It's Your Business: Changes to downtown Bloomington happen with people's involvement

In 1966, the local Bloomington Tribune headline news article read “Claims Downtown Area Can Never Come Back.” The article shared it was due to “more of an attitude” than anything. It described the state of mind people were in that allowed for neglect taking over a community. After 40 years of incremental work in a variety of downtown revitalization initiatives we have shown that downtown Bloomington could come back and even stronger. Of course, each decade had its successes, areas of focus and challenges.

In the 1980s, The Herald-Telephone wrote a series of “renaissance” articles that were titled ”Contradictions and A Challenge,” “Opportunity Awaits Utilization," "Pedestrians are Key” and “Vision and Leadership Needed.” We needed to first replace the crumbling sidewalks. It showed maintaining public infrastructure could encourage private investment. Private investment could encourage hope. Visionaries like Bill and Gayle Cook, Steve Ferguson and then Jim Murphy with CFC Properties stood out as leaders showing the way. The Commission for Bloomington Downtown formed and later became a nonprofit organization with many downtown partners to provide consistent work toward creating a vital, stable, economic, culturally and socially healthy downtown over the years.

The 1990s brought insight to “Downtown revitalization more than just renovation” and showed that where historic preservation was vey popular, it was evident that new construction was needed on the empty surface parking lots that covered half of downtown. That new construction could provide new small businesses better space and much needed housing for residents. If we were going to make downtown more walkable, interesting and support amenities we needed more downtown residents and visitors along with places to put them when they are here. Small retail, restaurant and offices started thinking they should be located downtown. The Monroe Convention Center, WonderLab and the Buskirk-Chumley Theater opened and the Bloomington Community Farmers' Market found a permanent location at Showers Common.

With the railroad track that divided downtown gone in the 2000s, the B-Line Trail opened, connecting east and west parts of the city. A new Growth Policies Plan and Downtown Vision Infill Strategy were created. Local investors got involved, creating new housing including apartments, condominiums and hotels. Special events continued to evolve and strengthen, bringing people downtown to come together as a community.

In the 2010s with new residents came new offerings and services. Downtown restaurants numbers grew to over 90, attraction options strengthened, offering more live entertainment. Multimodal transportation options from ride services such as Uber, scooters, bicycles, electric cars and walking became popular with downtown visitors and residents. Dimension Mill in the Trades District opened to recruit and retain tech sector companies.

The 2020s kicked off with a blow no one ever expected — a pandemic that would close the downtown. Indiana University went to online classes, business operating models changed as shortages of customer supplies and labor turned things upside down.

In 2024, we continue to rebuild relationships, businesses and grapple with many social issues. Thank you to IU Arts and Humanities Council for getting involved to help promote downtown. We must keep communication lines open and look forward to working together. There is still much work to do.

Bringing all of the 40 years of work together is the friendships made working on projects. Lessons learned discussing tough topics that affect different people different ways. Trying to find balance so that our downtown continues to move forward. New leaders emerge. Some of those small businesses that stayed are celebrating their 40-plus years downtown.

We invite you to become a downtown partner. There are multiple volunteer opportunities and ways to keep up to date with activities.

Talisha Coppock is executive director of Downtown Bloomington Inc.

