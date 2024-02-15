Business continuity planning: Strategies to enable a secure future for your business

Photo via Getty Images (Jacob Wackerhausen via Getty Images)

Disaster strikes in many forms, and for businesses, the aftermath can extend far beyond physical harm. Even if untouched by the immediate impact, businesses face the looming spectre of upstream and downstream losses, setting off a domino effect that reverberates through the local economy.

No building, regardless of its design or upkeep, is immune to the forces of nature. In the face of such uncertainties, the need for a robust business continuity plan becomes paramount, offering businesses a lifeline when disaster strikes.

Together with TD Insurance, we’ve put together a few tips business owners should know about creating a business continuity plan (BCP), along with key strategies for securing your business’s future against disaster and other potential disruptions.

What to consider when creating a BCP

Every business has its own distinct footprint, shaped by the scale of its operations and the nature of its offerings. When it comes to crafting a business continuity plan, a one-size-fits-all approach falls short in addressing the diverse needs and vulnerabilities that define each business. However, there are still several crucial factors you can consider to create a tailored and resilient continuity plan that effectively safeguards your business.

1. Key customers: Understanding the impact on your customers, their needs and potential shifts in purchasing behaviour is vital. If your business interruption hinders meeting their needs, or if they can readily seek alternatives elsewhere, customer retention may be at risk. As a result, maintaining open lines of communication to update customers on product availability, service schedules and alternative arrangements becomes pivotal. Employing varied communication channels, such as direct calls, toll-free numbers, emails or public announcements, can help bridge that gap and reinforce customer trust during challenging times.

2. Business functions: Surviving a business interruption hinges on your ability to effectively address its aftermath. You will need to determine the maximum tolerable downtime that your business can withstand after a disaster occurs. Consider the following key questions:

What are my most critical and time-sensitive business functions?

What functions would I classify as highest priorities? Medium priorities? Lowest priorities?

How much downtime can I tolerate for each business function?

Which business functions are necessary to fulfill my legal and financial obligations and maintain cash flow?

Which business functions are essential to maintain my market share and reputation, or to strategically adjust to changed circumstances?

3. Suppliers and vendors: Operational challenges following a disaster can extend beyond physical damage to encompass disruptions in supply chains and logistical capabilities. The ability to swiftly resume operations depends on the timely delivery of essential supplies and services by your suppliers.

To foster supply chain continuity, consider the following measures:

Diversify the geographic locations of your primary and alternative suppliers to mitigate the risk of widespread disruptions.

Confirm the availability of critical suppliers by establishing pre-qualification criteria for both services and materials, and consider mutual aid agreements to ensure their ability to fulfil commitments during business interruptions.

Develop a notification list and procedures to facilitate prompt communication with suppliers in the event of a disruption, allowing for swift coordination and response.

To ensure timely support in the event of disruption, businesses should also proactively address vendor requirements and establish contingency measures. This includes:

Prioritizing credit checks, purchase accounts, and vendor prerequisites in advance to facilitate immediate shipment of replacements in times of need.

Maintaining relationships with backup vendors and shippers to mitigate the impact of primary supplier disruptions.

Cultivating and sustaining proactive relationships with suppliers to position your business as an active and valued customer to ensure prompt support during critical times.

Creating a list of alternative suppliers/vendors for miscellaneous needs, such as office supplies and furniture, to expedite the resumption of essential operations.

It is also beneficial to encourage suppliers to develop and maintain their own business continuity plans and consider conducting audits to verify their currency and effectiveness.

As businesses navigate the complex landscape of potential disruptions and disasters, the importance of having a well-crafted business continuity plan and effective risk mitigation strategies cannot be overstated. By proactively creating a business continuity plan, you are not only preparing for the unexpected, but also positioning your business to weather the storm and emerge stronger in the aftermath of a disaster. Ultimately, the investment in comprehensive risk management and preparedness measures can be a critical difference between mere survival and the ability to thrive in the face of adversity.

