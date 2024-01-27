Business in brief: Fisher named interim director of parks, board members start new year

Fisher named interim parks director

The city of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board have named Jim Fisher as interim director of parks, following the retirement of Parks Director Bob Belote, effective Jan. 28. Fisher will serve in the position until a permanent director of parks is named.

Jim Fisher

Fisher has served the Park Board as assistant director of administration since June 1, 2015, overseeing the Golf Division, Special Facilities, Business Operations, Park Rangers, Jordan Valley Park and Human Resources. He has almost 40 years in public parks administration, with prior experience in other cities in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

Fisher earned a B.S. in Natural Resources from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1981 and a Law Enforcement Commission from the Police Academy of Johnson County, Kansas, in 1983. Fisher and his wife, Debbie, have four grown children and one grandchild.

Baker and Craig join BBB Springfield board

Better Business Bureau Springfield welcomed two new Advisory Board members to its ranks effective Jan. 1, 2024.

“BBB seeks Advisory Board members who share our commitment to marketplace ethics and trust,” said Pamela Hernandez, BBB Springfield Regional Director. “Our new Board members represent businesses that exemplify the principles, like strong customer service and honesty, that BBB holds dear. I’m confident they’ll keep us on track to create a more ethical marketplace in 2024.”

The two new members are:

Kevin Baker, the owner and area director for Club Z! In-Home Tutoring, an in-home tutoring service providing academic, social and personal education to Springfield-area students. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring is a 2023 BBB TORCH Award winner.

Christina Craig, the business office manager at Craig Automotive Services, which provides automotive repair, maintenance and tire services to customers in Rogersville and surrounding areas. Craig Automotive Services is a 2023 BBB TORCH Award winner.

Springfield woman one of The Memorial Foundation's 2024 Class of Social Justice Fellows

The Memorial Foundation, builders of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on the National Mall, announced its third Social Justice Fellows Program cohort, which includes Abby Rae Hicks of Springfield as one of 50 emerging leaders who will attend a virtual eight-week program centered around advocacy, community organizing and public policy.

Story continues

“The road from protest to policy requires a fresh generation of bold leaders,” said Harry E. Johnson Sr., President and CEO of the Memorial Foundation. “Since our inaugural class in 2021, we have discovered fellows who not only embody the principles of democracy, justice, hope, and love espoused by Dr. King but also serve as beacons of inspiration for others. The Social Justice Fellows program has helped many grow their ability to pursue Dr. King’s vision of equality and we are thrilled to welcome our third class.”

The Fellows program will feature lectures, research and projects focused on building a movement for a current issue at the local, regional or national level and a visit to Washington, D.C. Lecturers include journalist Roland Martin, journalist and communication specialist Jeff Johnson, and president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women Shavon Arline-Bradley.

Battagler, Meadows named shareholders at Carnahan Evans PC

Carnahan Evans PC announced that Shawn P. Battagler and James E. Meadows have been named shareholders of the firm, effective Jan. 1.

Shawn P. Battagler

Battagler focuses his practice on corporate and rural electric cooperative law. Early in his career, his practice consisted primarily of civil litigation in the areas of personal injury, workers compensation, insurance defense, eminent domain, land rights, and contract disputes. He now acts as outside general counsel to several rural electric cooperatives and regularly advises others. In this role, he aids in regulatory compliance, transactions, and litigation relating to real estate, procurement, construction, labor and employment, corporate governance, workers compensation, and administrative law. He also advises on industry specific legislative activities.

Battagler was previously the managing member of Andereck Evans, LLC where he practiced from 1999 to 2022, and is a member of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, the Missouri Bar Association, the Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers, the Electric Cooperative Bar Association (state liaison), and the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies. He has a law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

James E. Meadows

Meadows is a member of the Litigation and Business Law Groups of Carnahan Evans PC and focuses his practice on contract disputes, real estate claims, construction payment and defect claims, insurance coverage actions, and employment cases. As a former law clerk for the Supreme Court of Missouri, he has handled high-profile state and federal appeals as a replacement for trial counsel as well as handling litigation from start through jury trial to a verdict himself.

From 2016 through 2024, Meadows has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for his work in appellate practice and litigation-real estate. In 2018, he was named “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers for appellate practice. He has a law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

Nixa chamber welcomes new board members

The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Chamber president/CEO Whitney Guison announced new officers and board members this month.

The new officers of the Chamber board of directors are: Rich Callahan, president; Summer Lampe, vice president; Kristen Haseltine, secretary; and David Liss, treasurer.

Eric Albers and Tricia Chapman were also welcomed as the newest members of the board of directors. Albers is a partner at Insight Design Architects and brings small business ownership and economic development experience that will greatly benefit the chamber. Chapman is the sponsorship coordinator with Nixa Public Schools with deep roots in the community. Both Albers and Chapman have dedicated extensive time and resources in volunteering for the Chamber in different capacities that have brought great success to the events that our community enjoys year after year.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Business in brief: Interim director of parks named; boards add members