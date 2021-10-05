U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) Honors his Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa with the Eisenhower Global Leadership Award

·5 min read

Award in Recognition of Al Mubarak's Leadership and Mubadala's Pioneering Approach To Responsible Global Investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Last night at a ceremony in New York City, the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) presented His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, with the 2021 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Leadership Award. The Award recognizes His Excellency's commitment to global partnerships that deliver shared value, and nearly two decades of Mubadala's transformational investing to advance the U.A.E.'s development and diversification priorities.

Peter Tichansky, President and CEO of BCIU, the non-profit association dedicated to forging relationships and promoting dialogue between business and government leaders worldwide, commented: "We were honored to present this year's Eisenhower Global Leadership Award to His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak as his trajectory demonstrates how a commitment to international collaboration and greater purpose can transform nations and deliver shared and sustainable prosperity."

"I am deeply humbled to be recognized by BCIU and to participate in tonight's dialogue around Shared Responsibility, which is critical when we consider the interconnected set of global risks and strategic imperatives as the world builds back from the pandemic," said Al Mubarak. "Whether it's protecting public health, decarbonizing economies, or preparing the workforce and entire industries for this next wave of innovation, we must double-down on greater global collaboration between government, society and business to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth."

For two decades, the Government of Abu Dhabi-owned Mubadala Investment Company has supported the U.A.E. economy to become diversified and globally integrated. Today, Mubadala spans 50 countries with approximately $100 billion invested in the United States. Mubadala's strategy to deliver sustainable financial returns to the Government of Abu Dhabi and support U.A.E. development priorities see the company investing, partnering, and creating value across new and transformational industries in the U.A.E. and abroad that are shaping and positively impacting the world.

Other high-level speakers participated in the awards ceremony, such as Michael Bloomberg, Anne Eisenhower, Henry Kravis, Mukesh Ambani, Jim Nevels, Alex Gorsky, and Eisenhower Citizenship Award recipient Ken Frazier. Dina Powell McCormick, Global Head of Sustainability and Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs, led a fireside chat with His Excellency. During the fireside conversation, Al Mubarak shared insights into U.A.E. priorities for the coming decades and Mubadala's role in supporting these plans. Al Mubarak stated:

  • "At the heart of our national strategy is building the world's most dynamic economy that fosters globally integrated knowledge-based industries and creates opportunities for the 200 nationalities and global business that calls the U.A.E. home."

  • "From technology to clean and sustainable energy to life sciences, infrastructure, mobility and many more, we are investing for the long term to create shared value and lasting impact."

  • "The past two years have seen Mubadala accelerate its U.S. partnerships and investments across a range of future-focused sectors. Clean and renewable energy, life sciences, consumer services, and advanced manufacturing are economic growth engines that create value in the U.S. and the U.A.E. while pursuing solutions to pressing global challenges."

Since 2003, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards program has recognized distinguished members of the international business community who exemplify the definition of leadership by exhibiting outstanding contributions to global prosperity and society. A video of the awards ceremony will soon be posted on BCIU's homepage at www.bciu.org.

About BCIU
The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a nonprofit organization of experts, educators, and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by 200 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For sixty-five years, they have believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the most complex global challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance global growth across markets. For more information about BCIU, please visit www.bciu.org.

About Mubadala Investment Company
Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala's $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. They leverage their deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing. For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.

For BCIU Contact: Pete Nonis
The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU)
+1.917.459.6140
pnonis@bciu.org

For Mubadala Contact: Rashed Alharmoodi
The Mubadala Investment Company
+971 55 7007431
ralharmoodi@mubadala.ae

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-business-council-for-international-understanding-bciu-honors-his-excellency-khaldoon-khalifa-with-the-eisenhower-global-leadership-award-301392741.html

SOURCE The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU)

