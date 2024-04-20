Business in brief: Sohrab named CMO at Mercy, Nixa PIO headed to Joplin as comms director

Sohrab named new chief medical officer at Mercy

Dr. Sadaf Sohrab

Dr. Sadaf Sohrab has been tapped to lead Mercy Springfield Communities as chief medical officer, according to a press release.

Although a pulmonologist, Sohrab previously served as regional chair of the cardiovascular service line for Springfield Mercy Communities. She had held several positions with Mercy in her 15-year career with the Springfield-based health system. Sohrab started as chief medical officer April 12.

According to the release, Dr. Sohrab is a trusted leader in Mercy's community of physicians. She has garnered experience in both the inpatient and outpatient setting, giving her a unique understanding of the care needs Mercy physicians must meet.

“I'm deeply honored to step into this role to serve the community I love,” Dr. Sohrab said. “I look forward to collaborating with providers, nurses and our hospital co-workers who inspire me daily. With healthcare evolving at a rapid pace, now is the moment to steer strategy toward impactful change.”

City of Joplin hires first director of communication and marketing

Drew Douglas

After serving seven years as the city of Nixa's public information officer and director of communications, Drew Douglas will begin his new role as director of communications and marketing for the city of Joplin. Douglas will begin the new role on April 22. He will be tasked with overseeing planning, coordination, and management of all the city's public information, civic engagement, media relations, and marketing efforts.

Douglas has served the city of Nixa since January 2017. There, his focus was to expand proactive communications, government transparency, and internal communications efforts. He also facilitated public engagement programs. won awards for video production, and coordinated a major rebranding and website redesign.

Prior to working in Nixa, Douglas was a journalist with KY3 in Springfield, WOAI in San Antonio, and KWTK in Waco, Texas. He currently serves as President of the southwest Missouri chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

Hart joins Springfield board at Arvest Bank

Dr. Algerian Hart

Arvest Bank has announced it has added Dr. Algerian Hart to its board in Springfield in a press release.

"His background in diversity and inclusion aligns well with Arvest's mission, and we look forward to seeing how his ideas impact communities across the region," said Jason England, president of Arvest Bank.

Hart is the vice president and assistant to the president for Inclusion Engagement at Missouri State University, where he has been a kinesiology professor since 2019. Prior to MSU, he was an administrator and professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is also professor emeritus at Western Illinois University.

Hart also serves as a board member for the Rise and Reach Foundation, a member of the advisory council for Springfield Advocates for Youth, and a member of the Springfield branch of the NAACP Health Committee. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Washington State University and is actively involved in the Springfield community.

Webster County land specialist wins multiple real estate awards

Brian Utecht

A Webster County Realtor is racking up multiple industry and company awards for his sale of rural properties in 2023. Brian Utecht, a land specialist with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, serves 15 counties in Missouri. Among his achievements, Utecht was recognized in Land Magazine as a Land Star Award Top Producer for ranking in the top 5% of all rural land sales in the Midwest last year.

Utecht was also honored with two awards by the Realtors Land Institue at its recent National Land Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. He was named regional Broker of the Year for ranch sales and won an APEX Producers Club award, which recognizes real estate agents with at least $5 million in qualifying land sales last year. Utecht also earned RLI's Accredited Land Consultant designation, which requires successful completion of a rigorous educational program, a good track record of transaction performance, and a commitment to professional growth.

In recognition of his accomplishments, Utecht was named by Whitetail Properties as companywide agent of the year for 2023. He is one of more than 350 Land Specialists for Whitetail Properties in the U.S. he has more than 20 years of experience representing buyers and sellers of farm, ranch, recreational, timber, and lake properties.

“I am very honored by these awards, which show our company is going in right direction with our values and belief system that puts clients first,” Utecht said. “Awards like this build trust in our ability to serve buyers and sellers of rural land in a highly professional way.”

Holiday Inn Express & Suites wins IHG Spirit of True Hospitality Excellence Award

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Springfield-Medical District, owned by JKD, Inc. and managed by Rolling Oaks Hospitality, has been awarded the InterContinental Hotels Group Spirit of True Hospitality Excellence Award for 2023. The honor is awarded to properties that exemplify exceptional hospitality, service excellence, and dedication to guest satisfaction within the IHG portfolio.

According to a press release, the award reflects the hotel's performance in several areas, including guest satisfaction, service quality, cleanliness, and overall guest experience. The hotel was the only award winner in Springfield and one of only two winners in southwest Missouri.

Learn about government contracting at efactory program

Small firms often struggle to gain visibility and win big accounts. With this in mind, the Missouri Small Business Development Center at Missouri State University, part of the efactory, is planning a program during National Small Business Week to help those businesses score government contracts.

Government Contracting: What You Need to Know will be held 9 a.m. to noon on May 3 at the efactory inside the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center. The half-day seminar will include a lineup of state and federal contracting experts to provide insight and resources to help small businesses understand the benefits of government contracting. Missouri APEX Accelerator will also discuss their no-cost services to help position businesses, evaluate readiness, and compete for government contracts, if ready.

“As businesses look for ways to expand into new markets, many times the governmental marketplace is overlooked. While not every business is ready to sell to the federal, state and local governments, billions of dollars are spent every year purchasing goods and services,” said Allen Waldo, CPP, Missouri APEX Accelerator counselor. “This is an excellent opportunity to hear directly from the State of Missouri and to learn more about federal contracting.

Registration is at no charge to attendees, but pre-registration is required. At Government Contracting: What You Need to Know, participants will learn about:

The State of Missouri Supplier Diversity Program, presented by Diana Hilliard, Office of Equal Opportunity;

Contracting Opportunities with the Missouri Department of Transportation, presented by Kami Sanders, External Civil Rights Division; and

How to Get Started with or Increase Federal Contracting Opportunities, presented by Waldo.

Heritage Bank of the Ozarks appoints Boyer as president

Lance Boyer has been appointed to president at Heritage Bank of the Ozarks in Lebanon, Camdenton, and Plato. Boyer previously held the role of executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operations officer. Kim Light remains CEO, but he will transition the president's responsibilities to Boyer. Boyer will also maintain the title of CFO.

Boyer's career in the financial industry began at the federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, later transitioning into a 14-year career at Central Bank. He serves on the National Association of Free Will Baptist Board of Retirement, Community Development Corporation, and Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce boards.

As president, Boyer will oversee day-to-day operations of Heritage Bank of the Ozarks, serving as a visible representative of the bank in the community. Light will continue to Serve as CEO, working closely with Boyer to ensure a smooth transition.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Mercy appoints chief medical officer, Joplin hires marketing director