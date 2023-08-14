Business booming for Tecumseh's The Vault and Harvest Chocolate after one year

TECUMSEH — It has been a year since The Vault and Harvest Chocolate opened its doors and business is booming.

“Business has been going very well. We have experienced significant growth this year versus last,” The Vault owner Josh Roth said. “Our customers seem to really appreciate the business being downtown. It provides a destination feel for the town, with chocolate being made for people to see and an ice cream treat to walk around town with.”

Husband and wife couple owners of Harvest Chocolate and The Vault are pictured, from left, Matt Cross and Elizabeth Gentry of Harvest Chocolate and Lora Kesik and Josh Roth of The Vault.

Tecumseh’s tourist culture has helped The Vault and Harvest Chocolate attract a number of out-of-towners and the businesses are increasingly becoming a regular spot for locals to go for dessert options after a downtown dinner.

There are many customers who are old enough to remember when the building at 110 W. Chicago Blvd. was The Chocolate Vault from the 1970s into the early 2000s.

The Vault and Harvest Chocolate is pictured at 110 W. Chicago Blvd., the location of the The Chocolate Vault from the 1970s into the early 2000s.

Last year, Roth purchased the building, which still has the vault from when Lilley State Bank occupied the building. He also owns the Musgrove & Co. coffee shop downtown.

Husband and wife Matt Cross and Elizabeth Gentry own Harvest Chocolate, which fills the remainder of the building.

The new businesses recreate those nostalgic experiences for those who loved The Chocolate Vault with items like shakes, malts and floats that so many remember. The business also offers a new twist on chocolate and sweet treats.

“From the chocolate side, we've had a lot of people come in who used to work at The Vault and feel very nostalgic about seeing the new space,” Gentry said. “It has been fun to hear about people's memories, especially those who worked in the space or who had friends or family who worked here.”

Gentry makes five varieties of bean-to-bar dark chocolate from different cocoa beans which are fair-trade sourced from Ecuador, Costa Rica, Ghana and Haiti. Similar to wine or coffee, the chocolate can have different tasting notes based on where the beans are grown.

“For a lot of people, it has been new and exciting to see how chocolate is made, where it comes from and the steps it goes through to become the chocolate we all know and love,” Gentry said. “More and more people are wanting to know where their food comes from, and that is true for chocolate as well.”

Customers love Harvest Chocolate’s Snacking Chocolate Collection with Gentry’s five varieties of dark chocolate. They like finding their favorite from bright and fruity to the rich and fudgy, or somewhere in between.

Harvest Chocolate in downtown Tecumseh is pictured.

Gentry also makes different varieties of seasonal chocolate bars in dark chocolate, white chocolate and milk chocolate centered around the changing flavors of the seasons in Michigan.

“We use local ingredients whenever we can for this collection. Currently, we have a dark chocolate Cherry Crisp Bar made with Michigan cherries and an oat crisp topping that’s been very popular,” Gentry said. “Very soon we will start shifting to our fall seasonal bars, which will include flavors like spiced pumpkin, cinnamon custard, s’mores and more.”

The Vault offers hand-dipped ice cream from Hudsonville and gelato from Iorio of Manchester as well as fudge, caramel corn and peanut brittle from Murdick’s of Suttons Bay; old-fashioned sodas; and shots of espresso to go over the ice cream from Musgrove & Co.

“We have added many more items to our menu. The basics are always available, yet we have added additional ice cream providers such as Ashby’s and Jenis,” Roth said. “And we now have a lot of new retail items such as cotton candy, lollipops, gummi candy, gift boxes with Harvest Chocolate, take-home pint ice cream and popsicles.”

At a glance

ADDRESS: 110 W. Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh

HOURS OF OPERATION: 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

PHONE NUMBER: 517-258-0255

WEBSITES: tecumsehvault.com, harvestcraftchocolate.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: The Vault: facebook.com/the.vault.tecumseh, instagram.com/the.vault.tecumseh. Harvest Chocolate: facebook.com/HarvestChocolate, instagram.com/harvestcraftchocolate/.

