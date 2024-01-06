Business continues to be engine behind policy at West Virginia legislative preview event

Jan. 6—CHARLESTON — Last year, freshman state delegate Mike DeVault, R-Marion County, was eager to get to work in Charleston, but like a high school student fighting sleep after a long night slumbering, the legislative process itself was less than ready to hit the ground running.

"When we got there, there wasn't a lot in the pipeline," DeVault said. "So the first week, week and a half, we had bills that were being introduced. But they had to go through the committees, had to go through the whole process. So it was a couple of weeks, and we only have a 60-day session."

This year's legislative session kicks off next Wednesday, Jan. 10. However, this time legislators are changing up the way they do things so they can start considering bills right from the jump, in order to fully capitalize on every working day during the session.

DeVault said this year, legislators will meet in caucuses a few days before the start of the session to discuss bills in their draft forms, so that they can start tweaking and getting a bill to its final stage. This will create a pipeline of bills that are ready to be introduced on the floor of the legislature, allowing them to be assigned to committee faster and ensuring the legislative process can begin from day 1, rather than waiting 10 days for a bill to be finalized before a committee can start to look at it.

DeVault was clear that the bills discussed in caucus are in no way finalized, rather it allows lawmakers to become familiar with any proposed bill before taking it into the legislature. Preloading the bill pipeline streamlines the legislative process.

"It's just time to get a little legwork done," DeVault said. "It allows the delegates to do homework."

This process will allow state lawmakers to get on with their agenda, which according to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley County, will include tax reductions, economic development and the death penalty. Blair was part of a panel that provided a legislative preview hosted by the West Virginia Press Association on Friday. Del. Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay County, and Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell County, were also part of the panel. Hanshaw is the Speaker of the House of Delegates and Hornbuckle is the Minority Leader.

Story continues

A key part of Blair's message during the panel was using economic development as the cornerstone for everything else, from drug enforcement policy, school discipline and higher education to tax policy.

"Our budget is right around $4.9 billion," Blair said. "That's a huge, huge tax reduction for the people of West Virginia and the businesses of West Virginia. What it does is it makes us attractive to business. That's where jobs come from ladies and gentlemen."

To buttress his pro-business stance, Blair supports the 5% pay increase for teachers and school service personnel proposed by Gov. Jim Justice. He also wants to find ways to support alternative education, such as homeschooling or charter schools. He also wants to give schools more tools to address disruptive behavior in class, so that teachers can get on with the business of teaching without losing class time to disruption. Finally, Blair wants to introduce the death penalty for Fentanyl distribution.

Blair said his agenda is designed to foster a healthy, drug free workforce which can both attract and serve business interests seeking a friendly climate to settle in.

"We want corporate America to know that West Virginia is in the game," Blair said. "We're in the game, we're in the business to bring the jobs and there's not a better way to increase the wages."

Hanshaw added that the legislature will also continue its work of improving emergency services around the state. Fire departments and other first responders received additional funding last year during a special session. Hanshaw said he expects the legislature to address it in a more permanent way in 2024. The other thing Hanshaw is looking forward to is the deployment of the state's new higher education formula.

"Funding to our higher education institutions was based in very large part on whether your school was represented on the House Finance committee," Hanshaw said. "That's not a viable way to do business and we recognized that last year. Working with the higher education institutions in our state, we developed our state's first ever mathematical quantitative funding formula. It will drive the allocation of state resources out into the higher education institutions around our state."

Hanshaw said he hopes to also look at making investments in the physical infrastructure of health care around the state.

Hornbuckle rounded up the panel, using his time to praise the bipartisanship that Democrats and Republicans have had working on legislation. He said allowing extremism was counterproductive to the needs of everyday West Virginians. Hornbuckle also discussed the need to shore up both the public and higher education system.

"We've done such a good job over the past couple of years with this Choose West Virginia Initiative, of spurring so much economic development," Hornbuckle said. "We cannot forget the public education system that's going to put those people in those jobs."

Hornbuckle warned against allowing the education system to erode due to a lack of transparency for where money in the system goes, at times leaving the state. A report from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy recently showed that roughly $300,000 left the state through Hope Scholarship grants that were used at out of state schools.

As for more local goals, DeVault said he plans to return to his goal of streamlining the Business and Occupation Tax. Currently, DeVault considers the fact that the tax applies not just to contractors but to subcontractors as well, which he considers problematic. It leads to double charging, he said. His intent isn't to cause hardships on municipalities who make use of the tax, he said, but to ensure the bid process for contractors isn't complicated by double or triple taxation.

Meanwhile, Del. Joey Garcia, D-Fairmont, said he wants to see if the legislature can find ways to incentivize more people to move to West Virginia. Echoing what Hornbuckle said about the education system, Garcia also wants to ensure education is fully funded. He said he's heard that there is a potential shortfall in the budget for the Marion County Board of Education, and with all the budget surpluses the state has had lately, including for fiscal year 2024, the state should be able to fund public education.

"We have the ability to make our counties whole and to make sure that every child, and not just those that have the money to go to a private school, but that everybody can have a good public education," Garcia said.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com