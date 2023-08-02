Business brief: Gerhart joins Farmers National Bank in Orrville

CANFIELD — Morgan Gerhart has joined Farmers National Bank of Canfield's Orrville office as banking officer, agriculture lending associate.

Gerhart graduated from Smithville High School where she was in FFA and received her State and American degrees. Gerhart went on to receive an associate of science degree in agricultural business from The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute.

Morgan Gerhart

“I’m so excited to use my background to serve the ag industry in Wayne County and the surrounding areas,” Gerhart said. “I know farming and want to help my community in any way they need it.”

Justin Troyer, commercial banking team leader for Farmers National Bank, is excited to add Gerhart to the lending team.

“Morgan’s agricultural background and community ties make her a great addition to our region,” Troyer said. “Her knowledge will be a great resource in helping our customers with their business and farming needs.”

