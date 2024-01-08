It's Your Business | Barber returning to his roots with Tuscola shop

Jan. 8—Sign up for our daily — and free — newsletter here

He was born at Jarman Memorial Hospital in Tuscola. Some 49 years later, Jason Burris is starting his own business at the same site.

"Like makes strange circles," he said. "It's interesting what paths we go down and came back on."

On Tuesday, Burris opened his County Seat Barbershop inside Jarman Plaza at 704 N. Main St. Local builder Chris Robinson bought the property — at the time Jarman Center Senior Living — in 2022 and renovated it into business spaces and apartments.

Burris has been in the hair-cutting business for 24 years, the last 17 at Andy's Barbershop in Champaign. Robinson reached out to him in October and "I said I would mull it over," Burris said. "I decided to see if I can make a go of it."

Appointments are necessary, Burris said, until he can add staff. The shop — open weekdays — has three chairs but he's the only barber.

It's the only barbershop in Tuscola, which at one time had several. "It's a needed industry in a town this size," said Burris (Villa Grove High Class of '92).

The walls are covered with helmets from area fire departments as well as a Tuscola Warriors logo. A refrigerator filled with drinks and arcade games also are in place as Burris continues to decorate "and liven it up."

"I'm looking forward to getting this going. I think it's going to take off," he said. "I don't know wy, but you just don't see a lot of community barbershops anymore. It almost seems like it's a lost art."

Helping hands

In December, JR's Lounge in Villa Grove encouraged customers to drop off school supplies to donate to village students. The push culminated on New Year's Day, when co-owners Karla and Donn Westray provided complimentary food while accepting monetary donations.

On Monday, Karla Westray — who taught special education at Villa Grove High for 32 years — will deliver supplies that were collected as well as those she ordered using the funds raised on Jan. 1.

"I know how it goes: when second semester rolls around, supplies can be low," Karla Westray said. "This was our way to give back to the community."

Karla and Donn purchased JR's Lounge last April. Both retired, "we're working seven days a week now," Karla said with a chuckle. Their son, Jonn, also helps run the show.

We'll have more onthe family operation in the next Central Illinois Business magazine.

Move's complete

RegCakes is open for business at its new location.

Wednesday marked the return of regular hours at the popular all gluten-free bakery at its headquarters at 801-A Dunlap Ave., formerly Senator's Pub.

The shop welcomed customers on two Saturdays in December and had limited hours between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Starting today, it will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

RegCakes owner Regina Johnson moved her shop from Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana to Savoy partly for a higher-traffic spot — and one that's nearer to her home in Pesotum.

"It took way longer than we expected," she said, "but it was worth the wait. We love our spot in Savoy."

Waiting game

One of Champaign's original neighborhood bars, The Neighbors @ the Ice House, will reopen once more bartenders are hired.

That's the word from co-owner Mary Petry.

The watering hole at 703 N. Prospect, renovated and rebranded by Petry and Diane Bennett in 2021, has been closed because of staffing issues.

"We're a small bar and have trouble attacting enough bartenders," Petry said. "We're working on it and will open again."

Previously, it was the Majors Bros. grocery in 1927, then the Alonzo H. Ferris restaurant, the Charles H. Lyons beer tavern, the William J. Armstrong food store, Armstrong's Tavern, Jack Strunk's Tavern, Unk and George's Tavern, Van's Pit Stop and Fallon's Ice House.