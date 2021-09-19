U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,006.61
    -559.83 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Bushveld Minerals' (LON:BMN) investors will be pleased with their incredible 762% return over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 29% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 762%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 58% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

See our latest analysis for Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Bushveld Minerals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 46% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 54%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Bushveld Minerals, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling Bushveld Minerals stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 24% in the last year, Bushveld Minerals shareholders lost 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 54%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bushveld Minerals (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

