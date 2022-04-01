U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.09
    -4.32 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,671.47
    -6.88 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.72
    -15.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.25
    +10.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.36
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.20
    -21.80 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.22 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1044
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    +0.0640 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3112
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5900
    +0.9020 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.91
    +47.65 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Business Boomer Launches $BOOMER Token Presale

Business Boomer
·3 min read

STOCKTON, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Boomer, an email marketing and OTP service provider merged with digital currencies, has announced the launch of its token pre-sale. The pre-sale, which kicked off on March 24th, 2022, will end in April or after the required amount is realized. With a soft and hard cap of 600 BNB and 800 BNB, respectively, Business Boomer has simplified the entry process, thus breaking an existing entry barrier - complexity.

Potential pre-sale token buyers will have to download MetaMask wallet from any device, add a token contract with the symbol; BOOMER, then transfer BEP-20 BNB to the Boomer contract address. With a minimum of 0.1 BNB and a maximum of 10 BNB, Business Boomer aims at running a genuinely decentralized network devoid of one-sided ownership.

Business Boomer—an Email Marketing and OTP Service Provider

Since its inception in 2018, Business Boomer has been committed to providing sublime services to businesses worldwide. Business Boomer is leveraging cutting-edge technology to build super-rare and innovative products that empower customers' growth, who are into small and medium scale businesses.

Business Boomer aims to help accelerate the growth of businesses through SMS and email marketing. The goal is to provide a sustainable and long-term framework where businesses can conveniently connect with their audience, regardless of size.

Like most blockchain-based projects, Business Boomer has created a native token, $BOOMER. A Binance Smart Chain token built on the BEP-20 protocol, $BOOMER will facilitate this platform, helping businesses reach and exceed their promotion and marketing expectations.

Through $BOOMER, Business Boomer will hope to run a community-led project where token holders reserve the right to vote on suggestions proposed. Each token holder will have a vote in the collective expansion process.

Furthermore, Business Boomer will hold regular AMAs to gather feedback from users.

Business Boomer also intends to launch an NFT and play-to-earn game. To incentivize NFT holders, Business Boomer will distribute 25% of profit to its NFT holders from email and OTP order's income.

Static Rewards

Besides catering to clients' advertising needs, Business Boomer will incentivize long-term holders for their loyalty.

Delivering real-world and metaverse marketing and advertising services, Business Boomer will also offer rewards and several discounts to token holders. Community members will also receive token airdrops.

About Business Boomer

Business Boomer is an email marketing, and OTP service provider merged with digital currencies to deliver seamless and sublime solutions for the marketing and advertising industries. Introducing the concept of metaverse to the advertising industry, Business Boomer will enable businesses to run virtual adverts. With a native token, Business Boomer will hope to revolutionize the market while rewarding holders for their loyalty.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessBoomer3

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/9FxvaS9mxu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/businessboomer20/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Business-Boomer-105645308027075/

Media Contact

Brand: Business Boomer

Contact: Rimsha Gul, Marketing Head

Email: crypto@businessboomer.io

Website: https://businessboomer.io

SOURCE: Business Boomer


Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Bank of America exec on its five-day return-to-office plan: ‘We’re a work-from-work company’

    Many companies are on a collision course with employees over return-to-office plans, as workers demand more flexibility and remote-work options.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Why Boeing: Flight Test Conductor Lives Her Dream

    Diverse engineering paths enable world-changing innovation

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Meta unveils plans for a massive new data center in Texas

    The data center will support about 100 operational jobs in the community and employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeRussi

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Explainer-Nervous Europe sees Putin's gas-cut threat as bluster

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's vow to cut customers off from its gas unless they start paying in roubles is more of a 'bluff' to ward off further sanctions than a genuine threat to stop supplying energy, according to European officials and analysts. Gas was flowing to Europe normally on Friday, and some experts reckon the new arrangement may be broadly the same as the old process of paying, with only a slight boost for the embattled Russian currency. Below is an outline of why, for now at least, Putin's gas ultimatum is considered bluster.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Russia's Gazprom exits German business amid row over pricing

    It was not immediately clear how the move would affect the supply of Russian gas, on which Germany depends for about 40% of its needs. The company said it had terminated its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd. It provided no further details or explanation. German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday that the German economy ministry was considering expropriating the Gazprom and Rosneft units in the country amid concerns about the security of energy supplies.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • Wishpond's Brax Enhances Native Advertising Platform through Partnership with ROI Marketplace and Integration with MGID

    Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Brax subsidiary has entered into a partnership with ROI Marketplace LLC. ("ROI Marketplace"), a leading native advertising agency. The partnership aims to promote Brax's platform and migrate ROI Marketplace's existing customer base onto Brax's platform. In addition, Joe Burton, CEO of ROI Marketplace and a frequent speake

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • Biden's answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

    President Joe Biden will trigger the Defense Production Act to secure U.S. sources of critical minerals and materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. It's also part of Biden's broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling "Putin's Price Hike" at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.

  • Biden’s Battery-Metal Push Does Nothing to Ease Mining Permit Bottleneck

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is set to give the mining industry a key tool to boost domestic production of metals behind the energy transition -- but nothing that speeds up efforts to dig ore out of the ground.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Friday, Kyiv SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsBiden Team Weighs a Mass

  • $18M settlement reached in Activision Blizzard sexual discrimination lawsuit

    Microsoft Corp.paid almost $69 billion to acquire the maker of games including Call of Duty and Candy Crush in January 2022.

  • Roth IRA Gains Will Someday Equal Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth IRA account determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it's important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions in order to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you'll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle you want.