BUSINESS BUZZ: Caldwell Trust board recognizes CEO for 30 years of leadership

Caldwell Trust board member Mack Reid, right, presents a bronze sculpture to CEO R.G. "Kelly" Caldwell Jr. for 30 years of leadership and service. In back are board members Melissa Caldwell and H. Lee Thacker Jr.

Caldwell Trust Co. recently commemorated 30 years of leadership and dedication by acknowledging R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr., its longstanding president, CEO and chairman.

The Caldwell Trust board presented Caldwell with a specially crafted bronze sculpture by Jamie Lee Sealander, a distinguished 2013 Ringling graduate.

The bronze sculpture depicts an elderly woman’s hand reaching out to an infant’s hand, symbolizing the generational support provided by Caldwell Trust through its legacy and wealth planning services. The gift denotes Kelly Caldwell’s exceptional leadership and compassionate commitment to clients and the community.

Under his guidance, Caldwell Trust has flourished as a trusted financial institution and become an integral part of the community, contributing nearly $2 million to various causes.

Established in 1993, Caldwell Trust has offices in Venice and Sarasota. Managing over $1.5 billion in assets for clients throughout the United States, the company offers a comprehensive range of fiduciary services.

A ribbon cutting is held at Alloro at University Groves, 3540 Broadway Ave., Sarasota. Attending were residents, staff and executives from the owner, United Group of Companies.

Independent living community opens

Owners, staff and residents of the Alloro at University Groves were joined by members of the Sarasota and Manatee Chambers of Commerce recently to commemorate the completion of the $62.5 million 55+ independent living community.

The Alloro at University Groves, at 3540 Broadway Ave. in Sarasota, represents a new market-rate housing option for adults seeking Class A, community-focused and maintenance-free living.

The event allowed county residents and community stakeholders to tour the newly constructed 183-unit apartment community. The Alloro spans 10 acres along University Parkway and features one- and two-bedroom rental apartments and penthouse units across its two three-story buildings.

All units come with nine-foot ceilings, a full-sized washer and dryer, top-of-the-line appliances, screened balconies and covered parking.

In between the two buildings is a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse with fitness center, media center, game and craft room, commercial kitchen and salon. Outside is a spacious lap pool, pickleball and bocce courts, an outdoor kitchen, community gardens, a firepit, a dog park and walking paths.

The United Group of Companies, a New York-based real estate development company, owns the Alloro.

To learn more about the Alloro at University Groves, go to https://www.thealloro.com.

