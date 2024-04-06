Business in brief: KY3's Maria Neider joins City of Ozark, Mercy promotes presidents

Former KY3 anchor Maria Neider joins City of Ozark communications team

Maria Neider

The city of Ozark announced in a Monday press release that Maria Neider has joined its communications team as director. Neider joins the city after a nearly 20-year career as an anchor and reporter at KY3. In the role, Neider will oversee all aspects of communication for the city of Ozark. This will include media relations, public affairs, and internal communications.

"I am excited to contribute to this community's continued growth and success," Neider said in the release.

Benjamin Ward

Also joining the communications team at Ozark is Benjamin Ward. Ward will serve as the city's communications manager. Prior to joining the communications team in Ozark, Ward worked for Adult & Teen Challenge USA overseeing both internal and external communications.

"My family and I have been a part of the Ozark community for years," Ward said. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to serve in this role and help keep the people of Ozark informed and engaged."

Mercy announces two leadership promotions in the Ozarks

John Myers

Mercy announced in a Wednesday press release that David Argueta, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, has been promoted to regional president of Mercy Southwest Missouri Communities. John Myers, chief operating officer for Mercy Springfield Communities, has stepped into Argueta's previous role of community president.

Mercy said the promotions are part of its strategic growth plan as it addresses a growing patient population, which could soon include Pittsburg, Kansas. Mercy plans to finalize the transaction with Ascension’s Via Christi Hospital this summer. To meet the needs of a diverse patient population, Mercy selected Argueta to provide strategic guidance for a regional approach.

“Southwest Missouri is a large and important region for Mercy," Argueta said in the release. "It includes patients across 27,000 square miles and more than 200 sites of care. Creating a regional approach allows us to lead all facilities in the region in a coordinated manner and deepen existing services while we also grow into communities such as Pittsburg, Kansas."

With a mix of rural and urban settings in Mercy’s Southwest Missouri Communities, Myers said the area has unique needs when it comes to health care. Myers joined Mercy in 2022 as chief operating officer in Springfield. He brings more than 20 years of experience in health care and clinical leadership, and before joining Mercy, he served as chief operating officer at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Ozark Chamber of Commerce appoints Russell as new president and CEO

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Chris Russell as its new president and CEO.

"The Ozark Chamber is gearing up for a revitalized presence in the community," said Guy Callaway, chair of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "We’ve already made significant strides in supporting and promoting our local business partners and Chris is the leader we need to continue our forward momentum."

Russell joins the Ozark Chamber after serving as president and CEO of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce for five years. According to a press release, Russell's leadership was instrumental in the purchase and renovation of the Nixa Chamber's welcome center.

"Throughout my entire professional career, I've been dedicated to helping businesses and organizations thrive," Russell said. Having the opportunity to bring my passion for success to Ozark and collaborate with the board,volunteers, and the entire community is an immense honor for me."

Arvest Bank announces three new branch sales managers

Arvest bank has announced three new branch sales managers in the Springfield area.

Jen Elridge

Jen Elridge is joining Arvest as branch sales manager at Springfield's National Avenue location. She brings eight years of banking experience to the role. Elridge will be responsible for the overall sales, production, and profitability of the branch. She will also provide consumer lending services to customers as needed. Elridge holds an associate degree from Ozarks Technical Community and a certificate in business and commercial lending from the American Bankers Association.

Shelby Monnig

Shelby Monnig joins Arvest as the branch sales manager at the Sunshine Street branch. With a decade of industry experience, she will be responsible for delivering sales leadership and overseeing the branch's sales, production, and profitability. Monnig holds an associate degree in general education from Ozarks Technical Community College.

Parker Davis

Parker Davis has been promoted to branch sales manager at Springfield's Republic Road branch. Davis has three years of experience with Arvest and was previously a relationship banker. In the new role, he will manage sales, production, and profitability for the branch. He will also lead the sales team and provide consumer lending services. Davis holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Drury University.

Maberry joins OMB residential lending team

Nathan Maberry

Nathan Maberry has joined the residential lending team at OMB Bank as a mortgage loan officer, serving Joplin and its surrounding communities.

Maberry has more than 15 years of mortgage lending experience. He began his career as a loan officer for Missouri Capital Finance in 2009 and was most recently a mortgage loan originator for USA Mortgage.

“Nathan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and his proven track record of confidently serving clients throughout the home loan process aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional customer service,” said Michael Frerking, director of residential lending. “We look forward to the contributions Nathan will make in helping individuals and families achieve their dream of homeownership in Barton, Jasper, Newton and Vernon counties and beyond.”

Hunt elevated to HR vice president at Branson Bank

Jamie Hunt

Branson Bank has announced the promotion of Jamie Hunt to Vice President-Human Resource Officer. In addition to her current duties of supporting more than 75 bank associates, hunt will lead strategic initiatives supporting recruitment and retention of associates, succession planning, and the strengthening of Branson Bank.

Hunt joined Branson Bank in July 2008 and has held several positions across the organization since then. She holds a bachelor's degree in in business administration with a minor in psychology from the College of the Ozarks. She also serves as secretary of the Branson Tri-Lakes HR Association.

"Jamie's diversified experience, talented skill-set and caring heart uniquely equip her to be an outstanding leader in the HR field, which she truly is," said Bill Jones, President and CEO of Branson Bank.

Clark receives 2024 Excellence in SQF Practitioner Leadership Award

Vital Farms Quality Assurance Manager Robert Clark has received the 2024 Excellence in SQF Practitioner Leadership Award, according to a press release. The award is given by the Safe Quality Food Institute. It underscores the company's efforts in food safety and sustainable agriculture at Egg Central Station, Springfield's egg processing and packaging plant.

"Robert’s expertise goes beyond simply understanding quality — he’s helped us build an entire food safety culture and ensured safety standards for each Vital Farms egg that reaches peoples' tables,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, president and CEO of Vital Farms.

In his role at Egg Central Station, Clark leads a team of 21 food safety and quality assurance professionals who oversee processing of eggs from more than 300 family farms. That adds up to 6 million eggs per day going through grading, washing, and packaging at the plant.

Egg Central Station is an important part of Vital Farms' goal to build a resilient food system with industry-leading conservation features. This includes advances water filtration and bio-retention systems, solar energy panels and LED lighting, zero-waste-to-landfill production, and high safety and quality standards.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: KY3's Maria Neider joins City of Ozark, Mercy promotes presidents