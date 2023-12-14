Business in brief: O'Reilly rebrands in Mexico, Snyder Equipment celebrates grand opening

O’Reilly rebrands stores across Mexico

A Springfield name has gone international as O’Reilly Automotive Inc. unveiled the O’Reilly Autopartes sign on its stores in Mexico earlier this month.

O’Reilly has been an international company since the end of 2019, when it completed the acquisition of Mexico-based Mayasa Auto Parts and its 21 ORMA-branded stores. Since then, it’s grown its presence in Mexico to more than 60 stores, which until now continued to operate under the ORMA name. On Saturday, Dec. 9, stores in each of the eight Mexican states where O’Reilly operates unveiled their new name and held grand opening celebrations.

“It’s fitting that we chose the beginning of December to officially announce the name change,” said Greg Johnson, O’Reilly chief executive officer. “It was 66 years ago this week that our first store opened in Springfield, Missouri. That’s when the O’Reilly family laid the groundwork for our culture values of hard work, honesty, and excellent customer service. We want our customers to experience all those things whether they walk into an O’Reilly store in the U.S. or Mexico.”

O’Reilly opened a new distribution center in Guadalajara back in July. As O’Reilly Auto Parts continues to grow, it needs even more team members at its corporate headquarters in Springfield. Applicants can search a wide variety of open positions online at https://orly.cc/3kUwgYT.

Snyder Equipment opens expanded manufacturing center

Celebrating its past and future for sustainable growth, Snyder Equipment, a division of New York Air Brake LLC, held a grand opening celebration Dec. 7 for its expanded, consolidated manufacturing center in Springfield. The facility, which began full production in September, is focused on the development, testing, manufacturing, and repair/remanufacturing of fueling systems, service track, and wayside equipment for efficient servicing of locomotives.

Snyder Equipment celebrated the grand opening of its expanded manufacturing facility in Springfield on Dec. 7.

The 147,000-square-foot Springfield facility on West Junction Road is home to Snyder’s research, development, engineering, testing, manufacturing, repair/remanufacturing, and administrative teams. The company previously occupied what grew to be eight buildings split between two locations in Wheatland and Nixa.

Now consolidated under one roof, the Snyder team benefits from efficiencies gained through closer proximity, improved communication and collaboration, and enhanced safety due to the elimination of travel among buildings.

SPD graduates 17 police recruits in 77th academy

The Springfield Police Department graduated its most diverse police academy class ever, including 17 police recruits, from the 77th Police Academy on Friday.

The Springfield Police Academy includes 1,073 hours of intense law enforcement training, over 27 weeks, which this class of recruits began in June. After graduation, recruits are assigned to an experienced field-training officer for the next 16 weeks for an additional 640 hours of on-the-job training. Once they complete the FTO program, the new officers are assigned to solo patrol duties in the Uniform Operations Bureau.

The graduates of the 77th academy include 14 men and three women with a variety of educational backgrounds and work experience, including the military, corrections, medical, and previous law enforcement.

Library appoints Schmidt as interim director

The Board of Trustees for the Springfield-Greene County Library has selected Jim Schmidt to serve as the interim library director, effective Dec. 30. Schmidt brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having served in various capacities within the library system for many years. During this interim period, Schmidt will work closely with the staff to maintain the high standards of service and programming that the community has come to expect from the district. He will also be available to assist the Board of Trustees during the search process.

“I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and Library staff to create continuity and enhance communication as the search for a new Executive Director progresses. The hope is to create stability so the Board can find the right candidate for the residents of Greene County,” said Schmidt.

Rachael Morrow, President of the Board of Trustees, added, “Jim has served the library well in many capacities over the years, and we are thankful for his leadership for this interim period. We know he will provide the necessary expertise to ensure a seamless continuity of service for all library patrons and a steady hand for our staff during this time of transition. The Board has begun its search, and it is good to know the library operations are in good hands until the right candidate can be hired to serve the citizens of Springfield and Greene County.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Business in brief: O'Reilly Automotive unveils new branding in Mexico