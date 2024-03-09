Business in brief: Discovery Center names new CEO, Mercy makes list of best U.S. hospitals

Discovery Center names Moles CEO

Tyler Moles

The Discovery Center has announced that current COO Tyler Moles will become the fourth CEO of the downtown nonprofit museum. Moles succeeds Rob Blevins, who was hired as chief operating officer of the Yass Prize. The Discovery Center won the $1 million Yass Prize in 2021.

Moles came to the Discovery Center in 2021 from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, where he was the president and founder of the Think Big Foundation. In his new role, Moles will lead the nonprofit he as already helped launch into the national spotlight.

"In stepping into the role of CEO at the Discovery Center of Springfield, I am deeply honored to lead an institution that stands at the forefront of inspiring the next generation,” Moles said in a press release.

Applications open for Springfield Police Department motorcycle safety course

Experienced riders can now apply for Share the Road, the Springfield Police Department Traffic Section’s motorcycle course. With a goal of reducing the number of motorcycle crashes, this free one-day course aims to give riders the tools to be better drivers. The first course offering in 2024 is Saturday, March 23.

Share the Road will cover advanced riding techniques, motorcycle handling, object avoidance, and other skills to help current riders be safer on the road. To participate, an interest application must be submitted by Thursday, March 21 at noon.

To participate, riders must have the following qualifications and equipment:

A valid motorcycle endorsement (not a permit)

A motorcycle (250cc or greater, no three-wheel variety). All motorcycles must have legal exhaust and legal handlebars ( no “ape hangers”). All motorcycles must be street legal and subject to inspection.

Motorcycle insurance

A legal department-of-transportation-approved helmet

Eye protection

Footwear that covers the ankles

Proper motorcycle attire

Optional equipment – armored or padded motorcycle gear

Signed liability waiver

Riders with questions about the course can email sharetheroad@springfieldmo.gov.

Ellis hired as development director for Salvation Army

Hollee Ellis

The Salvation Army announced the addition of Hollee Ellis to its Springfield team in a press release. Ellis will serve as the new development director for The Salvation Army of Springfield.

Ellis is a native of southwest Missouri and has a "servant's heart," according to the release. She comes to the Salvation Army with various nonprofit experience, ranging from fundraising to event planning.

As the development director, Ellis will spearhead fundraising initiatives, build strategic partnerships, and ensure sustainable growth of the Salvation Army of Springfield. Her role will be instrumental in elevating community awareness of the Salvation Army's mission to serve area residents.

Mercy named to Money's list of best hospitals

Mercy Hospital has been named on Money's 2024 list of best hospitals in the U.S., according to a Mercy press release.

The list features 115 hospitals across the country that received top scores for patient care, low death rates, readmission, and unnecessary procedures. Mercy ranked 107th on the list, receiving an overall grade of B (and a B+ for price transparency).

According to Money, the search for the country's best hospital began with a group of hospitals that got four or five-star ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. To compile the list, Money crunched 13,500 data points from health care transparency firm Denniston Data.

OTC sees surge in Fast Track grant recipients

The number of Ozarks Technical Community College students receiving financial aid targeted at adults pursuing high-demand training more than tripled in the past school year, according to a press release. The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant is primarily designed for students 25 and older who are looking for careers in fields such as nursing, manufacturing, and teaching.

For the 2022-23 school year, 170 OTC students received Fast Track grants. The prior year, only 52 students accepted the Fast Track funding. According to the release, the increase in recipients correlates to new legislation signed into law in 2023 by Gov. Mike Parson

Before the law, a student receiving fast track money would have to pay the funds back if they did not meet specific criteria, such as residing in Missouri for at least three years after completing college. Now, the Fast Track grant is a traditional grant rather than a potentially forgivable loan.

"The loan component of Fast Track had a chilling effect on students," said Jordan Schreiber, OTC director of student success. "Many students would not apply for financial aid, which meant they wouldn't go to college to receive valuable training. Changing Fast Track to a grant made it much more accessible."

Hiland Dairy appoints new Ice Cream Division leader

Curtis Hampsten

Hiland Dairy has appointed Curtis Hampsten as General Sales Manager of its ice cream and novelty division.

A San Antonio native, Curtis began working in the dairy industry as a Haagen Dazs Ice Cream route driver in 1990. He joined Hiland Dairy in 2015 helping drive success in the company's Texas markets. Hampsten will now lead Hiland's ice cream and novelty division from the company's home office in Springfield.

"We're witnessing a dynamic shift in consumer preferences, driven by social media trends and a growing demand for innovative and diverse flavor profiles," Hampsten said in a press release.

He added that these factors will catalyze the introduction of novel ice cream products, further energizing the market. Under Hampsten's leadership, Hiland Dairy is slated to unveil new flavors in 2024, beginning with "Campfire Delight."

Carnahan Evans attorney named 2024 best industry lawyer by Missouri cannabis magazine

Carnahan Evans PC announced that Joseph "Chip" Sheppard III has been named the 2024 Greenway Best Industry Lawyer statewide. Greenway, Missouri's cannabis magazine, is dedicated to the regulatory, political, and cultural climate of the state's cannabis industry.

Chip Sheppard is chair of the Cannabis/Marijuana Law Group and a member for the Litigation/Dispute Resolution and Transactional Practice Groups at Carnahan Evans PC. He handles formation, development, acquisitions, dispute resolution, and litigation in the cannabis and healthcare industries.

Each year, Greenway asks readers to submit nominations for the leaders, companies, brands, products, and businesses they have deemed best in the industry. The top nominees for each category are selected to be voted upon by readers.

University of Missouri Greene County Extension council members take oath of office

The University of Missouri Greene County Extension, which offers various educational programs to the community, has sworn in its new council members. Council members work with staff members throughout for planning and making recommendations for educational programs.

New members beginning their terms of office in Greene County are:

Mary Chalender

Sandi Haustein

Elaine Montgomery

Judy Stainback

Merri Sutherland

Eric Sutton

New council members were sworn in during the February council meeting by Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

