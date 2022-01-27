U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,357.75
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,103.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,240.25
    +81.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.90
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +0.87 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -17.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0074 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.35
    -0.81 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1680
    +0.5080 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,718.09
    -1,191.68 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.48
    -17.33 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.58
    +38.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Business Barometer®: Supply chain issues, restrictions and labour shortages contribute to latest dip in small business confidence

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Small business confidence took a major dive in January, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)'s Business Barometer. The 12-month index fell to 54.3, while the three-month index reached 36.9, both consistent with the preliminary results CFIB released mid-month. In addition to concerns about renewed restrictions and ongoing labour shortages, many businesses are reporting supply chain challenges.

"There has been no improvement in small business outlook since the start of the month," said Simon Gaudreault, Vice-President of National Research at CFIB. "The retail, hospitality and personal services sectors are particularly uncertain about the future."

Businesses in the retail sector are the least optimistic over the next three months at 30.4 index points, a nine point drop since December. The short-term outlook in the hospitality (32.0), personal services (39.3) and health and education services (41.8) sectors is also low.

Full-time staffing plans are still in the negative, with 23 per cent of businesses predicting layoffs in the next three months, and only 16 per cent planning to hire. Other indicators of business health also maintained their low readings from the beginning of the month.

Supply chain issues are heating up
The shares of businesses reporting shortages of input products (29 per cent) and distribution constraints (23 per cent) as a major factor limiting their growth remain elevated. In addition, unsold inventories contracted to 58 per cent this month compared to 68 per cent in December.

"Small businesses have been experiencing supply chain challenges, from a shortage of products to increasing input costs, since the middle of 2021, but the issue is now gaining momentum," added Andreea Bourgeois, Director of Economics at CFIB. "This only adds to the uncertainty many small businesses are facing."

Methodology
January Business Barometer®: January findings are based on 1110 responses from a stratified random sample of CFIB members, to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflect responses received from January 6 to the 20th. Findings are statistically accurate to +/- 2.9 per cent 19 times in 20.

About CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 95,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

