Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market Size in China to Grow by USD 3851.34 billion | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Amazon.com Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The B2C e-commerce market includes online sales of products such as apparel, footwear, accessories, consumer electronics and electricals, cosmetics, and food and beverages to individual customers.Customers are using websites and mobile wallets to purchase and pay for products owing to increased levels of digitization.
The business-to-consumer e-commerce market size in China is expected to grow by USD 3851.34 bn from 2019 to 2024. Technavio estimates that the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period.
Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the business-to-consumer e-commerce market in China include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., Rakuten Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company operates its businesses through affiliated companies such as Taobao, Tmall, Tmall Global, AliExpress, Lazada, Alimama, 1688, and others. The company offers various products such as apparel, beauty and personal care, and consumer electronics.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services through its subsidiary Amazon China. It offers watches, books, products for mothers and infants, electronics, beauty and personal care products, kitchen products, and toys.
E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc. - The company sells products through mobile and desktop platforms. It also offers a platform for third-party merchants to sell their products. The company offers media products and general merchandise.
GOME Retail Holdings Ltd. - The company offers consumer electronics and home appliances through both offline and online channels in more than 700 cities, 2,800 counties, and 45,000 towns in China.
JD.com Inc. - The company offers products to its customers through its website and mobile applications. The company offers products such as computers, printers, mobile headsets, home appliances, apparel, etc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China industry analysis
Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation
Product
Device used
Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Revenue-generating Product Segment
The apparel, footwear, and accessories segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Rising fashion consciousness, evolving fashion trends, and growing attraction toward premium and international brands are expected to drive the segment's revenue.
Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Driver and Challenge
An increase in Internet and smartphone penetration is driving the growth of the market. The growth of wireless and fixed connections has increased the degree of broadband penetration in China. In addition, the rapid rate of smartphone penetration has led to significant growth opportunities for online retailers in China.
The absence of touch and feel element in online shopping is challenging the growth of the market. Customers prefer shopping in brick-and-mortar stores to purchase premium products such as apparel, luxury watches, footwear, fragrances, and others. Such stores allow the customers to examine the products physically.
Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist the business-to-consumer e-commerce market growth in China during the next five years
Estimation of the business-to-consumer e-commerce market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the business-to-consumer e-commerce market in China
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the business-to-consumer e-commerce market vendors in China
Business-To-Consumer E-Commerce Market in China Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 31%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 3851.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
45.23
Regional analysis
APAC and China
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., Rakuten Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
