It's Your Business I Champaign coffee shop eyes February/March opening

Jan. 22—Email business news to Jana Wiersema at jwiersema@news-gazette.com.

.

A new 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee at 1703 Springfield Ave. in Champaign is "getting nearer to completion," said Kody Smith, an area operator with the business.

He estimated that this is about one to two months away, with the finish line being late February or early March.

Smith said that the timeline is probably similar for the Take 5 Oil Change shop that is opening next door, but he can't speak for them.

Kevin Myers, senior development manager for Texas-based Net Lease Properties, said in a previous interview that company is a franchisee for both 7 Brew and Take 5 and is developing them side by side where possible.

They have also opened a new 7 Brew and Take 5 in Danville and a 7 Brew in Urbana.

According to Smith, the Danville location opened in October. Urbana's 7 Brew opened in December.

"The community has responded well, and it's been a lot of fun being able to serve new people," he said.

Coming soon

Looking for a reason to explore local cuisine?

Experience Champaign-Urbana's eighth annual Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 26 and runs through Feb. 3.

As of Tuesday, 48 locations were signed up for the event, reported Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement Terri Reifsteck.

Customers can share their pictures and experiences with the hashtag #CURestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Champaign-Urbana area restaurant of their choice.

More information, including a menu list for participating eateries, is available at curestaurantweek.org or on the Facebook event page for Restaurant Week. Depending on the restaurant, take-out options may be available in addition to dining in.

Café adds evening hours

In other culinary news, Sam's Café has added new nighttime hours.

The business — which typically closes around 2 p.m. each day — is now also open from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

"For the nighttime, I'll be serving, and Sam's son, Ryan (Issa) will be cooking," said employee Amy Beth Myers. "So Sam's not involved, it's just Ryan and I's nighttime, new hours and new menu."

Story continues

She added that if it's a success, they'll consider adding other nights as well.

The evening menu includes sandwiches, hamburgers with homemade beef patties, "breakfast for dinner" items, and new specials such as shish tawook.

In more good news for night owls, Insomnia Cookies has announced that a bakery is coming to Charleston. Per the company's website, the new store will be located at 315 Lincoln Ave, Suite 200.

"We are happy to share that this new bakery is expected to open in late winter or early spring," said Taylor Campbell, an account executive with public relations firm Tierney Agency.

As the name suggests, Insomnia Cookies caters to customers with late-night cravings, with most locations staying open until 3 a.m.

Sandwich store opens doors

As for foodies in Champaign, a new Potbelly Sandwich Works opened on Tuesday at 803 W. Anthony Drive in the North Prospect Avenue business district.

"It's right in the heart of everything," said franchisee Rob Wilbern.

He estimated that the shop sold a little over 100 sandwiches on its first — admittedly chilly — day of business.

The drive-thru was up and running on Wednesday, with the shop seeing a very large lunch crowd that day, he added.

Give them a little credit

The University of Illinois Community Credit Union has announced its plans to open a new, full-service branch in Mahomet in 2024.

According to Lisa Paul, senior vice president and chief experience officer, the branch will be located in the new Churchhill Commons development by Route 150.

She could not give a more specific estimate of when the branch will open.

Mahomet will be UICCU's eighth branch, in addition to its locations in Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Bloomington and Normal.

"We are thrilled to bring our commitment to exceptional service and innovative financial solutions to the Mahomet community," said President and CEO Chris Harlan in an official statement. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains on providing our members with the best possible banking experience, and this new branch will play a crucial role in achieving that goal."

Additionally, UICCU said that the Mahomet branch will feature "the latest in banking technology."