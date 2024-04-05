It's Your Business has Ashley Perkins, Douglas Gleason, Riley Skidmore, Adam Meier and more

Hires

Ashley Perkins

Cox Communications announced that Ashley Perkins will lead the Cox Business organization in Kansas. Perkins will lead a business-to-business sales force and order management team that is responsible for commercial service including sales, service delivery, assurance and customer support across Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Perkins replaces Mark Tucker who recently retired after serving Kansas communities for nearly 40 years. “With decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, Ashley has a proven track record of strong leadership and engagement in the communities we serve,” said Anthony Pope, region manager for Cox. “Ashley has a true passion for making a difference with our customers and our people, and I’m thrilled to have her now leading our Kansas team.” Perkins has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and has been dedicated to serving nonprofits, educational foundations, volunteerism and leadership development. She is involved with many nonprofit organizations, including Rotary, Red Cross, United Way and others. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

Douglas Gleason

Stormont Vail Health welcomes Douglas Gleason, an OB/GYN specializing in reproductive medicine and pregnancy care, to the Stormont Vail Women's Services team. Gleason delivers various women's health services in the Stormont Vail OB/GYNLincoln Center, 800 S.W. Lincoln St. in Topeka. Aside from his 12-year-long education journey, Gleason has called Topeka home his entire life. Gleason briefly lived in Fort Worth, Texas, while completing his bachelor's in chemistry at Texas Christian University before relocating to Kansas City to obtain his medical degree at the University of Kansas Medical Center. After finishing his residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Gleason joined his father's practice in Topeka, where he has served for 27 years. "It was fun following in his footsteps because I now care for patients he treated or deliver babies of patients he delivered, so it's interesting serving the full generation," Gleason said. "He really loved the field, and I could see that, so I knew what I was getting into and thought it was a fun way to go." Gleason seeks to put his patients at ease while making them more informed about their unique situations, resulting in better care and experiences for everyone. “I want to make sure my patients have a say in their care and understand why I am doing what I am doing. I feel I am honest with my patients and do what is best for them. I try to treat my patients like family. I think, ‘If you were my daughter, wife, or mom, what would be the best treatment for you?’”

Story continues

Riley Williams

Stormont Vail Health welcome Riley Williams to the Topeka Campus Emergency Department, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave. As a board-certified specialist, Williams serves patients requiring immediate care for trauma, heart attacks, strokes and other acute conditions. "I'm a Topeka kid at heart," Williams said. "I want to be here and care about this community. I've intentionally educated myself and utilized all the great resources we have, and I take a lot of pride in that. I want people to know I'm down to earth. I like salt-of-the-earth type people, and that's why I entered emergency medicine and it’s important to me to be that person for people and this community." William's career path started as a walk-on on the Bill Snyder Family Stadium field. As an undergraduate pursuing a biology degree at Kansas State University, his interest in sports and science led him to consider work in physiology. Williams obtained his joint MBA/M.D. at the University of Kansas Schools of Medicine and Business to with the intention of practicing sports medicine before he was drawn to the ER. "It's cliche, but I wanted to be that doctor on the airplane who could help in an emergency. Being able to help people in situations like these appealed to me, and I'm thankful to be the type of doctor I am." Williams completed his emergency medicine residency at the University Health Truman Medical Center/University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine.

Promotions

Brandon Skidmore

The Sunflower Foundation Board of Trustees announced Brandon Skidmore as its new president and CEO. Skidmore, who will assume his new role April 8, has been with the foundation since 2016, having been vice president of health systems since 2022 after previously serving as a senior program officer and program officer. He will succeed Billie Hall, who retires this month after a 23-year stint as the foundation’s founding chief executive. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the board for this tremendous opportunity. I am honored and excited to help guide Sunflower Foundation into its next chapter,” Skidmore said. “I inherit an organization that has been painstakingly built to best serve the organizations and individuals across this state who do the hard work every day of serving their neighbors and improving their communities.” After an extensive national search by the nonprofit executive search firm Kittleman & Associates attracted a pool of 90 applicants, it was Skidmore’s breadth of experience and steadfast commitment to Sunflower Foundation’s catalytic approach to philanthropy that led the selection committee to choose him as the next president and CEO. Skidmore earned a bachelor of arts in biology from the University of Kansas before embarking on a career in public health, including a 13-year stint in state government, where he served in a variety of leadership positions within the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Bureau of Health Promotion.

Adam Meier

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus announces the appointment of Adam Meier, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ, as the new chief nursing officer. With over 11 years of dedicated service at The University of Kansas Health System, Meier brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership that instills confidence in his ability to lead our nursing department. In his most recent role as the director of nursing for ambulatory operations at the health system's main campus, Meier demonstrated exceptional skills in managing and enhancing patient care. Meier has a nursing degree from William Jewell College and has earned a graduate degree in nursing and health care administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University. "We are thrilled to welcome Adam Meier as our chief nursing officer," said Scott Campbell, CEO. "With his impressive background and years of dedicated service at The University of Kansas Health System, Adam embodies the qualities we seek in a leader. His commitment to patient care and his strategic vision for nursing operations, which promises a bright future for our nursing department, align seamlessly with our mission to provide exceptional healthcare services to our community.”

Anna Brown

TFI announced Anna Brown as the new director of Grow Nurturing Families, a Kansas program that emphasizes praise and positive interactions, as well as quality time between parent and child(ren). Brown has been promoted from her previous role as supervisor with Grow Nurturing Families. Brown began working in child welfare in 2013, assisting families after their children returned home from foster care. She has also worked as the program director of Pathway Family Services in Topeka. In addition to those positions, Brown has worked in child welfare as a therapist and supervisor for more than 10 years. Before her work at TFI, Brown served children and families as a children's minister for 12 years in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nevada. “My passion is to serve children and families in order to strengthen family attachments and create more safe and secure environments in their homes,” said Brown, who is a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist and attended Friends University. Brown will assist staff in providing PCIT to families in Kansas to create positive attachments between children and their caregivers. PCIT teaches parents a set of specific skills that will decrease problematic behaviors in their home and increase their bond with their children. Brown will also work with community partners to increase awareness of TFI programs while taking referrals from the Department for Children and Families.

Honors

GO Topeka announced 20 local businesses have been named finalists for recognition at Topeka and Shawnee County’s 43rd annual Small Business Awards, which will 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 in the Townsite Avenue Ballroom. Awards will be presented in the following categories, with the 2024 Top City Small Business of the Year being selected from among category winners. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize some of the innovative small businesses and entrepreneurs who call Topeka/Shawnee County ‘home,’” said Stephanie Norwood, director of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. “Our 20 finalists are local examples of small businesses excelling in their industries and putting Topeka on the map along the way.” Finalists by category are listed as follows:

Emerging Innovation Award

Bloomfield Physical Therapy

LifeTech Sciences

Love Life Sciences

Micro Enterprise Award

AO NOLA Praline Candy

Flying Fish Divers

Whaynes Herbs and Natural Products

Young Entrepreneur Award

Circle Coffee Co.

EcoFresh Power Wash

H&H Designs

Woman-Owned Small Business Award

Cohort.Digital

Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa

The Brownstone

Minority-Owned Small Business Award

King Auto Glass

Milk & Honey Coffee Co.

Patterson Family Child Care Center

Veteran-Owned Small Business Award

8 Iron Therapy

Curb Appeal

Once Upon a Party KS

Small Business Manufacturer Award

Automation Controls

Stevenson Company

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business has Cox, Stormont Vail, St. Francis, TFI, GO Topeka