Business in brief: Wilson Logistics Arena opens at the Fairgrounds on Jan. 11

Grand opening of new Fairgrounds arena is Jan. 11

The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center announced a grand opening for the Wilson Logistics Arena will take place Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting, presentations, appetizers, and tours of the new facility.

The 6,300-seat indoor arena features a VIP mezzanine level, bar and grill, and multiple concession stands. The lower level includes the Ed & Carol Pinegar Ag Learning Center and a large trade show area. The 163,000-square-foot facility is intended to host concerts, motocross races, sports competitions as well as trade shows and business expos. Upcoming events in 2024 include the O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show, Ozark Lunkers Arena League, Cavender’s PFI Bullriding Nationals, HBA Home Show, and Springfield Business Expo.

Following the grand opening, a ticketed party featuring Russell Dickerson will follow at 6 p.m. Tickets start at just $20 and are available now at ozarkempirefair.com.

Arc of the Ozarks opens Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center

The Arc of the Ozarks opened its new Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center to patients on Jan. 2.

The facility, announced in December 2022, was funded in part by a $5 million grant from the state of Missouri and was established in collaboration with Mercy and Missouri State University. It will provide diagnostic evaluations, behavioral analysis, psychological/psychiatric services, and speech, occupational, physical, and specialty therapy services.

The center will serve as a diagnostic hub for families in southwest Missouri. Once a diagnosis is provided, treatment options will be available at satellite clinic locations in Joplin and Branson. The Arc of the Ozarks Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center is located at 2864 S. Nettleton Ave. and will be open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. To learn more, visit autismcenteroftheozarks.org.

Guaranty bank promotes Eakins, Choate

Guaranty Bank announced that Carrie Eakins and Leora Choate recently were promted to branch banking officers, with Eakins serving at the Farmers Park location and Choate at the South National Avenue location.

Carrie Eakins

Eakins started at Guaranty Bank in May of 2017 as a market banker and has been the assistant branch banking manager for the past two years at Farmers Park. She is active within the Springfield community and enjoys volunteering for Champion of Athletes and the Child Advocacy Center.

Leora Choate

Choate has been with Guaranty Bank since November of 2017 and has held the role of assistant branch banker at the National location for the past two years. She will be graduating from Missouri State University with her bachelor’s degree in business in May.

In their new roles, both will continue to provide quality customer service and lead their team of branch bankers.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Business in brief: New arena opens at the Fairgrounds on Jan. 11