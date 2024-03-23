It's Your Business has Brian Orr, Seth Wagoner, Marlou Wegener and Pamela Johnson Betts

Hires

Brian E. Orr, ChFC, was named senior vice president and investment services manager at CoreFirst Bank & Trust. The announcement was made by Kurt Kuta, president and CEO. Orr has more than 25 years experience in the financial services sector and has managed numerous investment teams at multiple institutions across the country. In his new role at CoreFirst, Orr will be the investment program manager. Orr graduated from the University of Kansas and holds the Chartered Financial Consultant designation from the American College for Financial Services. Orr has also served as a 401(k) specialist and began his career as a financial adviser.

Boards

Carol Williams

Pamela Johnson-Betts

Lisa Davis

Tara James-Williams

Adia Vaughn

For The Culture Kansas (FTCKS) announced new board members: Lisa Davis Douglas, Pamela Johnson Betts, Adia Vaughn, Carol Williams and Tara James-Williams. 2024 FTCKS officers include Phelica Glass, president; Alonzo Harrison, vice president; Edith Gaines, treasurer; Danielle Twemlow, secretary; and Mackenzi Mondesir, fundraising chairman. Rodney Harmon is the executive director.

Awards

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced recipients of its 2024 Annual Meeting Awards, recognizing outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. The awards will be presented at The Partnership’s Annual Meeting on April 4 at West Ridge Mall. “These exceptional individuals embody the spirit of our community and have remained steadfast in their commitments to moving the Topeka area forward,” said Matt Pivarnik, Partnership CEO. “They are our partners in community success, and their contributions have been instrumental in shaping a brighter future for our city and county.”

Seth Wagoner

• The Partnership’s highest honor, The Wolgast Award, goes to Seth Wagoner, chair of Downtown Topeka's Clean & Safe Task Force, for his tireless efforts to improve the downtown core, benefiting visitors, residents, and business owners alike. “Working downtown, I can see first-hand the difference Seth has made through his work with Clean & Safe,” said John Dicus, Capitol Federal CEO, and immediate past chair of the GTP. “He saw a need in his community and stepped up to address it. ... It’s that type of care and action-oriented problem solving that makes him such a deserving recipient of the esteemed Wolgast Award.”

Marlou Wegener

• The ATHENA Leadership Award is designed to highlight excellence in female leadership, acknowledging the courage, collaboration and impact of women making a difference in our community. The 2024 ATHENA Leadership Award will be presented to Marlou Wegener, recognizing her exceptional leadership and impactful volunteerism across various facets of the community.

Curtis S. Sneden

Glenda Washington

• Awards of Excellence, meanwhile, will be presented to Curtis Sneden and Glenda Washington for their advocacy and efforts in strategic and equitable economic development; Mackenzi Mondesir and V Heiland for their contributions to cultural events like For the Culture KS Fest and India Mela, respectively; Mark Yardley for his long-standing service to community, including as treasurer on the GTP Chairs Council; Dave Callanan and Cody Foster for their revitalization efforts at West Ridge Mall; Jennifer Sourk for her impactful behind-the-scenes work in the community and on various local boards; and Shelby Ross, who will receive The Partnership's 2024 Ambassador of the Year Award for his unwavering support for GTP members and local businesses.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business has CoreFirst, For The Culture Kansas and GTP