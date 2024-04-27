Business in brief: United Way Ozarks announces new board, CoxHealth opens Branson clinic

United Way of the Ozarks announces new board of directors, executive committee members

Four new members have joined the United Way of the Ozarks Board of Directors. Now serving three-year terms, which started April 1, are:

Matt Aug

Matt Aug, president of Cox HealthPlans. Aug has served as president of Cox HealthPlans for nine years after joining the organization in 2005. He has been active in the community for more than 20 years and has served on several nonprofit boards. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Missouri State University.

Tyler Hesser

Tyler Hesser, chief financial officer at Springfield ReManufacturing Corp. (SRC). Hesser has held a variety of financial roles at SRC since joining the company in 2009. Hesser holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Drury University.

Dee King

Dee King, chief of staff at Burrell Behavioral Health. King has interacted with key internal and external stakeholders as Burrell chief of staff since 2021. Before that, she spent 13 years in relationship- and sales-driven roles in the financial and hospitality industries. King has served on several nonprofit boards and holds a bachelor's degree in general business from Missouri State University.

Stephanie Matthews

Stephanie Matthews, vice president business development officer at Simmons Bank. Prior to her career in banking, Matthews spent 20 years working in higher education. Involved with community nonprofits and organizations, she is a graduate of Leadership Springfield. Matthews holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Southwest Baptist University and a master's degree in administrative studies with applied communications from Missouri State University.

Also beginning officer service at United Way of the Ozarks are:

Chair: David Agee , partner, Husch Blackwell, LLP;

Vice Chair and Chair-Elect: Rachel Anderson , director, efactory at Missouri State University;

Secretary: Shawn Calhoun , senior vice president/chief human resources officer, Associated ElectricCooperative, Inc.;

Treasurer: Jason England , president, Arvest Bank;

Past Chair: Joan Barrett , vice chancellor for student affairs, Ozarks Technical Community College;

Community Investment Committee Co-Chair: Matt Aug

At Large: Stephen Hall , chief communications officer, Springfield Public Schools; and

At Large: Ryan Sivill, partner, FORVIS.

Arvest Bank ranks 18th on Forbes’ best U.S. banks list

Arvest Bank has been named to Forbes’ 2024 World’s Best Banks list for the sixth year in a row. The bank ranked 18th among banks in the United States, moving up from 20th last year.

Rankings are based on consumer feedback collected by Forbes in collaboration with research partner Statista. Participants were asked to evaluate all financial institutions where they currently or previously had a checking or savings account. Research criteria included trust, terms and conditions, customer service, digital services and financial advice.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering financial solutions and services that meet the needs of our customers wherever they are in life," said Matt Machen, president and COO of Arvest Bank.

Hiland Dairy president inducted into Dairy Products Institute of Texas Hall of Fame

Rick Beaman

Hiland Dairy has announced that its president, Rick Beaman, will be inducted into the Dairy Products Institute of Texas Hall of Fame. The honor will be presented to Beaman during the annual convention taking place in Lubbock, Texas, from April 26 to April 28. During his tenure as president of Hiland Dairy, Beaman has driven innovation and growth, focusing on sustainable business practices.

This year's induction is particularly noteworthy, a press release says, as Beaman's father was selected for the honor in 2018.

"This recognition underlines the Beaman family’s significant contributions to the dairy sector and their longstanding commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement in the State of Texas and the entire industry," the release says.

Interim CEO selected for Ozarks Regional YMCA

Tricia Meinhold

The Ozarks Regional YMCA has announced the appointment of Tricia Meinhold as interim CEO. Meinhold will oversee operations of six regional YMCAs, School Age Services, and Camp Wakonda, effective April 15. She has more than two decades of experience in leadership within the YMCA, most recently as vice president of operations for the West District of Gateway Region YMCA.

A management agreement has been signed between the Gateway Region YMCA and the Ozarks Regional YMCA. In her role, Meinhold will aid in the search for a permanent CEO.

Tricia's tenure at YMCA began as aquatics director for the Pat Jones YMCA. She took a short break from this career to serve as Vice President for Institutional Advancement for Coker College in South Carolina, but Meinhold's roots are in Springfield.

FORVIS announces senior staff promotions

FORVIS of Springfield, Branson and Joplin has announced its senior staff promotions for April. The associates being promoted to senior associate II are:

Danielle Pierce

Danielle Pierce, a member of the Home Care & Hospice team providing reimbursement consulting and accounting outsourcing services for clients. Pierce holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from College of the Ozarks.

Christopher Taylor

Christopher Taylor, who assists clients with Medicare reimbursement and cost reporting needs as a member of the Home Care & Hospice team. Taylor holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in business administration from Missouri State University.

Ashley Warmack

Ashley Warmack, a member of the Community Health Center team preparing Medicare and Medicaid cost reports for clients across the country. Warmack holds bachelor's degrees in business administration and finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Promoted to senior consultant is:

Czarina Glor

Czarina Glor, a member of the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Assessment team providing an array of services for clients. Glor holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Missouri State University.

Promoted to firm support services people leader is:

Emily Mahoney, who supports her team and the region’s client-facing personnel to ensure that document processing request deadlines are met in a timely manner. Mahoney holds an associate's degree from Missouri State University, West Plains.

Emily Mahoney

CoxHealth celebrates completion of Branson Hills clinic

CoxHealth hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 19 to mark the opening of its newest clinic in Branson.

The clinic, known as CoxHealth Branson Hills, is a 30,000-square-foot building at 1601 Branson Hills Parkway, west of the Branson RecPlex. The clinic will house services and more than a dozen urgent care, primary care, occupational medicine, internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology providers.

Primary care services from CoxHealth Center Branson and CoxHealth Family Medicine Branson Highway 248 will merge into one at the Branson Hills location. Primary care from Highway 248, diabetes and endocrinology, and occupational medicine services will begin at the new facility in April. Primary care from CoxHealth Center Branson and internal medicine are set to open in May, and urgent care is set to open in the summer of 2024.

Patients in Branson and surrounding areas will have two options for CoxHealth urgent care: Branson Hills and the original location at Cox Medical Center Branson. Primary care, occupational medicine, and specialty care for diabetes and endocrinology will take place at CoxHealth Branson Hills.

Arvest Bank announces private banking promotions

Arvest Bank has announced the promotions of two private banking associates in Springfield.

Catherine Luikart

Catherine Luikart has been promoted to private banking advisor for the Springfield region. Luikart has seven years of banking industry experience and was previously an executive assistant at Arvest. In the new role, she will manage consumer and commercial loan portfolios and assess other services to serve private banking clients’ needs. Luikart holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Missouri State University.

Rhonda Sorenson

Rhonda Sorensen has been promoted to private banking manager, SVP for the Springfield region. Sorensen brings 27 years of banking industry experience to her role and was previously a private banking advisor, SVP. In the new role, she will be accountable for developing and administering strategies to grow private banking across the region. Sorensen earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Columbia College.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: United Way Ozarks announces new board; CoxHealth opens Branson clinic