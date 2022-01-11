U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,656.75
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,921.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.75
    -29.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.20
    -3.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2430
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,133.71
    +106.93 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.63
    -53.59 (-5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Business banking startup Qonto raises $552 million at $5 billion valuation

Romain Dillet
·4 min read

French startup Qonto has raised a $552 million Series D funding round (€486 million). Following this investment, the startup has reached a valuation of $5 billion (€4.4 billion). This is one of the largest rounds in the French tech ecosystem.

Qonto is a challenger bank focused on business bank accounts. The startup focuses primarily on small and medium companies as well as freelancers. It currently operates in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Tiger Global and TCV are leading today’s funding round. With 220,000 clients, Qonto still plans to grow at a rapide pace in the coming years. “Our goal is to reach one million SMEs by 2025,” co-founder and CEO Alexandre Prot told me. “And we know that Tiger and TCV have supported quite a few companies to reach that scale.”

Some new investors are also participating in the round, such as Alkeon, Eurazeo, KKR, Insight Partners, Exor Seeds, Guillaume Pousaz, Gaingels and Ashley Flucas. Existing investors Valar, Alven, DST Global and Tencent are putting more money on the table as well.

That’s quite a long list of investors and Qonto proves once again that private equity firms are actively looking for late-stage growth rounds in Europe.

Image Credits: Qonto

From everyday banking to an all-in-one finance solution

What’s interesting with Qonto is that it’s a truly European startup. In the U.S., spend management solutions, such as Brex and Ramp, have been massively successful. As The Information’s Kate Clark reported, they want to replace American Express and hand out corporate cards to millions of employees in the U.S.

Qonto started out with business bank accounts because that’s the key financial component of European companies. Many companies use their bank accounts directly to move money around. They initiate transfers, share their bank account number (IBAN) to receive a payment and set up direct debits to pay bills.

And Qonto does that really well. You can sign up from a computer and get a local IBAN a few minutes later. After that, you can also order debit cards to pay with your card.

At first, Qonto relied heavily on a third-party banking partner — Treezor. The startup then applied to get its own license to become a payment institution. In 2020, Qonto moved all its clients to its in-house core banking system. The company now owns this critical part of the technical stack.

Qonto has expanded beyond the simple bank account. The startup's CEO Alexandre Prot defines Qonto as three different products rolled into a single service. In addition to the everyday banking part, it also simplifies bookkeeping and accounting. It can become your spend management solution as well.

On the bookkeeping front, Qonto lets you export or sync with your existing accounting solution. This is a fragmented market as each country uses different accounting tools. For instance, you can export your data to Cegid if you’re a French company, you can synchronize with Datev if you’re a German company, etc. Qonto users can also import receipts directly in their Qonto account.

As for spend management, Qonto lets you hand out physical, virtual or one-time cards to employees. Admins can set up different spending limits, an approval workflow and all the usual stuff that you get from a spend management solution. It might not be as feature complete as a dedicated product, such as Spendesk, but it could be enough for small companies.

For everything else, Qonto partners with other fintech startups. For instance, customers can open a credit line with October and borrow €15,000 to €30,000. Customers can also open a savings account with Cashbee and its banking partner My Money Bank.

Image Credits: Qonto

A single bank account

There are 220,000 companies paying for Qonto every month. Pricing ranges from €9 per month for the most basic freelancer account to €249 per month for enterprise accounts. On top of that, some companies pay more to get more cards or when they go above certain limits.

What makes the business model even more lucrative is that a lot of customers just sign up on their own. When they create their company, they use Qonto for the initial capital deposit in order to register the company. Essentially, Qonto combines inbound marketing with the high margins of a SaaS product.

“Around a third of our customers created their companies with us. It’s their first account and the only one that they use,” Alexandre Prot said. “Two-thirds of our customers are companies that existed before they opened an account with us. Roughly half of them close their existing bank account, half of them use Qonto in parallel with one or several accounts.”

With today’s funding round, the company plans to grow its team from 500 employees to 2,000 people by 2025. Qonto will also invest heavily in its existing markets. “We will be able to invest more than €100 million on each of our markets,” Prot said. While there are still a lot of SMEs that are not using Qonto in France, Germany, Spain and Italy, Qonto also plans to enter new market in 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.