A new business is coming to property where a Midlands Wells Fargo bank was. What to know

The company behind one of the nation’s leading gas station and convenience store chains has leased property in the Irmo area where a Wells Fargo Bank once was.

Murphy Oil Corporation, which operates more than 1,700 gas stations and convenience stores nationwide, has signed a ground lease for the property at 6119 St. Andrews Road in Irmo, real estate firm Colliers South Carolina announced in a release. That’s at the busy intersection of St. Andrews Road and Irmo’s Bush River Road. The property in question is one acre.

“As one of the largest independent retailers of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise, Murphy Oil Corporation boasts more than 1,700 locations in 27 states across the U.S.,” the Colliers release noted. “The company opened 28 new locations in 2023 and plans to open 30 to 35 additional locations in 2024.”

About 17,000 cars per day travel down St. Andrews Road near the property, with about 10,000 cars per day traversing nearby Bush River Road, per state traffic count data.

“The leased site provides great visibility with close proximity to the Harbison shopping district, making it an ideal location for Murphy Oil Corporation’s growth objectives,” Colliers noted in its release.

There are a host of Murphy gas stations across the Midlands, including one that recently opened along Bluff Road near Williams-Brice Stadium.