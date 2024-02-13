It's Your Business: Crane's annual report highlights expected growth, collaboration

The annual “State of the Installation Address” provides an opportunity for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane to share Team Crane’s strategic goals and any operational changes or proposed construction projects that may impact the community. NSA Commander Luis G. Martinez provided the keynote address, briefing the White River Military Coordination Alliance and the Crane Regional Defense Group on the installation successes over the past year, as well as current and upcoming projects for NSA Crane, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC) and Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA).

Cmdr. Martinez’s address included the following key updates about the installation, highlighting strategic goals, a workforce overview and upcoming opportunities for community collaboration:

● Strategic goals: NSA Crane will continue to focus on community outreach as a pillar of its strategy and modernize the installation. NSWC was noted as being more valued and relevant than at any time in its history and is positioned for an abundance of growth opportunities, and CAAA continues to ensure that warfighters always have the ammunition they need.

● Future mission growth: NSA Crane will implement a regional engagement strategy to enhance relationships with community support organizations. NSWC is awaiting the highly anticipated WestGate One facility to support the growing trusted microelectronics and hypersonics efforts, and CAAA is participating in strategic planning processes.

● Infrastructure and modernization: In 2024, CAAA anticipates more than $58 million of outside funding for modernization efforts and new facilities to support their employees. For NSWC, a new radiation test facility was completed in 2023 and three more facilities will break ground in 2024. NSA, in partnership with NAVFAC, will execute a horizontal infrastructure improvement plan to address the electrical distribution system, water and natural gas pipeline replacement.

● Workforce, job trends and skills: The total on-base population is approximately 6,100, with that number projected to grow 3-5% over the next five years through increased involvement at career fairs both virtually and in-person, social media postings, direct hiring authorities and engagement with direct commands.

● Opportunities for educational collaboration: Partnerships with Indiana, Purdue and Vincennes universities, as well as Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington, work to fill the job pipeline and keep the installation relevant to graduates.

● Community partnership and requests for support: Team Crane has plans to identify opportunities to engage in the communities, specifically in ways that will help fill the talent pipeline locally and provide jobs to local youth after high school and secondary education.

As one of the largest employers in southern Indiana, Team Crane plays an important role in the economies of our communities. Continued collaboration is key to building a strong relationship between community leaders and the public with those working inside the gates at Crane to make the most of opportunities that benefit our region.

Matt Craig is director of Crane Community Support for Radius Indiana.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Growth, collaboration in southern Indiana are goals of Crane's leader