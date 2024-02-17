Business in brief: Gov. Parson recognizes apprenticeships, Nixa opens bid for designers

Wilson Logistics apprenticeship program recognized by Gov. Mike Parson

Ricky Schmoll, Teresa Parson, Gov. Mike Parson, Jeff Fields, and Kayla Putnam.

Gov. Mike Parson recognized the success of Wilson Logistics’ apprenticeship program during his Jan. 24 State of the State address. The hour-long speech touched on many of the governors triumphs while in office, including his focus on stimulating an increase in professional apprenticeships throughout the state.

Truck-driving apprentices Ricky Schmoll and Kayla Putnam represented Wilson Logistics at the address with Logistics Director of Safety Jeff Fields.

“I firmly believe that with hard work, determination, and a skill of some kind, anyone can achieve the American dream,” Parson said. “And these individuals are proving it.”

Schmoll traded a welding career for trucking with a promise of larger wages. Putnam is following a lifelong interest in trucking instilled by the many truckers in her family. Both seek to benefit from the apprenticeship program at Wilson Logistics, which guides potential workers through the process of gaining their CDL-A license. It also trains them in practical driving situations despite apprentices’ lack of previous trucking experience.

City of Nixa opens bidding for graphic designers, photographers, videographers

Nixa has a need for local stock photography, document design, layout work, and videography. The city is looking for qualified and talented local creative professionals to establish a contract for hourly work.

The candidate will be responsible for adding to the city’s library of local b-roll footage as well as complete video projects. The intent is not to offer contracts only to the lowest bidders ­— quality of portfolios and prior relevant work will be taken into consideration. The city also plans to interview finalists and contact references before making any decisions.

Once the city has established contracts with local creative services vendors, they will be able to assign projects at the contracted hourly rate. In order to submit a bid, follow these instructions:

Visit https://nixa.ionwave.net/Login.aspx Register as a supplier. To bid for photography work, look for the Bid Issue RFP-008-2024/Comm “Professional Photography Services.” To bid for graphic design work, look for the Bid Issue RFP-009-2024/Comm “Professional Graphic Design Services.” To bid for videography work, look for the Bid Issue RFP-010-2023/Comm “Professional Videography Services.” Download the attachments. Sign off on all the acknowledgments and upload an e-verify document. If you do not have any employees, you will need to indicate that you are exempt from submitting e-verify. You will be asked to upload or provide a link to your portfolio. You will be asked to indicate the hourly rate you would charge for the work as described by the City of Nixa.

Martin Equipment presented with seventh John Deere Onyx Circle Award

Ryan Campbell, Jason Daly, Brooke Martin, Bobby Martin, DeLene Martin Bane, Brett Bane, Jeff Averill, and Brian Wells.

Martin Equipment has been presented with the Onyx Circle Award by John Deere Construction and Forestry. Again.

The Onyx Circle Award was developed by John Deere to recognize and commend North American dealers that go above and beyond for customers and employees. Since the award’s creation in 2011, Martin Equipment has won the Onyx Circle Award seven times. John Deere announced in a press release that this year’s award will once again go to Martin Equipment.

The fourth-generation earthmoving and forestry equipment dealer has nine locations across Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Beginning in 1926, the company has almost 10 decades of experience and 200 employees.

“For nearly 100 years, our family has been honored to serve the surrounding communities and work alongside such hardworking employees and customers,” said DeLene Martin Bane, president of Martin Equipment. “We’re committed to providing the same level of support for years to come.”

Elliot, Robinson & Company announces staff promotions

Elliot, Robinson & Company, LLP, Certified Public Accountants in Springfield has announced five staff promotions. The staff members promoted are:

Brittany Hopp , CPA, CFE, CVA. Hopp has been promoted to partner. Her specialty areas include taxation, valuation services, litigation support, and fraud investigation/support. She is a member of the Taxation Practice and leads the Valuations Practice, which encompasses business valuations, economic loss, pension valuations and merger/acquisition support. Hopp holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration from Drury University.

Marissa Randolph , CPA. Randolph has been promoted to manager. She began her career at Elliot, Robinson & Company as an intern and was hired full-time in 2015. She specializes in trust and estate tax returns, tax review, tax training, and client management. Randolph holds a bachelor’s degree from Drury University.

Briana Bates , CPA. Bates has been promoted to manager. She joined Elliot, Robinson & Company in 2018 with extensive experience in private accounting. Bates oversees the Accounting Services Practice area along with client management and relations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of accountancy degree from Missouri State University.

Chanel Lontoc , CPA. Lontoc has been promoted to supervisor. Lontoc started as an intern at Elliot, Robinson & Company, becoming full-time in 2018. Her specialty areas include business and individual tax returns, particularly trusts, estates, and gift tax returns. She holds degrees in accounting, finance, and business management from Drury University.

Regan Fish, CPA. Fish has been promoted to senior accountant. She began her career at Elliot, Robinson & Company as an intern in 2020 and was hired full-time in 2022. She is a member of the Audit Practice, specializing in low-income housing and nonprofit organizations. Fish holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of accountancy degree from Missouri State University.

Goldsmith Oplotnik Group featured in Forbes Magazine’s list of wealth management teams

Anita Oplotnik and John Goldsmith

The Goldsmith Oplotnik Group at Morgan Stanley in Springfield has been named in Forbes Magazine’s list of America’s best-in-state wealth management teams, according to a press release.

The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings. These meetings measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, and quantitative criteria.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Helbig recognized by Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors

Greg Helbig

Greg Helbig, director of Operations at Hiland Dairy, was awarded the Dairy Leadership award from the Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors, according to a Hiland press release. Established in 1971, the Dairy Leadership award goes to individuals who exhibit dedication and leadership, significantly impacting the growth and prosperity of the Missouri dairy sector.

Helbig has 38 years of experience in the dairy industry and is a native of southwest Missouri. He began working for Hiland Dairy in 1985 in the quality assurance lab. He also took on roles such as Corporate Quality Control Manager and Plant Supervisor. Those culminated in Helbig’s current role as Director of Operations overseeing Hiland’s 23 manufacturing facilities.

His dedication to the dairy industry doesn’t end with Hiland. Helbig is the president of the Missouri Dairy Products Association, and he has served on the Ice Cream segment Board for the International Dairy Foods Association. He has also been involved with the Missouri State Milk Board and the QCS Purchasing Group.

“Helbig’s leadership and tireless advocacy continue to shape the landscape of the dairy industry, inspiring colleagues,” the release said.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Gov. Parson recognizes apprenticeships, Nixa opens bid for designers