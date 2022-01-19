U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,532.76
    -44.35 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.65
    -339.82 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.25
    -166.64 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.11
    -29.12 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    +1.04 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +31.10 (+1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.73 (+3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    -0.3250 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,726.74
    -48.81 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.24
    -3.51 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Business Architecture Guild® Announces New Industry Reference Models

·2 min read

Guild members release actionable industry reference models and best practices for strategy execution

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the release of new Financial Services v5.0, Government v4.0, Healthcare Provider v2.0, Insurance v5.0, Manufacturing v3.0, Transportation v4.0 and Common Reference Model v5.0. An overview of these models may be found on the Guild Industry Reference Model page and available for download in the Guild Online Store.

The Business Architecture Guild&#xae; is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. (PRNewsfoto/The Business Architecture Guild)
The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. (PRNewsfoto/The Business Architecture Guild)

One of the most widely requested aspects of business architecture, the industry reference models simplify the application of business architecture for strategy execution. For organizations just getting started or those with an established practice, the newly released reference models not only expedite deployment, but provide the basis for business architects and related practitioners to gain insights into the discipline, accelerate their learning curve in real world scenarios and enact agile change faster with industry-specific models that are ready to deploy or customize as required.

"The Guild reference models represent the cumulative efforts of hundreds of industry professionals from multiple disciplines across the globe who come together to formalize and share their knowledge in ways that are now available to the Guild membership at large," according to Robert Bratulic, member of the Guild Board of Directors and Editorial Board Chair. "These models represent industry baselines and building blocks that business leaders need to jumpstart their efforts on strategy execution and business transformation".

In addition to the Telecommunications Reference Model v1.0 announced in December 2021, the Guild now offers reference models for seven industry sectors, as well as an industry agnostic Common Reference Model which serves as the foundation for industry vertical models. Each reference model adheres to formal principles and, depending on the model, includes an updated capability map, value streams, information map, stakeholder map and organization map.

Industry reference models are available at no charge to Guild members for use in their organization and available to non-members for a fee.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-architecture-guild-announces-new-industry-reference-models-301464288.html

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild

Recommended Stories

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Costco buys Sacramento land for expanding gas station

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is looking to help more people get access to its famously cheaper gas in Sacramento, with plans for expanding its fuel facility near an existing store.

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch to close S.F. store at Westfield mall next week

    Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close its San Francisco store at 865 Market St. in the Westfield mall next week, becoming the latest large clothing retailer in downtown or Union Square to shutter during the pandemic. The store at Westfield San Francisco Centre will close Jan. 26, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday.

  • Starbucks ends workers vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

    Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

  • Bobby Kotick, the Call of Duty billionaire forced to sell up by a sexual harassment bombshell

    Bobby Kotick was bursting with optimism on Tuesday as he told staff about his video game company’s $69bn (£51bn) sale to Microsoft.

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap