Business briefs

Jan. 17—Customers, Boomarang Diner employees give foster children holiday hope

The generosity of area Boomarang customers and employees raised more than $2,500 for Christmas presents for children in foster care this past holiday season.

Laura Danser, marketing director for Boomarang, said restaurants in Claremore, Catoosa, Owasso and Pryor contributed to the chain's Keep Giving Back Foundation's total gift of $38,135. This included a $25,000 gift to Holiday Hope in October with the remaining funds being donated this month for the 2024 season.

Claremore's Boomerang Diner took in $1,403, with Catoosa raising $602, Owasso raising $1,339 and the Pryor location raising $658.

Keep Giving Back Foundation is a non-profit that supports good works in the community in honor of Boomarang Diner founder, Charles Degraffenreid.

McGuire named on rig movement patent

WOOLSLAYER COMPANIES, INC., Tulsa, Oklahoma has been assigned a patent developed by Shelby Heidemann, Chappell Hill, Texas, and Thomas McGuire, Claremore, Oklahoma, for "Rig movement, rotation and alignment assembly."

Glad named on gas tech patent

GAS TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Walloon Lake, Michigan has been assigned a patent developed by Walter Breidenstein, Walloon Lake, Michigan, and Randy D. Glad, Claremore, Oklahoma, for "Integrated system of biomass to renewable natural gas to methanol, and other value added products."