Business briefs, April 6, 2024

Apr. 6—4C Health awarded Bell Seal

4C Health recently announced it has been awarded a 2024 SILVER Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America. The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification recognizing employers striving to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.

MHA is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being and illness prevention for all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace and introduced in 2019 the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee well-being.

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum recognition levels. Only 1 in 4 employers meet the standards for Bell Seal certification. 4C Health underwent an evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs.

"Our leadership recognizes that an investment in employee well-being is an investment in the organization's financial, social and emotional health," Carrie Cadwell, CEO of 4C Health, said in a press release.

Jordan takes job at Duke Energy

PLAINFIELD — Duke Energy has named Jennifer Jordan as its new government and community relations manager in the north region of the company's Indiana service territory.

In this role, Jordan will manage local government, business and community relationships and issues in Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Tipton, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. In addition, she will oversee and coordinate local philanthropy in support of Duke Energy and the communities' objectives.

Prior to joining the company, Jordan worked for the city of Kokomo for nearly two decades — first in the City Controller's Office and later in the Development Department, leading a team that was part of cooperative efforts to help attract billions of dollars in new investments and thousands of jobs to the region.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business management and administration from Indiana University Kokomo. She's also a graduate of Northwestern High School. Jordan lives in Kokomo with her husband Paul and children Hailey and Mason.

Jordan served on numerous boards and committees, including Kokomo's Redevelopment Commission, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance's Economic Development Board, the GKEDA Inventrek Technology Park Board, the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council Steering Committee and the United Kingdom-State of Indiana Memorandum of Understanding Implementation Delegation.

Banner Flower House workers honored

Banner Flower House recently announced that Kymbra Tucker and Grace Morrow have been inducted as certified florists under the esteemed National Alliance of Floral Associations Certified Program. The induction ceremony took place March 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Certified Florist Program, established in 1997 by the Great Lakes Floral Association and nationally recognized by NAFA in 2008, aims to honor talent and establish a unified standard of quality across the profession. Candidates undergo evaluation, including a comprehensive two-hour written exam administered by Michigan State University. Additionally, candidates demonstrate their practical skills in a 2.5-hour hands-on examination, crafting and presenting five distinct floral arrangements for review and scoring.

Tucker also was awarded the title of "Young Person of the Year" at the Great Lakes Floral and Event Expo. The Young Person of the Year award recognizes individuals under the age of 35 who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and contribution to the floral industry. Nominees must have at least two years of experience in the floral industry and exhibit potential for continued service and leadership.

Tucker began her floral journey at Banner Flower House in 2019, initially starting in sales. However, she transitioned into a dual role of sales and design. Known for her creativity and passion, Tucker enjoys engaging with consumers at events like the Indiana Flower and Patio Show and participating in design competitions.

Located at 1017 S. Buckeye St., Banner Flower House is the city's oldest florist.