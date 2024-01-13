Business in brief: CoxHealth announces rehab hospital partnership

CoxHealth partners with Select Medical on new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

CoxHealth and Select Medical Corporation announced that they have signed a joint venture partnership agreement to build and operate a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in southwest Missouri, with Select Medical as the managing partner.

Subject to regulatory approval, the agreement includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital at an unannounced location. The facility is tentatively planned to open in the fourth quarter of 2025. The joint venture will consolidate the inpatient rehabilitation care CoxHealth currently offers at the Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital inpatient unit and the acute rehabilitation unit at Cox Medical Center Branson with the Select Specialty Hospital – Springfield acute rehabilitation unit.

Women in Construction hosts youth building competition

The National Association of Women in Construction is hosting the annual Block Kids Contest on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine St.

Block Kids is a no-cost interlocking building block contest for all students grades K-6. Participants are asked to create something construction related without adult help or guidance using approved materials such as building blocks, string, foil, etc. All participants receive a goodie bag, hard hat, and snack. There are limited seats available, so students are encouraged to register early.

Day-of sign-in will open at 9:30 a.m., with the contest starting promptly at 10 a.m. (no late entries will be allowed). A parent must accompany each student but will not participate. Participants will have 45-60 minutes to complete their projects, which must represent something construction related, using the provided materials, which include interlocking blocks (Lego type), string, foil and construction paper.

Judging will be conducted with scoring forms and oral interview questions and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. All registered participants will receive a bag of goodies, hardhat, and snack. For more information, contact Cece Barr at cabarr@qcroofing.com or by phone at 417-838-8501.

Highway Patrol adds academy with no relocation requirement

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is adding an additional Accelerated Academy in 2024, with no required residency relocation for in-state applicants. The accelerated, 15-week recruit class will begin training on July 1 and is scheduled to graduate on Oct. 25.

Testing will be offered at nine locations in Missouri. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21 years old by graduation. For the accelerated program, Missouri applicants must possess an active Missouri Class A POST license or equivalent in good standing or an active Class B POST License in good standing that is eligible for upgrade and have a minimum of three consecutive years of full-time experience. Out-of-state and military applicants may qualify with alternate training and experience.

Successful applicants will not be required to relocate. Graduates of the patrol academy are eligible to receive college credit through a variety of state institutions. Annual salary for graduates of the accelerated program starts at $58,944 and increases to $65,112 after three years, up to a maximum annual salary of $88,464 with 15 years of service. For more information about qualifications, call 1-800-796-7000 or apply online at www.motrooper.com .

Barry Co. Soils & Crops conference is Jan. 30

The University of Missouri Extension of Barry Co. is pleased announced the 95th Barry Co. Soil and Crops conference will take place at First Christian Church in Cassville on Jan. 30. The conference will focus on cattle leasing.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen a massive reductions in the regional cow herd due to drought limitations,” said Reagan Bluel, University of Missouri Extension specialist. “This upcoming spring acres will be ready to receive cattle, but in many cases there isn’t the working capital there to reinvest.”

For those looking for flexibility, leasing cattle may be an option. Gary Schad, Jeff Schoen and John Wheeler will serve as a panel of producers with years of experience on this topic. They will share helpful advice with navigating these arrangements. Other featured speakers include Jennifer Lutes, MU Extension ag business specialist; Tim Schnakenberg, area agronomist with MU Extension; and Chez Kleeman from the USDA.

The meeting is hosted by First Christian Church, 905 Old Exeter Road, Cassville, and is from 6-9:15 p.m. Pre-registration is $5. Walk-ins are welcome at $7 per person. To pre-register, go online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/barry-county-soil-crops-conference or call 417-847-3161.

Vital Farms recognized as 2024 Real Leaders “Top Impact Company”

Vital Farms was recognized by Real Leaders️ on its 2024 “Top Impact Companies” list, a global ranking of companies “applying capitalism for greater profit and greater good.” Vital Farms' egg washing and packing facility — dubbed "Egg Central Station" — opened in Springfield in 2017 and was expanded in 2022 to nearly double its original size.

The annual Real Leaders list honors companies who are “bearing a new vision of capitalism that demonstrates every transaction is an opportunity for growth and a better world.” Vital Farms was ranked No. 19 on this year’s list of 100 companies, above other notable brands such as Torani and Cotopaxi. The full 2024 list of “Top Impact Companies” is available online at real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies.

Robillard joins Central Trust Company

Central Trust Company, a division of The Central Trust Bank, announced that Jarod Robillard recently joined the company as assistant vice president and relationship manager in Springfield.

Jarod Robillard

Robillard served as a retirement consultant for five years, guiding clients through retirement planning. The past two years he served as a financial planner, crafting personalized financial strategies. He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from Southwest Baptist University and a Certified Financial Planner designation.

At Central Trust Company, Robillard is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships, providing guidance and oversight while delivering exceptional service.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Business in brief: CoxHealth announces rehab hospital partnership