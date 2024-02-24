Business in brief: Chase to open Springfield bank branch, Drury expands nursing education

Chase to open first Springfield bank branch in 2025

Earlier this month, Chase announced a multibillion-dollar investment in its branch network, opening more than 500 new branches across the U.S. One of those branches, coming in 2025, will be the first in Springfield, according to Brian Hanover, head of U.S. regional communications for JPMorgan Chase.

“Our brand as you recognize has been in the Springfield market for over 20 years with our Chase credit card center there, and now we have this wonderful opportunity to bring the full Chase brand, including consumer investments, business, all to the Springfield market,” said Jim Erickson, Chase market director for Springfield.

According to Erickson, Chase is expanding its network of branches at a time when most brands are closing their branches. While customers do want digital options, Erickson said 64% of Chase customers prefer to open an account in person. He added that small business owners use Chase branches most often.

The Chase bank will be located at 3341 S. Glenstone Ave in the Primrose Marketplace parking lot.

Cook hired as Table Rock Chamber Economic Development Director

Kyle Cook

The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce in Branson West has hired Kyle Cook as its new economic development director.

Cook will be responsible for implementing the Chamber’s five-year strategic plan for economic development. Focus areas of the plan include business retention and expansion, business attraction, tourism marketing, community development, and workforce development.

“He will be lending his assistance to all businesses and municipalities in Stone County as we focus on growing our county’s economy,” said Sheila Thomas, Chamber president and CEO.

More: Customers, BBB say Willard business auctioned off items, didn't turn over payment

Cook is a resident of Stone County. He formerly worked as director of operations and director of design and construction at Miller Commerce, a Springfield-based development company. In those roles, Cook managed the development and construction of multi-family properties in Missouri, Nebraska, and Arkansas. He also worked as a department manager for Terracon Consultants, an environmental, geotechnical and construction materials company with offices in Springfield.

Story continues

Drury University partners with Mercy and Southwest Baptist University to expand nursing education offers

Drury University will join the Southwest Baptist University Mercy College of Health Professions partnership to provide Drury students a path to careers in nursing, according to a press release. Through the partnership, Drury students will receive their nonclinical education at Drury. SBU will provide the didactic clinical instruction at its Springfield campus, and Mercy will provide the clinical opportunities.

Upon graduation, students will have earned a B.S. in health science from Drury and an associate of science in nursing (ASN) from SBU. From there, students will have the option of completing a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN).

With nationwide nursing shortages, one goal of the expanded program is to help create a pipeline for Drury students into nursing careers at Mercy. Drury students can now begin registering for the nursing program to begin in the fall 2024 semester.

The SBU partnership was initially established in 1986, although the Sisters of Mercy have offered nursing education in the Springfield community since 1906.

Arvest Bank named to Forbes Magazine 2024 list of America’s best employers

Arvest Bank has been named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers list for the third consecutive time, according to a press release. The bank was recognized in the “large employers” category for those with upwards of 5,000 employees.

“This award highlights our core beliefs that true success lies in valuing and empowering each other, helping to create an inclusive culture where everyone is celebrated for their individuality and their contributions to the organization and our communities,” said Laura Andress, Arvest Chief People Officer.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc. America’s best employers were identified in an independent survey of 170,000 U.S. employees. The final score is based on both personal and public evaluations. All companies represented employed at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

Maschino’s wins Heart, Patio and BBQ Association Retailer of the Year

Joan Nutting, store manager at Maschino’s in Springfield, was awarded the national Retailer of the Year at the Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Expo. Maschinos has been involved in the Springfield community for decades, hosting art shows, trade shows, and silent auctions. The home decor store has also hosted the Midwest Hearth, Patio and Barbecue event.

“Being chosen over hundreds of other retailers is a huge honor for our small business of less than 15 employees,” the home goods store said in an announcement on its website. “Since opening over 70 years ago, the Maschino’s experience itself has always been our number one selling point and it’s incredible to have won an award for it.”

Retailer of the Year is presented to one hearth, patio and barbecue retailer in North America each year to recognize commitment to retail excellence, customer focus, and industry involvement.

Lake Regional Health System announces technology for advanced knee replacement

Lake Regional Orthopedic Surgeon Curtis Mather, D.O.

New technology is transforming knee surgeries at Lake Regional Health System, according to a press release. Lake Regional Orthopedics now provides total knee replacements using the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution and the ATTUNE Knee System.

During a knee replacement, a surgeon removes damaged parts of a knee and replaces them with new parts. The surgeon controls the VELYS robotic arm to place the new parts precisely where they need to go. The robot also has a camera and optical trackers that provide patient information in real-time.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution will be used to place the ATTUNE Knee System. ATTUNE is an innovative knee system that can help decrease pain and increase stability and range of motion.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Chase to open Springfield branch bank; Drury expands nursing education