Center features free museum admission, a general store for shopping and the Bush's Family Café, filled with southern comfort food, including their famous Pinto Bean Pie. To learn more about the Bush's Visitor Center including address and operating hours, visit: https://www.bushbeans.com/en_US/about-us/visitor-center.

About Bush's®
Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

Media Contact:
Nia Morgan | 650-862-5209
Nia.Morgan@Zenogroup.com

The revitalized Bush’s Visitor Center Museum features new interactive digital experiences, a beautiful bean statue, a giant Bush’s bean can and more.
The revitalized Bush’s Visitor Center Museum features new interactive digital experiences, a beautiful bean statue, a giant Bush’s bean can and more.
Duke celebrates the grand re-opening of the Bush’s Visitor Center Museum, joining in on the bean-filled fun!
Duke celebrates the grand re-opening of the Bush’s Visitor Center Museum, joining in on the bean-filled fun!
Bush's
Bush's
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bushs-announces-re-opening-of-worlds-most-beautiful-bean-museum-301594950.html

SOURCE Bush's Beans

Recommended Stories

  • This tiny country's new $200-a-night tourism tax could be a sign of things to come

    The halcyon days of affordable travel are well and truly behind us. With hotels trying to claw back lost pandemic revenue, desperate airlines hiking flight prices and car hire costs going through the roof, many have been priced out of holidays.

  • Get those engines running for one last time it’s Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach

    Final Car Show, after 21 years wraps up Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach trying to break into the Guinness World Book of Records with a Mustang parade.

  • This Virginia Lake Town Was Just Named the Best Place to Buy a Vacation Home — and You Can Make $80,000 in Annual Rental Income

    Homeowners can make more than $80,000 a year in rental income.

  • Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

    If you prefer to plan out for the future rather than than take your chances in the maelstrom of germs and overpriced trips, there are some changes coming to Disney World that you may want to be aware of before you secure any bookings for a future trip. If you're thinking about a Disney vacation for 2024, you may want to be aware that there will be quite a few closures that could keep you from some much-deserved pool time. According to Disney Food Blog, there are a few hotel pools that will be unavailable in 2024 as they will be undergoing renovation.

  • Brad Pitt Buys Historic Seaside Bungalow for $40 Million

    The Carmel Highlands dwelling known as the D.L. James House was designed in 1918

  • Home of the Week: Inside Maisonette, a New $10 Million Townhouse on Manhattan’s Exclusive East End Avenue

    The full-service triplex comes with a private entrance.

  • Why this big, brash and complicated country is the most beautiful on the planet

    Let us begin, before we go any deeper into this, in the most obvious time and place. Somewhere back in 1966 – and in the middle of a Clint Eastwood reference.

  • Junior bankers beware, top analyst says: ‘If you’re an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open’

    “If you're an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open,” warns Mike Mayo, a bank analyst at [hotlink]Wells Fargo[/hotlink].

  • Indonesia's Krakatau Steel, S.Korea's POSCO plan $3.5 billion investment

    Indonesia's Krakatau Steel and South Korea's POSCO Holdings have agreed to invest $3.5 billion to expand their production capacity in the Southeast Asian country, the companies said on Thursday. Under the deal, the companies agreed to increase production capacity of KRAKATAU POSCO to 10 million tonnes per year for upstream and downstream products, Krakatau said in a statement.

  • Abcellera Biologics Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 89

    Abcellera Biologics Inc shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 89.

  • Inflation, Recession Fears Have Investors Staying on Sidelines

    With many experts predicting an imminent recession and the S&P 500 falling 17% this year, it's no great surprise that Americans are worried about the economy and the stock market. A June Allianz Life Insurance survey put some numbers behind the anecdotes. Also, 82% of respondents are worried that rising inflation will continue to have a negative impact on the purchasing power of their income in the next six months.

  • Hershey Sweetens Outlook After Second-Quarter Profit, Revenue Rise

    The maker of Reese’s peanut butter cups and Twizzlers candy said revenue increased 19% in the second quarter.

  • Measuring the Value of Digital Ownership via a Web3 Benchmark

    In CoinDesk Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), the standard for defining the industries of digital assets, Web3 is comprised of a diverse set of digital assets across industry groups.

  • NEP vs. CWEN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    NEP vs. CWEN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Gartner Sees Global Semiconductor Growth Slowdown Amid Pandemic Recovery Thanks To Inflation, Fuel Costs

    IT research firm Gartner expects global semiconductor sales growth to slow down in 2022 and fall 2.5% in 2023 due to weak sales of mobile phones and personal computers, Reuters reports. Gartner highlighted how the surging inflation and higher energy and fuel costs wreaked a double whammy on consumer disposable income, affecting spending on electronic products like PCs and smartphones. Gartner expected global semiconductor revenue to grow 7.4% in 2022 to $639.2 billion, down from its previous vie

  • Teck CEO Lindsay to step down after 17 years; miner posts Q2 profit beat

    (Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years at the helm, the Canadian miner said on Tuesday, as it posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal. Lindsay, who will step down by end-September, will be replaced by Jonathan Price as CEO, while Harry Conger has been appointed president and chief operating officer. The Vancouver-based miner needs a leader who will be around and accountable long-term as it shifts its focus to copper from carbon, Lindsay said, on his 71st and final post-earnings call on Wednesday.

  • Shopify Cuts Jobs, Joining Netflix and Apple in Slowdown: A Running List

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Reli

  • Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record Even as Traders See Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenOPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month and Chair Jerome Powell said a similar move was possible again, rejecting speculation that the US economy is in recession.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Repub

  • Abu Dhabi Developer Buys Towers Worth $1.2 Billion From Mubadala

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Kim Jong Un Says He’s Ready to Fight US, ‘Eliminate’ South KoreaAldar Properties PJSC is buying four comme