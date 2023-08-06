It's Your Business has Amro Elshereye, John 'Rob' Miller, Lawton Nuss, James P. Zakoura

Hires

Amro Elshereye

Stormont Vail Health welcomed Amro Elshereye, M.D., as its newest infectious disease physician. Elshereye provides inpatient care in the Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., as well as in various Topeka inpatient clinics. Elshereye was born and raised in Egypt, but moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates at a young age, sparking his passion for new cultures, customs and people. Following his parents’ example, Elshereye attended medical school and completed his bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery from the University of Sharjah in 2015. “Both of my parents are physicians and I’ve always seen their work and looked up to my dad,” said Elshereye. “Obviously, a lot of people look up to their fathers, but I saw how he was respected in society and able to help people, the way he was able to provide for his family. All of these things together made me feel like medicine had to be my career.” Elshereye completed his medical training and internal medicine residency at Brookdale University Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, in 2021. He later completed his infectious disease fellowship at the University Of South Florida Morsani School Of Medicine in Tampa. When Elshereye isn’t helping patients or learning more about his field, he enjoys traveling, trying new cuisines, watching movies and gaming.

John “Rob” Miller

Stormont Vail Health announced that John “Rob” Miller, M.D., has joined its Emergency Department team. Miller was born in Hawaii but grew up in many places around the U.S., including San Diego and Colorado. His experience as a military child instilled an appreciation for interpersonal connection, which plays a prominent role in his work as an emergency department physician. Miller pursued an undergraduate degree in biology from Bethany College. He obtained his pre-med degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where his passion for medicine matured after meeting people who were doctors. “For me, the main draw was seeing doctors walk the line between talking to and connecting with people while also engaging with science,” Miller said. “It’s about being a thoughtful person who really knows the depth of science so they can help heal people.” Miller enrolled at the University of Kansas Emergency Medicine Residency. Miller comes to Stormont Vail from Hays Medical Center in Hays, where he worked as chief designate of medical Staff. Previously, Miller was the medical director of the Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Emergency Department.

Board appointments

James Zakoura, KPERS Board of Trustees

Brad Stratton

Derek Kreifels

The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees unanimously re-elected James P. Zakoura, of Overland Park, to serve as chairperson for Fiscal Year 2024. He has been on the KPERS Board since 2018 with his appointment by Gov. Jeff Colyer, M.D. In January 2021, Gov. Laura Kelly reappointed Zakoura to the KPERS Board for a second four-year term. Zakoura hails from Osawatomie and now lives in Overland Park. He is a member of the law firm of Foulston Siefkin LLP in Overland Park. He has practiced law for more than 50 years, specializing in energy and public utility litigation. Zakoura appointed Trustee Brad Stratton, of Overland Park, to serve as vice chairperson. Stratton has been on the KPERS Board since 2019 with his appointment by Kelly. In July 2023, Kelly reappointed Stratton to the KPERS Board for a second four-year term. Stratton is president and CEO of Overland Park Wealth Management, which provides investment management and financial planning services to individuals and families. Kansas Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins appointed Derek Kreifels, of Shawnee, to the board. Kreifels was sworn in at the July 21 meeting. Kreifels is co-founder and chief executive officer of the State Financial Officers Foundation, a network of states’ treasurers, auditors and other financial officers to drive fiscally sound public policy. Kreifels replaces Ron Johnson, whose term expired on June 30.

Presentation

Lawton Nuss

Lawton Nuss, former chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court, recently presented a program on veterans treatment courts at the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota. The audience included several hundred federal judges, U.S. attorneys, federal public defenders, and federal probation officers from Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. The program encouraged those in attendance to increase the number of federal veterans courts in their seven-state area.

